Rhinelander boys hockey ends 2022 with win over Marshfield
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander High School's boys hockey team dropped their first game of the season last Saturday to Jeffers (MI.). However, they are still undefeated against Wisconsin teams this season. The 4-1 Hodags hosted the 5-3 Marshfield Tigers in hopes of staying undefeated against teams from Wisconsin. It was...
Oneida & Vilas Co. Snowmobile Trails opening Friday morning
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Snowmobile trails that are a part of the Oneida County Funded Snowmobile Trail System will open on Fri., Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. Vilas County trails will also be opening. According to a press release from the Oneida Co. Forestry, Land and Recreation Department, all of the...
FORK Cares prepares meals for Northwoods students for upcoming winter break
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The FORK Cares program is making sure students in the Northland Pines, Three Lakes and Phelps school districts are getting support by preparing over 1,000 meals to assist their needs this winter break. "During the school year children get breakfast and they get lunch, but during vacation periods, kids don’t get that kind of support and that’s the purpose of FORK Cares," said Perry Pokrandt. With 120 bags full of food, FORK President Perry Pokrandt believes this can make a huge difference. "This is just a small amount of help; we deliver two meals a day when they’re gone and so we are hopeful they take advantage of that," he said.
Meals on wheels relies on volunteers especially during the holiday season
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Throughout the year, organizations like the aging and disability resource center in Rhinelander aim to help feed the homebound of the community. As the colder weather continues, the program is grateful to have a steady turnout from volunteers. Regularly welcoming eight or nine volunteers per day, they serve 96 members of the community, all for a donation.
Arbor Vitae Fire Department reminds residents to clear fire hydrants
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - With potential blizzard conditions approaching Wisconsin this week, the Arbor Vitae Fire Department is reminding residents to keep fire hydrants clear. "It causes some major delays in getting a water supply The pumper you see behind me carries about 1000 gallons of water that may vary to department to department," said Mike Sipin. Because fire truck water supply only lasts for a short period of time. Seeing snow covered fire hydrants can become an issue. "Communities vary from ordinance governing what the residents’ responsibilities are for taking care of those hydrants," said Sipin. "Although the town of Arbor Vitae doesn’t have an ordinance requiring that we still promote it that it is the homeowners responsibility to do that," he added.
New trial began today for a former Northwoods janitor
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A former janitor at a Northwoods elementary school, began his new trial this morning. Stavros Iliopoulos, 69, was given a new trial because of an "ineffective counsel" back in February. Iliopoulos was convicted by a jury of child enticement causing mental bodily harm, false imprisonment and first-degree...
General Assembler/Crew Member - 3365279
• Entry level position with opportunity to learn and explore many jobs within the plant site including production, equipment maintenance, and supervision. • Stack, move, and assemble windows and window parts. • Apply hardware and weather strip to wood frames and doors using a hand drill. • Operate saws to...
Children Services Worker - 3364268
JOB DUTIES: The work involves determining the needs of the child/family, arranging needed services, and making referrals to other resources as needed. Position provides opportunities for growth and learning experiences. Supervision is provided. The position also requires limited paid 24-hour on-call duties (approximately 30 days per year). QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or...
Public Health Nurse 80% - 3364284
JOB DUTIES: Are you a nurse with a passion for community nursing? Oneida County Health Department is looking for a nurse to join our nationally recognized team. Come work for one of the leading public health departments in the state and nation and you will contribute to our mission to protect, nurture, and advance the health of our community. The Oneida County Health Department is working hard to achieve a vision of health equity, one in which the community is thriving, and all people have what they need to be healthy. Works closely with clients, partners, and the community to promote optimal public and reproductive health. Uses education, promotion of healthy lifestyles, research, and program implementation to positively influence health outcomes and prevent disease. Job duties may include public health preparedness, reproductive health clinical services, communicable disease follow up, vaccinations, health hazard investigation, outbreak response, and policy and procedure development. The applicant will implement grant objectives, work plans, respond to priorities set forth by the agency, and assist with other public health priorities as assigned.
