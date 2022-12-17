Editorial: LPGA helps Toledo

The 2022 Dana Open Presented by Marathon LPGA tournament culminated this week with the presentation of $400,000 to 19 Toledo area children’s charities .

Since Toledo became a stop on the LPGA tour in 1984, more than 200 children’s charities in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan have been touched by $13 million in contributions from the tournament.

The 2023 event will be held at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania July 13-16 under the name the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic. The tournament seeks a long-term deal with local title and presenting sponsors. With all four rounds telecast on the Golf Channel the sponsorship value is enormous.

Dana and Marathon certainly benefit from their affiliation with both the golf tournament and the event’s impact on children throughout the region.

Review of the 112 page 2022 tournament program shows widespread community support for the LPGA stop from businesses as sponsors and residents as volunteers. A legacy of support for worthy causes like the Dana Open presented by Marathon, (Editorial: “Toledo’s legacy of generous business giving,” Aug. 25) is a defining characteristic of Toledo.

We trust the local sponsors for 2023 will be secured and that the broad support that has powered the LPGA tournament to success in Toledo will emerge once again. After all, nothing succeeds like success, and Toledo and the LPGA have combined to catalyze needed funds for hundreds of worthy children’s charities for nearly four decades.

The LPGA link to Toledo keeps getting stronger as the annual tournament keeps getting better. A high visibility success, driven by widespread community financial and operational support, has benefits way beyond sports or charity. It creates civic awareness of what Toledo can achieve when we work together and build upon past effort.