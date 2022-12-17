Read full article on original website
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Cal Wellness announces $16.9 million in grants and impact investments
The California Wellness Foundation has announced $9.9 million in fourth-quarter grants and $7 million in impact investments to advance racial and environmental justice and health equity in California. The foundation awarded 46 grants across its four Advancing Wellness portfolios, focusing on a wide range of issues including civic engagement in...
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Monthly Payment Are Set To Be Received by the New York Artists As Part Of The New Guaranteed Income Program
More than 22,000 New York artists applied to get the new guaranteed income worth $1,000 monthly payments. The guaranteed income program is meant to offer an alternative to the fellowship and grant system, which keeps artists on a fixed income, the offers promise to appeal to struggling artists according to Artnet News. 22,000 groups of artists in New York are lucky to get guaranteed income as part of an ambitious pilot program.
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
Minimum wage in upstate New York to increase on December 31
Minimum wage outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will increase to $14.20 beginning December 31.
Minimum wage to increase on Dec. 31 for workers outside of NYC, LI, Westchester
The minimum wage is set to increase by $1 from $13.20 to $14.20. In addition, the minimum wage for home care aides will also increase by $1 to $16.20.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul approves expanded child care access for New York
A measure meant to increase child care programs for families in New York was approved Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, drawing praise from advocates due to the measure's eye toward expanding access. The new law will remove requirements for parents to work in order to access the state-subsidized programs. The...
southarkansassun.com
$1,504 SNAP Benefits To Be Given To Residents in New York; Gov. Kathy Hochul Says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that residents in New York will receive an additional benefit in SNAP up to $1,504 this December. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program aims to help millions of Americans to meet their daily needs and buy nutritious food. However, not all states participate in this program and the amount that each resident receive varies on the state where they lived.
WRGB
NYS nursing home minimum staffing law has taken effect, but not yet enforced
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but a bi-product of the virus is arguably worse than ever before. A mass exodus of healthcare workers has left nursing homes in New York State extremely short-staffed. CBS 6’s Anne McCloy spoke with two women...
thechiefleader.com
Home health-care activists launch fair pay campaign
Home-health aides, advocate groups and elected officials last week kicked off a campaign demanding raises for home-care workers, who are among the lowest paid workers in the state. The state is facing a significant shortage of home-health aides. The gap is expected to grow to 83,000 by 2025, according to...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati receives $50 million gift
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati has received a $50 million gift from local philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath, WLWT5 reports. The largest gift in the 83-year history of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati is designed to inspire others to donate and support initiatives such as the organization’s youth workforce development program. The couple was moved to make the gift because of Harry Fath’s experience as a high school volunteer at the Boys & Girls Clubs.
New York Food Stamps for January 2023 Are Scheduled To Disburse on These Dates
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in January 2023. For residents of...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
California Humanities invites applications for Library Innovation Lab grants
The mission of California Humanities is to connect Californians to ideas and one another to understand our shared heritage and diverse cultures, inspire civic participation, and shape our future. To that end, the organization invites applications for the Library Innovation Lab Grants program. Now entering its fifth year, the program...
NYC schools to close rapid COVID response center
New York City’s education department will “permanently close” the command center that collects reports of positive COVID cases among students and school staff, according to an email sent to principals on Tuesday. Along with the Dec. 23 closure of the “Situation Room,” families will no longer receive the automatically generated email notifications about cases in their school communities, and schools will no longer have to send letters about positive cases, said the...
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces More Than $102 Million Awarded Through First Round of The Restore New York Communities Initiative
Onondaga County – $1 Million for The Castle Project: The Castle project will redevelop a vacant stone church in the City of Syracuse’s Southside neighborhood into conference and event venue. 64 Projects Awarded $81.7 Million to Reinvigorate Downtowns and Generate Economic Opportunity. Three Communities — Albany, Endicott and...
healthleadersmedia.com
Settlement Reached in New York Home Health Agency Medicaid Fraud
In addition to fraud, the Brooklyn-based agency was also cited for cheating aides out of their wages. New York Attorney General Letitia James has reached two agreements with White Glove Community Care, Inc., (White Glove), a Brooklyn-based home health agency that was recently found to have submitted false claims to Medicaid and underpaid its home health aides. The two agreements are with the Office of the Attorney General's (OAG) Labor Bureau and OAG's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU).
Nigerian Founder of Dollaride Awarded $10M to Build New York’s First All-Electric Dollar Van Network
This Black man is using technology to provide reliable transportation in his community. New York Governor Kathy Hochul awarded Dollaride founder Su Sanni $10 million to build the state’s first all-electric dollar van network. According to sources, Sanni, a Nigerian native, created Dollaride in 2017 in an effort to...
School facilities pose challenges to Mayor Adams’ healthy food agenda for NYC kids
Mayor Eric Adams’ efforts to up the quality of food served in NYC public schools may be slowed by an array of obstacles that could prove vexing — including the state of the school system’s kitchens. The city is poised Tuesday afternoon to announce a plan to upgrade dozens of school cafeterias to a more contemporary self-serve, grab-and-go model, but many kitchens in old school buildings are ...
$1.2B affordable housing development with medical, retail space breaks ground in BK
Construction began on a new $1.2 billion redevelopment of the former 27-acre Brooklyn Development Center property in East New York, Governor Hochul announced Monday.
buffaloscoop.com
Spectrum Health Education and Training Institute announces new classes for 2023
Spectrum Health Education and Training Institute (SETI), a licensed continuing education provider for human service professionals, will offer two new virtual trainings beginning in January. Enrollment is now open to all New York State human service professionals seeking professional development and continued education trainings. All sessions are currently virtual. SETI...
