The FBI has joined the search for a person or group that may have intentionally disabled a substation in North Carolina, leaving around 40,000 residents without power for hours.According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, utility crews responding to a power outage on Saturday night discovered signs of potential vandalism, including two substations damaged by gunfire.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office — now along with the FBI — is searching for the culprits, CNN reports."The person, or persons, who did this knew exactly what they were doing," Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said on Sunday. "We don’t have a clue why...

