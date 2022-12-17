ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Mississippi civil rights sites could be recognized by National Park Service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the National Park Service (NPS) delivered the Mississippi Civil Rights Sites Special Resource Study to Congress. The study considers a variety of opportunities for the preservation, protection and interpretation of civil rights sites in Mississippi. Officials said the study identified nine sites in the state associated with the 1955 murder […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Superior Health Foundation invites applications for grants program

The mission of the Superior Health Foundation is to assist with unmet healthcare needs, health education, and programs and research that prevent illness and promote health in the Upper Peninsula region of Michigan. To that end, the foundation invites applications for its grants program's spring 2023 funding cycle, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Cal Wellness announces $16.9 million in grants and impact investments

The California Wellness Foundation has announced $9.9 million in fourth-quarter grants and $7 million in impact investments to advance racial and environmental justice and health equity in California. The foundation awarded 46 grants across its four Advancing Wellness portfolios, focusing on a wide range of issues including civic engagement in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mageenews.com

MDOT Commissioners recognize state Roadeo winners

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Commissioners recently recognized winners in the statewide Roadeo competitions. The finalists all took part in heavy equipment obstacle course categories; motor grader, lowboy, tractor bushhog, single axle dump, backhoe, tandem axle dump. Focusing on efficiency and skill, Roadeos provide employees...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati receives $50 million gift

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati has received a $50 million gift from local philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath, WLWT5 reports. The largest gift in the 83-year history of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati is designed to inspire others to donate and support initiatives such as the organization’s youth workforce development program. The couple was moved to make the gift because of Harry Fath’s experience as a high school volunteer at the Boys & Girls Clubs.
WTVC

Cast & blast in the Mississippi Delta

TUNICA, Miss. — Serious outdoorsmen are always in a quandary in the wintertime. Most of us love to hunt - whether it be deer, ducks, rabbits or squirrels - wintertime is prime time. And based on hunting seasons, it is the only time to partake of those outdoor pasttimes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey invites LOIs for spring grant cycle

The Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey (JWF-NJ) invites letters of intent to support New Jersey-based projects consistent with the JWF-NJ mission, which is to empower women and girls in New Jersey through education, advocacy, and strategic grantmaking. Through the foundation’s spring grant cycle, grants of up to $25,000...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WJTV 12

Lawsuit filed over Mississippi’s redistricting maps

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2022 state legislative district maps are being challenged by civil rights advocates, who claim the maps unlawfully dilute the voting strength of Black Mississippians. The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Mississippi, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Mississippi Center for Justice; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, and civil rights attorney Carroll […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Homeless communities brace for arctic blast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast soup kitchens are warning the homeless population now about the arctic airmass that is set to invade South Mississippi Thursday night and into Friday morning. “There is some really cold weather coming, y’all,” Feed My Sheep Director David Lion said to his lunch crowd on...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
wcbi.com

New Year, New Scratch-Offs

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Lottery retailers will have three new scratch-off games available starting Friday, Dec. 30. What better way to kick off the New Year?. $1—Did I Win?: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.90. Win up to $5,000. $2—Tic Tac Bonus: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.85. Win...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

