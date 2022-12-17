Read full article on original website
Cephalopods Can Pass a Cognitive Test Designed For Human Children
Last year, a test of cephalopod smarts reinforced how important it is for us humans to not underestimate animal intelligence. Cuttlefish were given a new version of the marshmallow test, and the results appeared to demonstrate that there's more going on in their strange little brains than we knew. Their ability to learn and adapt, the researchers said, could have evolved to give cuttlefish an edge in the cutthroat eat-or-be-eaten marine world they live in. The marshmallow test, or Stanford marshmallow experiment, is pretty straightforward. A child is placed in a room with a marshmallow. They are told if they can manage not to...
An Unexpected Source Might Be Helping The Universe Glow More Than It Should
When the New Horizons probe reached the outer dark of the Solar System, out past Pluto, its instruments picked up something strange. Very, very faintly, the space between the stars was glowing with optical light. This in itself was not unexpected; this light is called the cosmic optical background, a faint luminescence from all the light sources in the Universe outside our galaxy.
Mysterious Tendrils Inside The Brain May Control Our Perception of Time
Tiny antenna-like organelles once thought to be holdovers from our ancient past appear to play a crucial role in keeping track of time, according to a recent study on mice by researchers from the University of California, Irvine (UCI), in the US. Known as cilia, the microtubule projections can be...
New Discovery Could Explain Why We've Been Misled Over The Cause of Alzheimer's
Despite the decades of time and billions of dollars being invested in studying Alzheimer's disease, aspects of its development remain stubbornly mysterious. Researchers have chased down many leads, from gum disease to autoimmune disorders. The original (and now controversial) hypothesis of amyloid plaques playing a central role in the condition's...
Green Light Seems to Relieve Pain, And a New Study in Mice Shows Why
Research suggests there could be a "simple, safe, and economical" way to relieve pain: green light. And a new animal study reveals the biological underpinnings of how it might work. Scientists have been exploring the pain-relieving effects of green light for at least half a decade, uncovering an occasional clue...
Man neglects taking stepdaughter to hospital because he figured she was "faking" her pain, her appendix had burst
Evidently, his reasoning for ignoring the stepdaughter's cries for help and requests to be taken to the hospital was that she has faked being sick too many times. **This article is based on information sourced from medical and social media websites, cited within the story**
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Astronomers Spot The Biggest Galaxy Ever, And The Scale Will Break Your Brain
Earlier this year, astronomers found an absolute monster of a galaxy. Lurking some 3 billion light-years away, Alcyoneus is a giant radio galaxy reaching 5 megaparsecs into space. That's 16.3 million light-years long, and it constitutes the largest known structure of galactic origin. The discovery highlights our poor understanding of...
Scientists Reconstructed a 2 Million-Year-Old Ecosystem From Ancient DNA
Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in reconstructing the history of our planet. Sedimentary deposits from the permafrost of Greenland contained recoverable environmental DNA dating back to around 2 million years ago. That's 1 million years older than the previous record – DNA from a wooly mammoth that roamed the Siberian tundra 1 million years ago. This astonishing work has allowed a team of scientists to reconstruct an ancient landscape, revealing a world far removed from the icy shores of the Arctic Circle. "A new chapter spanning 1 million extra years of history has finally been opened, and for the first time, we...
Holidays are hard for people battling an eating disorder
While the holidays come with both joy and stress, it can be an especially hard time for people with eating disorders.
Two Minerals Never Seen Before in Nature Discovered In an Asteroid That Fell to Earth
An analysis of a huge chunk of space rock that fell to Earth in Somalia has revealed materials never before seen in nature. Two new minerals have been analyzed and named, and a possible third is currently under consideration by the International Mineralogical Association. This discovery could give scientists some important clues as to the formation of asteroids and meteorites. The minerals have been named elaiite and elkinstantonite, and their discovery was announced by planetary geologist Chris Herd of the University of Alberta in Canada at the Space Exploration Symposium on 21 November. "Whenever you find a new mineral, it means that the actual...
Small Lakes Keep Growing Across The Planet, And It's a Serious Problem
A new study has revealed that small lakes on Earth have expanded considerably over the last four decades – a worrying development, considering the amount of greenhouse gases freshwater reservoirs emit. Between 1984 and 2019, global lake surfaces increased in size by more than 46,000 square kilometers (17,761 square miles), researchers say. That's slightly more than the area covered by Denmark. Carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and other gasses are constantly produced from lakes, because of the bacteria and fungi feeding at the bottom of the water, snacking on dead plants and animals that have drifted down to the lake floor. In total,...
The Hidden Things Lurking in Sink Drains Can Be Dangerous, Even Deadly
Sink drains and plumbing are generally unpleasant places, at least from a human perspective. If you're a fungus, though, you may feel differently. In fact, one reason we're often repulsed by sinks – along with dirty sponges and other sink paraphernalia – is precisely because they're such great habitats for unsavory microbes.
Astronomers Have Discovered The 'Poor Old Heart' of The Milky Way
A smattering of stars scattered throughout the center of the Milky Way is the remnants of the ancient galactic core, when our galaxy was still new. Using measurements from the most accurate three-dimensional map of the galaxy ever compiled, as well as a neural network to probe the chemical compositions of over 2 million stars, a team of astronomers have identified 18,000 stars from our galaxy's infancy, when it was just a compact collection of proto-galaxies coming together to dream of bigger things.
Hearing Aids May Help You Avoid Dementia, Study Finds
A systematic review of the scientific literature has found preliminary evidence that hearing aids could help keep the human brain young and fit as a person ages. When researchers in Singapore reviewed eight long-term studies on adults who are hard of hearing, they found participants who wore hearing aids were 19 percent less likely to show signs of cognitive decline compared to those who did not. A follow-up meta-analysis of 11 papers on hearing loss revealed that after using hearing aids, participants scored 3 percent better on short-term cognitive tests. The findings suggest there might be impressive brain benefits to hearing aids,...
Strange Magnetic Anomalies on The Moon Can Finally Be Explained
Small, frozen, and silent, the Moon has a surprising distribution of magnetic fingerprints across its dusty surface, not all of which are easy to explain away. A new study led by geoscientist Zhuang Guo of the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Geochemistry could help us better understand unusually strong magnetic field readings that don't fit with other characteristics of the Moon.
The Brains of Teenagers Look Disturbingly Different After Lockdown
The stress of living through pandemic lockdowns has accelerated aging in the brains of teenagers. The effects are similar to those previously observed as a result of violence, neglect, and family dysfunction. Even if you've left adolescence far behind, you might remember that it can be a tumultuous time in...
Common Red Food Dye Linked to Bowel Inflammation in Mouse Study
Regular consumption of a common synthetic food dye widely used in sweets, soft drinks, and cereals could be impacting our gut health – and not in a good way. A new study on mice suggests the colorant Allura Red AC can trigger inflammation of the large intestine if eaten regularly. When consumed by younger mice, it appeared to enhance the risk of developing gut issues later on.
Scientists Create 'Invisible Fiber' That Can Make Cakes And Pizzas Better For You
Most of us could use a little more fiber in our diets, and adding it without compromising on a recipe's appeal might soon be much easier. Scientists from RMIT University in Australia have developed a modified starch product that can be added to food without affecting its taste, color, or texture. It's called FiberX, and it's been produced from native starches including wheat, corn, and cassava. Like actual fiber, it resists digestion in the human gut, allowing microorganisms in our colon to ferment it and potentially improving the digestive process. The team behind FiberX says it can be added to low-fiber foods such...
Use Screens to Calm Your Kid Down? Study on Lasting Effects Has Some Troubling News
Putting a screen in front of a child is a tried and trusted way of keeping them entertained and quiet – and it works pretty well for adults, too – but as a constant calming technique, it may have its drawbacks, according to a new study. Researchers looked...
