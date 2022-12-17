Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Instrumental: State official announces $40K donation to Williamstown band program
WILLIAMSTOWN — If a student wants to join the band at Williamstown Middle High or Elementary School, Director Jed Corra doesn’t let the price of an instrument stand in their way. “We don’t want finances to be a reason that you can’t be in band,” he said....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ruff day? Therapy dog joins ranks of Marietta Police Department
MARIETTA — When a Marietta school student is having a really rough day, there’s a new friend in town who might be able to help. The Marietta Police Department has purchased a working companion for School Resource Officer Patrolman Rob Sury, a Bernedoodle puppy who is literally going to grow into the role of being the city’s first police therapy dog.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Emerson Elementary K-Kids Club raises money for Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The K-Kids Club (Kiwanis) of Emerson Elementary got a visit from Josie, a pound dog, and the Humane Society of Parkersburg as they got into the giving spirit this month and helped raise $1,426.01 for the shelter. “We have a meeting for every month, we do something...
