Hurricane, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Kevin Britton

Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.
WASHINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Carlyon Marie McGraw

Carlyon Marie McGraw, 75, of Clay, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Harper Mills Nursing Home in Beckley, W.Va. Graveside service, noon Friday, Otto Cemetery, Roane County with Pastor Danny Whited officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
CLAY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Announcements

Both the Parkersburg South at Parkersburg High School girls basketball game and the Parkersburg South wrestling meet in Huntington originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled. The Parkersburg South at Parkesburg girls basketball game is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 at PHS. Junior varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m....
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp

Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp, 87 of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, at Henrietta, Calhoun County, the eldest daughter of Willis W. and Eva M. Bower Owens. Wannetta is survived by her husband, James H....
ELIZABETH, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

David Royce Kyle

David Royce Kyle, 81, was called home to be with his Lord Sunday, after an extended illness. Funeral, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Daniel McClung officiating. Burial, Harper-Hunt Cemetery near Harmony. Visitation, one hour before the service.
SPENCER, WV

