Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kevin Britton
Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carlyon Marie McGraw
Carlyon Marie McGraw, 75, of Clay, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Harper Mills Nursing Home in Beckley, W.Va. Graveside service, noon Friday, Otto Cemetery, Roane County with Pastor Danny Whited officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Announcements
Both the Parkersburg South at Parkersburg High School girls basketball game and the Parkersburg South wrestling meet in Huntington originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled. The Parkersburg South at Parkesburg girls basketball game is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 at PHS. Junior varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp, 87 of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, at Henrietta, Calhoun County, the eldest daughter of Willis W. and Eva M. Bower Owens. Wannetta is survived by her husband, James H....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David Royce Kyle
David Royce Kyle, 81, was called home to be with his Lord Sunday, after an extended illness. Funeral, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Daniel McClung officiating. Burial, Harper-Hunt Cemetery near Harmony. Visitation, one hour before the service.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Crash involving SUV, Amish buggy claim’s young life in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS — A juvenile was killed in a traffic accident Friday afternoon in Gallia County involving an automobile and an Amish horse and buggy, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol said. The accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Ohio 325 where the buggy carrying two juveniles was...
Comments / 0