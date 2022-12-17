Read full article on original website
NEW ORLEANS — Austin Reed passed for four touchdowns and a New Orleans Bowl-record 497 yards, leading Western Kentucky to a 44-23 win over South Alabama. It was another memorable season-ending performance for Reed. He set Division II title game records in 2019 with 523 yards and six TDs passing in West Florida's 48-40 victory over Minnesota State in 2019. Reed's bowl total gave him 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns passing this season — leading the nation in both categories. However, some of the players he moved past will have a chance move ahead of him in upcoming bowl games. The Hilltoppers also set a New Orleans Bowl record for team yards passing with 522.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Keishawn Davidson had 14 points in Belmont's 79-56 win over Samford. Davidson had five assists for the Bruins. Cade Tyson scored 14 points and Even Brauns added 10 points. Jaron Rillie led the way for the Bulldogs with 15 points.
