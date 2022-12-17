Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: South Albany boys basketball wins at North Marion
South Albany pulled away in the second half from host North Marion on Wednesday night to take a 67-54 win in a nonleague boys basketball game in Aurora. Jr Vasquez had 16 points and Rafi Alvarado 15 to lead the RedHawks, who saw an 18-point lead after three quarters cut to six in the fourth before extending the advantage again.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: South Albany girls basketball wins brakcet at tournament
South Albany defeated McNary 35-34 Monday to win the Red bracket at the Nike Interstate Shootout girls basketball tournament in Lake Oswego. Taylor Donaldson had 12 points and Kaylee Cordle and Ava Marshall added six points for the 5A RedHawks, who also beat Westview (35-34) and Liberty (46-43) for three straight wins against 6A teams at the tournament.
Lebanon-Express
High school girls basketball: Experience-heavy Spartans off to strong start
A large contingent of returners from a state tournament team plus focuses on good passing and defense have helped Corvallis girls basketball hit the ground running this season. The Spartans are 3-1 after Tuesday’s 64-43 home win against Thurston. They return junior starters Taylor Brasfield, Marlee Hammer and Holland Jensen...
Lebanon-Express
High school girls basketball: Corvallis turns defense into offense in win against Thurston
Corvallis used its defense to turn a nine-point first-half deficit into a blowout win. The eighth-ranked Spartans outscored Thurston 34-20 while forcing 23 Colts turnovers in the middle two quarters of Tuesday’s 64-43 home win in a nonleague girls basketball game. Marlee Hammer had 20 points to lead Corvallis...
Lebanon-Express
OSU wrestling: Munoz goes 2-0 in first day at National Duals
Trey Munoz, the 13th-ranked wrestler in the nation at 184 lbs., went 2-0 to headline 25th-ranked Oregon State at the National Duals on Monday in New Orleans. The Beavers dropped decisions to No. 7 Iowa State and 14th-ranked Cornell in the two-day competition. The Mission Viejo, Calif., native defeated the...
kezi.com
Graves notches 200th win as Oregon coach, Isai suddenly leaves program
SAN DIEGO, Cali--- No. 16 Oregon's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas, on Tuesday, is filled with mixed feelings. During the win, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves earned his 200th career victory with the Ducks and Oregon toppled a top-20 team. However, freshman guard Jennah Isai was not seen at the game and the Oregon radio broadcast confirmed she has left the program for "personal reasons."
Oregon State football early signing day preview: Beavers’ successful season fuels best recruiting class in years
The Oregon State Beavers’ wildly successful football season has resulted in a strong recruiting class. The Beavers posted their best record (10-3) since their historic 2000 season in which they finished 11-1. They finished the season with an emphatic 30-3 win over the Florida Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Beavers land two four-star recruits on signing day
Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith announced the signing of 18 players Wednesday. The class is highlighted by two four-star recruits, quarterback Aidan Chiles of Downey, California, and defensive lineman Kelze Howard of Las Vegas. Smith said Oregon State coaches built a relationship with Chiles over a long period of...
KTVZ
Transfer portal and NIL deals shaking up college football in Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Outside of bowl games, NFL draft decisions and recruit commitments, the transfer portal has become the new college football focus at this time of year. With players able to make money off their name, image and likeness, schools large and small feel the shakeup every year, including Summit High grad Ben Graziani and his Southern Oregon Raiders.
Oregon State’s 2022 place in history, final ranking, shame on Billy Napier: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 30-3 win over Florida
Reviewing Oregon State’s 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida, as well as a quick review of the 2022 season and what’s ahead with xx takeaways:. It’s too simple to say the top three teams in Oregon State history are the 10 or 11-win teams. Others must be included in the discussion, given that most Oregon State teams didn’t play 12 or 13 games. The 1956, 1964 and 1967 Beavers finished the season ranked among the final national top 10. The 1956 and 1964 teams won conference championships and played in the Rose Bowl. OSU’s 1967 Giant Killers went 2-0-1 against the country’s No. 1 and 2 ranked teams (Purdue, UCLA, USC). In 1962, Oregon State was 9-2, had a Heisman Trophy winner, beat two top-20 teams and won its bowl game.
Top Running Back Recruit Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
The college football recruitment process takes twists and turns, and it appears one potentially flipped commitment Monday will greatly benefit Oregon. Jayden Limar, a four-star running back out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, is reportedly tabbed to join the Ducks. According ...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today
Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
Lebanon-Express
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Dec. 21)
Traveling exhibit from The Letitia Carson Legacy Project and Oregon Black Pioneers, through January, Douglas County Museum of History and Natural History, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Includes photographs, historic maps, newspaper articles, published works and other documentary evidence pertaining to Carson, her family and the project. The exhibit may be of interest to local residents since Woodrow Wilson Elementary School recently was renamed Letitia Carson Elementary School. In 1869, Carson exercised her right to claim land as a Black woman for her family’s heritage, even though Black people were legally excluded from Oregon’s territory at the time. Further information is available at 541-957-7007.
Lebanon-Express
Icy winter storm watch issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Holiday journeys may get tricky for travelers this week. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch regarding icy conditions for the central Coast Range, Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon areas from 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23. The agency cautioned that ice accumulations...
Lebanon-Express
Preparing for this week’s winter weather in the mid-Willamette Valley
With cold temperatures and a potential ice storm on the way across the state, now is the time for community members to prep their homes. The National Weather Service out of Portland is forecasting extremely cold temperatures for Thursday morning, Dec. 22 through Friday, Dec. 23. "Temperatures will drop fast...
hereisoregon.com
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
klcc.org
Changeable winter weather hits the South Willamette Valley
There’s some tricky weather on tap for holiday travelers in the South Willamette Valley over the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area from noon Thursday to 7:00am Friday. Andy Bryant is a forecaster with the agency. He told KLCC,...
kezi.com
Highway 20 in Corvallis closed for investigation of Sunday crash
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A section of Highway 20 in Corvallis will be closed for about an hour while an investigation is conducted related to a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. The BCSO says Highway 20 between Tyler Avenue and Circle Boulevard will be...
kptv.com
Downed trees and power outages expected with Oregon ice storm
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) — As winter weather approaches the Pacific Northwest, the potential for widespread ice in parts of the region could bring down trees, and with that some powerlines. Chris Ruvalcaba is an arborist and owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service in Lake Oswego. He said his company...
beachconnection.net
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
Comments / 0