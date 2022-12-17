ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ruff day? Therapy dog joins ranks of Marietta Police Department

MARIETTA — When a Marietta school student is having a really rough day, there’s a new friend in town who might be able to help. The Marietta Police Department has purchased a working companion for School Resource Officer Patrolman Rob Sury, a Bernedoodle puppy who is literally going to grow into the role of being the city’s first police therapy dog.
MARIETTA, OH

