New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance
A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
After decades in prison, exonerated Philadelphia man was fatally shot at a funeral
A wrongly convicted Philadelphia man who spent nearly three decades in prison before he was released last year was gunned down at a funeral, authorities said Wednesday. No arrests were immediately made after Christopher Williams, 62, "suffered gunshot wounds to the head" at Mount Peace Cemetery at 2:20 p.m. ET Friday, Philadelphia police said in a statement.
thesource.com
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
Police chief leading investigation of Idaho student slayings says families aren't being excluded
The police chief of Moscow, Idaho, on Wednesday defended his department's handling of the investigation into the killings of four university students and pushed back at the notion families are being "left in the dark." "Every family wants a little bit different information, and we have a liaison with each...
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
N.Y. bishop robbed during livestreamed service is arrested on fraud and extortion charges
The New York City bishop who was robbed of around $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed service in July was arrested Monday morning and is facing fraud and extortion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Lamor Whitehead, who leads Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries church in Brooklyn’s Canarsie...
Arkansas woman is arrested after her 6-year-old son is found dead under the floorboards of their home
An Arkansas woman and man have been arrested after authorities discovered the possibly months-old body of a 6-year-old boy beneath the floorboards of his home last week. Arkansas State Police arrested the child's mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, after they discovered the 6-year-old boy's body buried under the hallway of the home in Moro, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, at around 10:45 p.m. Friday, police said. Bridges' relationship to the child and Rolland was not immediately clear.
Man disguised as officer shoots two inside D.C. youth facility
Police are asking for help finding the man who shot two people after entering a youth facility disguised as a police officer. WRC's Mark Segraves reports.Dec. 22, 2022.
Police release video showing last known time missing 11-year-old N.C. girl was seen
Police in North Carolina have released video showing the last known time missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari was seen, getting off her school bus. The video shows Madalina, a sixth grader, getting off at her stop at 4:59 p.m. Nov. 21, which police in Cornelius, about 20 miles north of Charlotte, say is “the last time we have independent confirmation of when she was last seen.”
Missouri set to execute first openly transgender death row inmate
Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, 49, are asking Governor Mike Parsons to spare her life. KSDK's Justina Coronel reports.Dec. 20, 2022.
California police say member of Elon Musk's security team is a suspect following stalker claim
Police in Southern California said Tuesday they were seeking additional information about an incident last week that Twitter CEO Elon Musk said prompted him to crack down on accounts that track whereabouts of private jets — including his. The Dec. 13 incident in a Los Angeles-area highway has become...
Michigan mother puts up billboard seeking son's murderer
A Michigan mother is taking her son’s murder case to new heights by putting up a billboard in their town in an effort to catch her son’s killer. NBC News’ Kathy Park has more on the mom’s plea to the police and to the public. Dec. 21, 2022.
Gunman impersonating police officer wanted in shooting of boy and man in Washington, D.C.
Police are searching for a man who impersonated a police officer and shot a man and a boy at a facility for youth awaiting trial in Washington, D.C. The attack took place Tuesday in the 6000 block of Clay Street Northeast with officers responding to reports of a shooting at 2:54 p.m, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Sam Bankman-Fried back in U.S. to face fraud charges linked to FTX collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried is back on U.S. soil after being extradited from the Bahamas on a series of fraud charges related to his crypto currency company FTX. NBC News’ Ron Allen breaks down why Bankman-Fried decided not to fight extradition to the U.S. and what’s next for his case. Dec. 22, 2022.
Suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting set to plead guilty to terrorism charges
The man accused of one of the most violent rampages on New York City's public transportation system in years is expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges in the Brooklyn subway shooting, authorities said. Frank James' lawyer filed paperwork Wednesday indicating he would enter a guilty plea in the April...
Police chief speaks on University of Idaho murders investigation
The murder investigation of four University of Idaho college students is still ongoing with no publicly known suspects or motive. NBC News’ Steve Patterson spoke with Moscow Police Chief James Fry about the case.Dec. 22, 2022.
New York teen pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of cheerleader classmate
A 15-year-old New York girl pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a cheerleader classmate this year after a Mount Vernon High School celebration. The girl, who was not publicly identified because of her age, has been promised a sentence of three to nine years in state...
Watch: Toronto police say eight teen girls charged with stabbing death of 59-year-old man
Toronto police announced that eight teenage girls have been charged with second-degree murder in Canada in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old man. Detective Sergeant Terry Browne told reporters the three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds met through social media.Dec. 21, 2022.
