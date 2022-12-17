Read full article on original website
Rhinelander boys hockey ends 2022 with win over Marshfield
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander High School's boys hockey team dropped their first game of the season last Saturday to Jeffers (MI.). However, they are still undefeated against Wisconsin teams this season. The 4-1 Hodags hosted the 5-3 Marshfield Tigers in hopes of staying undefeated against teams from Wisconsin. It was...
Major winter storm roars toward Wausau
An intensifying storm system will bring snow, strong winds with blowing and drifting snow and subzero temperatures this week in Wausau, with a winter storm watch in effect until Saturday morning. Light snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and early evening with steady snowfall overnight and through Thursday. Four to 7...
Oneida & Vilas Co. Snowmobile Trails opening Friday morning
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Snowmobile trails that are a part of the Oneida County Funded Snowmobile Trail System will open on Fri., Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. Vilas County trails will also be opening. According to a press release from the Oneida Co. Forestry, Land and Recreation Department, all of the...
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
FORK Cares prepares meals for Northwoods students for upcoming winter break
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The FORK Cares program is making sure students in the Northland Pines, Three Lakes and Phelps school districts are getting support by preparing over 1,000 meals to assist their needs this winter break. "During the school year children get breakfast and they get lunch, but during vacation periods, kids don’t get that kind of support and that’s the purpose of FORK Cares," said Perry Pokrandt. With 120 bags full of food, FORK President Perry Pokrandt believes this can make a huge difference. "This is just a small amount of help; we deliver two meals a day when they’re gone and so we are hopeful they take advantage of that," he said.
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
Wausau native Miss Wisconsin wins talent scholarship in night two of Miss America prelims
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, won the talent scholarship Tuesday for her classical violin performance during the second night of the 2023 Miss America Competition. Stanke made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss...
UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
‘I’m not going back to jail’: Shawano man arrested after crime spree, high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Shawano man, who had a Probation Warrant for his arrest was taken into custody after a crime spree that included a high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on Wednesday afternoon when officers received information about...
Portage Co. DA secures stalking conviction against repeat offender
A Stevens Point man this week was convicted on charges of stalking and bail-jumping following a one-day jury trial.
Restaurant Closes Without Warning
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Garden Pancake House on Grand Avenue in Schofield closed Monday, leaving employees without a job and zero answers. The restaurant was open Sunday, and while some employees could see they felt something was off recently, they wouldn’t have imagined the establishment would close without warning. “There was no warning to any of us,” said Daisy Moldenhauer, a former waitress of Garden Pancake House, told WAOW TV.
