Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElisabeth AburuFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Armed Forces Bowl on 12/22Adrian HolmanFort Worth, TX
OL Andre Cojoe Officially signs with Texas Longhorns
Cojoe adds to the stacked Offensive line recruiting class.
247Sports
TCU announces 22 signees on signing day
TCU announced the signing of 22 signees on Wednesday. All but one of the prospects the Frogs had committed signed with the exception of four-star Warren Roberson. Roberson is still committed to the Frogs. In the class, the Frogs signed nine four-stars, headlined by defensive lineman Markis Deal, who is...
247Sports
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
TCU football: 3 transfer portal players Horned Frogs must target
TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent years. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the CFP at No. 3.
Maize n Brew
How TCU WR Quentin Johnston is a big threat to Michigan’s secondary
With the Fiesta Bowl just 10 days away, it’s time to take a closer look at Michigan’s opponents in the College Football Playoff semifinal — the TCU Horned Frogs. Though much of the attention has focused on Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan, the Wolverines shouldn’t be overlooking one of the top receivers in college football: Quinten Johnston.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
A Weekend To Remember For Area High School Football Teams
History was abundant this past weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as the venue hosted several days of championships to wrap up the high school football season. In particular, one little area of South Dallas was the most talked about during the weekend. On Friday, the Dallas South Oak Cliff...
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound remains missing
A Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who vanished Friday and is still missing. He was last seen at a convenience store in Caldwell, about 30 miles from College Station.
High School Football Player Gets Stuck in Salvation Army Kettle in Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]
A high school football player who was playing in a State Championship game in Arlington, Tx got stuck in the famous red kettle at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys have these large kettles on the sideline of their field in AT&T Stadium in an effort to promote the annual Salvation Army fundraiser for the holidays.
casinonewsdaily.com
Mavericks Owner Wants a Casino and Arena in Dallas
The Mavericks’ current long-term lease expires in about 8 and a half years, giving the owner plenty of time to decide and prepare to leave the American Airlines Center arena if things work out on the ground in the next year. The news comes more than a month after...
wtva.com
Texas company dismissed lawsuit against United Furniture
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Texas transportation provider dismissed its lawsuit against United Furniture. DFW Linq Transport dropped the lawsuit against United Furniture, Wells Fargo, Focus Management and Security Associates on Thursday. This is the same company that accused United Furniture of breaching its contract. The company claimed United Furniture...
WacoTrib.com
Midway ISD superintendent pick drops out
Midway Independent School District will continue its superintendent search after its lone finalist formally withdrew his candidacy Monday. Joseph Coburn, who works as chief of operations at Fort Worth Independent School District, withdrew his candidacy “due to personal reasons,” according to a district press release. It does not offer further detail.
Aviation International News
Perot Field Name Change Officially Recognized
Fort Worth Alliance Airport (KAFW) has officially changed its name to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport following a ceremony last week attended by local legislators and FAA officials. KAFW, which opened 33 years ago this month, was the world’s first airport designated specifically for industrial use. Named after H....
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
Woman wounded in southeast Dallas; gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run in Dallas where a woman was wounded over the weekend. He was was long gone by the time police arrived at the scene.
fox4news.com
Plano man is home for Christmas after spending nearly 200 days in the hospital because of COVID-19
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man is grateful to be home for the holidays. He spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling a case of severe COVID-19. Last Christmas, Josh Welch watched his children open Christmas gifts via Facetime. Now as he continues his recovery, he’s looking at life...
fox4news.com
North Texas mother dealing with grief of losing daughter by looking to help others
Alana Miller, a DeSoto High School graduate and cheerleader at Southern University, always had a smile that lit up a room, but privately she dealt with her own struggles and committed suicide this May. Alana's mother Janice is sharing her daughter's story hoping to help others who may be going through tough times.
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
