Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Sapulpa Man Killed In Crash In Tulsa County
A Sapulpa man is dead after a crash in Tulsa on Monday night. According to OHP Troopers, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near West 61st Street and South 97th West Avenue. Troopers say Jeremy Taylor died at the scene after crashing his pickup truck. Troopers say the cause...
news9.com
Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash
Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
news9.com
Police Identify Man Accused Of Robbing Bank In Bixby
--- A person is in custody after robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, according to Bixby Police. Police say officers were called to an armed robbery in progress at the TTCU near 131st and Memorial in Bixby. According to police, an eyewitness inside the bank at the time of the robbery called Bixby Police and gave them a description for the suspect and where they ran to after the robbery. Officers set up a perimeter in a nearby neighborhood where the suspect was arrested while attempting to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash.
news9.com
Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for...
news9.com
Copper Thieves Hit Bixby Sod Farm, Cause $27,000 In Damage
A Bixby sod farm owner is frustrated because thieves came onto his property to steal copper and caused thousands of dollars in damage. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating similar thefts at other sod farms in the area. John Easton, owner of Easton Sod Farm, said thousands of...
news9.com
Emergency Crews Respond After Truck Crashes Into Tulsa Business
Authorities are on the scene after a truck crashed into a Tulsa business on Tuesday morning. The truck crashed into 'Luxe Nail Bar' near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured. This is a breaking news...
news9.com
Fire At Muskogee Glass Plant Displaces Workers
Cars were spotted outside a Muskogee glass plant Tuesday after a fire happened there on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had new details.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Performing Random Acts Of Kindness
Some Tulsa Police officers are passing out gift cards, toys, and even turkeys this week as part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's annual random acts of kindness. The officers News On 6 spent time with Dec. 19 said their job is to serve and protect, and that getting to surprise someone with a gift of kindness is a bonus.
news9.com
UPDATE: Siberian Air Drops Temps, Roads Conditions Extremely Risky
Lacey Swope and Jed Castles are in the Bob Mills Weather Center with the latest details on the Siberian cold front moving into Oklahoma. Wind chills Thursday will be 5 to 20 degrees below zero. We are also tracking a wintry mix that will transition to all snow as the morning rolls on. The snow totals still look light. Slick spots are possible with blowing snow limiting visibility at times. Folks traveling from Tulsa north will see the worst conditions.
news9.com
Kansas City Chief Fans Think Popular Super-Fan Robbed Bixby Bank
A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chief fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs super-fan. The super-fan who fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. A quick search on social media showed he attends as many games...
news9.com
New Tulsa Nonprofit Helps People Navigate The Court System
A new Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who are arrested, or charged with a crime, navigate the court system. The court system can be confusing and hard to keep up with for anyone who is not a lawyer or a judge. 'Justice Link' is stepping in to help people get...
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Storm
The City of Tulsa deployed trucks spraying a saltwater solution on streets Wednesday, in advance of freezing weather. The pre-treatment helps prevent ice and snow from sticking on the streets. It's the first step in a storm response the city expects will last several days. “They’ll stay out until the...
news9.com
Tulsa Therapist Creates Mobile Clinic To Make Counseling More Accessible
A Tulsa woman is now operating a therapy clinic on four wheels. The goal of Skillz on Wheels is to make sure people have easy access to counseling wherever they are. After more than a decade as a licensed therapist, Ebony Skillens had a vision to transform a typical RV into an intimate space for therapy sessions.
news9.com
Volunteers In Tulsa Helping Homeless People Find Shelter During Frigid Weather
Hundreds of Tulsans who are homeless will need a warm place once temperatures plummet. Volunteers from all over the area are making sure everyone has a place to stay. Within just a few hours of a request being put out, more than 200 volunteer shifts were filled. The organizations said...
news9.com
Tulsa Animal Welfare Welcomes New Manager
Tulsa Animal Welfare will soon be under new leadership. This comes as the shelter deals with capacity issues and several cases of canine influenza. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was on Wednesday morning with details on her plans for the shelter.
news9.com
Tulsa Pastor Says Churches Helping At Southern Border Need Clarity
A Tulsa Pastor recently led a group of church leaders on a visit to the U.S. – Mexico border at El Paso, to see what help is needed, as a surge of migration stresses resources on both sides. Pastor Eric Costanzo of South Tulsa Baptist Church said shelters on...
news9.com
Watch: Dr. Callery From Utica Park Clinic Discusses What To Do If Exposed To COVID-19 While Traveling
COVID-19 cases are rising once again across the country as many prepare to head home for the holidays. Dr. Mark Callery, a physician at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, joined the 6 In The Morning team on Wednesday to discuss what to do if you catch or are exposed to COVID-19 while traveling.
news9.com
2 Warming Centers Open In Bartlesville Ahead Of Dangerous Cold
As temperatures drop, two warming shelters are opening up in Bartlesville to make sure people have a warm place to go. The organizers said everyone deserves to be safe from the weather. They want to be the helping hands during this cold snap. Keith and Kristy McPhail from B the...
news9.com
Warming Centers Open Across Tulsa As Winter Weather Approaches
Winter weather is coming to Green Country, bringing extremely cold temperatures. Several warming centers are now open in Tulsa to accommodate for the extreme weather. Warming shelters are open at the John 3:16 Mission, the Salvation Army Center of Hope and Tulsa County Emergency Management. All three are open 24/7.
Comments / 0