Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

TCU announces 22 signees on signing day

TCU announced the signing of 22 signees on Wednesday. All but one of the prospects the Frogs had committed signed with the exception of four-star Warren Roberson. Roberson is still committed to the Frogs. In the class, the Frogs signed nine four-stars, headlined by defensive lineman Markis Deal, who is...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Maize n Brew

How TCU WR Quentin Johnston is a big threat to Michigan’s secondary

With the Fiesta Bowl just 10 days away, it’s time to take a closer look at Michigan’s opponents in the College Football Playoff semifinal — the TCU Horned Frogs. Though much of the attention has focused on Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan, the Wolverines shouldn’t be overlooking one of the top receivers in college football: Quinten Johnston.
ANN ARBOR, MI
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally

Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
FORT WORTH, TX
casinonewsdaily.com

Mavericks Owner Wants a Casino and Arena in Dallas

The Mavericks’ current long-term lease expires in about 8 and a half years, giving the owner plenty of time to decide and prepare to leave the American Airlines Center arena if things work out on the ground in the next year. The news comes more than a month after...
DALLAS, TX
wtva.com

Texas company dismissed lawsuit against United Furniture

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Texas transportation provider dismissed its lawsuit against United Furniture. DFW Linq Transport dropped the lawsuit against United Furniture, Wells Fargo, Focus Management and Security Associates on Thursday. This is the same company that accused United Furniture of breaching its contract. The company claimed United Furniture...
DENTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Midway ISD superintendent pick drops out

Midway Independent School District will continue its superintendent search after its lone finalist formally withdrew his candidacy Monday. Joseph Coburn, who works as chief of operations at Fort Worth Independent School District, withdrew his candidacy “due to personal reasons,” according to a district press release. It does not offer further detail.
FORT WORTH, TX
Aviation International News

Perot Field Name Change Officially Recognized

Fort Worth Alliance Airport (KAFW) has officially changed its name to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport following a ceremony last week attended by local legislators and FAA officials. KAFW, which opened 33 years ago this month, was the world’s first airport designated specifically for industrial use. Named after H....
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
GRAPEVINE, TX

