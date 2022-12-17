Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to horrible Ohio State news
A freshman Ohio State lineman shared tragic and terrible news on Monday. Avery Henry, a Buckeyes offensive lineman, shared horrible news that he was diagnosed with cancer. Henry tweeted the news himself on his account. He said, “This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!”
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news
The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Minnesota Vikings sign former first-round quarterback
As the Minnesota Vikings continue their stretch run toward the NFL playoffs, it looks like they’re making a move to add a little bit of depth to the quarterback position behind starting quarterback Kirk Cousins as the team is signing a former top-10 pick at quarterback. According to a...
thecomeback.com
Green Bay Packers announce legendary player’s death
The NFL and Green Bay Packers families lost an absolute legend this week as the legendary wide receiver and tight Gary Knafelc passed away early Monday morning at the age of 90 years old. The team announced the death of Gary Knafelc on Monday morning, paying homage to the Green...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
thecomeback.com
Mac Jones addresses shocking Bill Belichick claims
The New England Patriots suffered a brutal loss on Sunday in one of the most unbelievable endings in NFL history when the Las Vegas Raiders snagged a lateral attempt as time expired and took it all the way in the other direction for a game-winning touchdown. The play led to...
thecomeback.com
Insider reveals Patriots potential Bill Belichick plan
It’s safe to say that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will go down as one of the best coaches in the history of the NFL when all is said and done – even if some think he’s quite overrated. But there’s no question that the Patriots have struggled a bit recently, especially since the departure of Tom Brady.
thecomeback.com
Super Bowl champion tragically dies at 31
Just days after it was revealed by a former teammate that he was in hospice care, former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of 31. His family announced he passed away late Wednesday night after a long battle with cancer. His family released this statement:
thecomeback.com
Bryce Young explains his controversial decision
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had every reason not to play in the Sugar Bowl next week. The Crimson Tide aren’t playing for a national championship and he could get injured which could affect his NFL Draft stock. But the former Heisman Trophy quarterback decided it was best for him...
thecomeback.com
CFB world roasts Dabo Swinney over ‘God’s NIL’
The college football world has seen a drastic change with the emergence of NIL. Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was asked Wednesday about how his program has benefitted from NIL, and he proceeded to give an extremely corny answer that many are roasting him over. “Honestly for me, we...
thecomeback.com
Sauce Gardner receives insane respect from Lions
Generally, when a team decides not to even throw in a particular cornerback’s direction, it’s a massive sign of respect indicating that the team isn’t even willing to try to complete a pass against that player and risk an incompletion or an interception. That’s what the Detroit Lions did to New York Jets rookie sensation Sauce Gardner on Sunday.
Jacob Kilzer named 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota H.S. Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.Jacob Kilzer of Maple Grove is the 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior quarterback led the Crimson to a 13-0 record and the Class AAAAAA state championship.Kilzer threw for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, completing 63 percent of his attempts with just two interceptions. He was just as dangerous on the ground, piling up 1,273 yards and 20 touchdowns.In his Maple Grove career, Kilzer went 26-2 as the starting quarterback, accounting for over 5,100 yards and 65 touchdowns.According to 247Sports, Kilzer has three offers to continue his career at the next level as well as a walk-on invite from the University of Minnesota.Each state's MaxPreps Player of the Year will be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be released January 10.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State commit flips to SEC school
It’s been a rough couple of days on the recruiting trail for the Ohio State Buckeyes and they saw another highly-rated verbal commitment flip to another school on Wednesday. Four-star cornerback Kayin Lee previously committed to play for Ohio State back in July. However, Auburn never stopped recruiting him and it paid off as the 5’10”, 175-pound defensive back flipped to the Tigers on National Signing Day.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to terrible Ryan Tannehill news
The Tennessee Titans’ road to the playoffs just got much rockier. The Athletic reports on Wednesday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill is “most likely” out for the remainder of the season with a right ankle injury. The veteran suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the same ankle he injured earlier in the season that sidelined him two games.
thecomeback.com
Justin Fields absolutely blasts horrible officiating
So far this year, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is having a breakout season, posting multiple different record-breaking performances and wowing with some absolutely incredible highlight plays. And while he’s surely happy about his success, he’s not exactly pleased with the way his games are officiated. While the...
thecomeback.com
Massive Jalen Hurts injury update revealed
The NFL world got a little bit of surprising news on Monday when it was revealed that Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts was doubtful to play in this week’s divisional showdown with the Dallas Cowboys after a shoulder sprain. But a new report suggests that Hurts’ long-term outlook is quite a bit optimistic.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to major coaching news
When Bret Bielema became the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini and returned to coaching college football for the first time since 2017 last year, there weren’t many people who expected him to immediately turn the program around the way he did. In just Bielema’s second year, the Illini won seven of their first eight games and were Big Ten West contenders late into November. As a result, it looks like Bielema will be sticking around.
ndhsaa.com
Positive memory from an NDHSAA state championship football game 23 years ago comes full circle for a former player and official
FARGO – I’ve been covering prep sports in North Dakota for more than a decade and in that time I’ve written many stories about standout student athletes, championship teams, coaches, officials, administrators and even a few super fans. The best part of my job is that you...
Bismarck, December 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Bismarck High School basketball team will have a game with Bismarck Century High School on December 19, 2022, 17:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 1