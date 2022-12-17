Read full article on original website
Mississippi civil rights sites could be recognized by National Park Service
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the National Park Service (NPS) delivered the Mississippi Civil Rights Sites Special Resource Study to Congress. The study considers a variety of opportunities for the preservation, protection and interpretation of civil rights sites in Mississippi. Officials said the study identified nine sites in the state associated with the 1955 murder […]
Sea Coast Echo
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Mississippi using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Brought 'to the brink' by the pandemic, a Mississippi clinic is rebounding strong
The pandemic brought many small town health clinics to the brink. But health care providers say the crisis also led to more awareness of the health disparities that have long existed in rural America.
Timber sees mixed news during 2022 harvesting statewide
An increase in both the amount of timber harvested and delivered wood prices proved to be good ne...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Superior Health Foundation invites applications for grants program
The mission of the Superior Health Foundation is to assist with unmet healthcare needs, health education, and programs and research that prevent illness and promote health in the Upper Peninsula region of Michigan. To that end, the foundation invites applications for its grants program's spring 2023 funding cycle, which will...
actionnews5.com
First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
WLOX
State Representative Brent Anderson delivers nephew Branden Estorffe's eulogy
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at joint funeral of fallen Bay St. Louis officers, pays tribute to "Mississippi heroes" Governor Tate Reeves says the two "Mississippi heroes" were not just law enforcement officers, but two brave men who meant so much to so many. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Cal Wellness announces $16.9 million in grants and impact investments
The California Wellness Foundation has announced $9.9 million in fourth-quarter grants and $7 million in impact investments to advance racial and environmental justice and health equity in California. The foundation awarded 46 grants across its four Advancing Wellness portfolios, focusing on a wide range of issues including civic engagement in...
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
mageenews.com
MDOT Commissioners recognize state Roadeo winners
JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Commissioners recently recognized winners in the statewide Roadeo competitions. The finalists all took part in heavy equipment obstacle course categories; motor grader, lowboy, tractor bushhog, single axle dump, backhoe, tandem axle dump. Focusing on efficiency and skill, Roadeos provide employees...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati receives $50 million gift
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati has received a $50 million gift from local philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath, WLWT5 reports. The largest gift in the 83-year history of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati is designed to inspire others to donate and support initiatives such as the organization’s youth workforce development program. The couple was moved to make the gift because of Harry Fath’s experience as a high school volunteer at the Boys & Girls Clubs.
WTVC
Cast & blast in the Mississippi Delta
TUNICA, Miss. — Serious outdoorsmen are always in a quandary in the wintertime. Most of us love to hunt - whether it be deer, ducks, rabbits or squirrels - wintertime is prime time. And based on hunting seasons, it is the only time to partake of those outdoor pasttimes.
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann wants to send $500 rebate checks to taxpayers
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann wants to send taxpayers rebate checks up to $500, increase education spending and push year-’round schooling and pre-K, and find fixes for the state’s health care crisis “not just for next year, but for the next generation.”. Some of his policy priorities for...
impact601.com
Perkins, Mississippi's top 2023 recruit, stays in the 'Sip' and signs with Ole Miss
Mississippi’s top 2023 recruit is staying in the ‘Sip.’. Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins made it official Wednesday morning at Raleigh High School, signing his Letter of Intent with Ole Miss on National Early Signing Day. Perkins is Mississippi's first top recruit to stay in the Magnolia State since Malik Heath did so in 2018.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey invites LOIs for spring grant cycle
The Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey (JWF-NJ) invites letters of intent to support New Jersey-based projects consistent with the JWF-NJ mission, which is to empower women and girls in New Jersey through education, advocacy, and strategic grantmaking. Through the foundation’s spring grant cycle, grants of up to $25,000...
Lawsuit filed over Mississippi’s redistricting maps
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2022 state legislative district maps are being challenged by civil rights advocates, who claim the maps unlawfully dilute the voting strength of Black Mississippians. The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Mississippi, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Mississippi Center for Justice; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, and civil rights attorney Carroll […]
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
WLOX
Homeless communities brace for arctic blast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast soup kitchens are warning the homeless population now about the arctic airmass that is set to invade South Mississippi Thursday night and into Friday morning. “There is some really cold weather coming, y’all,” Feed My Sheep Director David Lion said to his lunch crowd on...
‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
wcbi.com
New Year, New Scratch-Offs
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Lottery retailers will have three new scratch-off games available starting Friday, Dec. 30. What better way to kick off the New Year?. $1—Did I Win?: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.90. Win up to $5,000. $2—Tic Tac Bonus: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.85. Win...
