Lockwood Class A Tip-Off: Hardin girls are high-octane; Hamilton's Layne Kearns scores 1,000th point

Read full article on original website
Related
buttesports.com
Gurnsey signs with Grizzlies
To his left is Kinley, Scott and Kelcee Gurnsey, to the right is Keisha, Steve, Cora, Ryan, Alivia, Savannah, and Marry Joe Stosich. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports. Another local Butte boy inked a deal to continue his football career Wednesday morning at the Ross J. Richardson gym. Camerson...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school basketball boxscores (Dec. 21)
Boxscores will be updated as we receive them. CORVALLIS: Derek Criddle 8; Aaron Powell 7; Aydan Mayn 6; Leif Jessop 4; Dillen Potter 2; Ryan Hutchison 2; Bennett Buelman 2. FRENCHTOWN: Eli Quinn 22; Connor Michaud 20; Carter Anciaux 9; Kellen Klimpel 5; Sully Belcourt 5; Leighton Cyr 2; Carter White 1.
406mtsports.com
Full Court Press: Wednesday's high school basketball highlights (Dec. 21)
Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night. • (3) Frenchtown 64, Corvallis 31: Eli Quinn drained 22 points and Connor Michaud knocked down 20 as the Broncs rolled past the Blue Devils. Frenchtown jumped out to a 24-9 first-quarter lead and went up 53-15 at halftime. Derek Criddle scored eight points to lead Corvallis, with Aaron Powell netting seven.
406mtsports.com
Corvallis' defensive strategy leads to victory over Butte Central
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils in a Southwest A Girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night. In a game that was back and forth throughout, Corvallis held on to earn a 37-34 victory. The Maroons started strong and held an 11-8 lead at the...
406mtsports.com
Slice of revenge: Missoula Loyola boys basketball dominates Florence on heels of state championship football loss
FLORENCE – A month ago to the exact day, Missoula Loyola and Florence-Carlton met on the gridiron in the Class B football state championship. The Falcons would dominate the day as the favorite, winning 48-7 with the help of six touchdowns from Montana State quarterback commit Patrick Duchien. But...
406mtsports.com
Local Rocky Mountain College football commits dish on their prep for the next level
BILLINGS — Whenever Paxton McQuillan chopped it up with Rocky Mountain College football personnel during his recruitment process, he felt (and enjoyed) the power of being valued. An all-state receiver, safety and returner at reigning 8-Man quarterfinalist Joliet, McQuillan got plenty of college looks, but maybe not as much...
406mtsports.com
Hardin-Lodge Grass hoops doubleheader among several Billings-area postponements
BILLINGS — Wintry weather and frigid temperatures have shelved several high school sports events that were scheduled across Wednesday and Thursday night in and around Billings. Expected to be busy slate of activity prior to a week-long break for Christmas, the local sports scene is now mostly barren for...
406mtsports.com
Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana
BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
406mtsports.com
No. 11 Carroll women sweep Florida slate as Kamden Hilborn nears career milestone; No. 24 Carroll men go winless in Arizona
LAKELAND, Fla. — Assist watch will be in full effect at the PE Center after the holiday break. Carroll’s senior point guard Kamden Hilborn, after dishing out five assists in a 62-53 win over Southeastern on Tuesday, is one assist away from tying and two away from breaking the program record for most career assists.
406mtsports.com
Montana Western ends stay in Arizona with tough loss to The Master's University
SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Bulldog Men's Basketball team lost to (RV) The Master's University this afternoon by a score of 74-68 at the Cactus Classic in Surprise, Ariz. The Bulldogs move to 6-9 overall at the conclusion of their trip to Arizona. How it Happened. The Master's University the...
406mtsports.com
Class of 2023: Montana Grizzlies recruiting
Meet the members of the Montana Grizzlies 2023 recruiting class so far. Montana's 1st-known 2023 football commit is son of Grizzly Sports Hall of Famer. Kealii Ah Yat is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback from Hawaii. Helena Capital's Austin Buehler commits to Montana football program. CHRIS PETERSON Independent Record chris.peterson@406mtsports.com. Updated...
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs awarded Pioneer League's McCurdy Cup
BILLINGS — The Pioneer Baseball League has awarded the Billings Mustangs the McCurdy Cup, an annual award that recognizes the league’s franchise that demonstrates continued excellence in its efforts both on and off the field. This is the second time the Mustangs have won the McCurdy Cup; the...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies offensive analyst Rob Phenicie leaving for offensive coordinator role
MISSOULA – The first coaching domino of the Montana Grizzlies football offseason has fallen. Offensive analyst Rob Phenicie is on the move after just one season back in Missoula. He’ll be headed to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania after accepting an offensive coordinator position with the Bucknell Bison. Also an FCS team,...
406mtsports.com
After dominant senior year, Bozeman's Luke Smith commits to Montana State football
BOZEMAN — Luke Smith didn’t have a lot of communication with Montana State’s football coaches following his junior season at Bozeman High. In fact, the staff at the University of Montana seemed to be showing more interest. The key piece of feedback from both schools was that...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies face ultimate test against No. 11 Gonzaga in nonconference finale
Montana is playing its best basketball of the season, but the Grizzlies might be catching national powerhouse Gonzaga at the wrong time. The Griz (6-5) have won three games in a row and scored 80 or more points in all those games following the return of their starting lineup as they prepare for the crown jewel of their nonconference slate 7 p.m. Tuesday in Spokane.
406mtsports.com
Montana and Montana State football post commitments during NCAA early signing period
The NCAA early signing period for football opened Dec. 21, 2022 and both Bobcats and Grizzlies made it official on social media.
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs general manager Gary Roller to retire after 18 years in role
BILLINGS — The enduring image of Gary Roller is of him standing along the third-base concourse of Dehler Park, taking in a few at-bats, a few innings if he’s lucky, until he’s pulled away to extinguish the latest fire during that night’s Billings Mustangs game. There...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies signing day: How UM approaches finding the right guys for the program
MISSOULA — On Wednesday afternoon, the Montana football program officially recognized 13 new commits via the early signing period. Of them, eight come from Montana while two come from neighboring Washington and one each come from California, Hawaii and Texas. They consist of four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies lose quarterback to portal, add best-rated high school commit in program history
MISSOULA – The start of a new week brought a pair of Montana Grizzly football announcements along with it, prompting mixed emotions Monday. The bad news was that redshirt freshman QB Daniel Britt announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal. The Las Vegas native emerged as the Grizzlies’ No. 2 quarterback by season’s end, overtaking then-sophomore Kris Brown.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Montana high school wrestling polls
Top teams: 1, Miles City; 2, Columbia Falls; 3, Frenchtown; 4, Libby; 5, Sidney; 6, Havre; 7, Laurel; 8, Livingston/Big Timber; 9, Lockwood; 10, Lewistown. 103: Gordan Knapp, Sidney; Caleb Smith, Miles City; August Courville, Ronan; Kona Fardrich, Lockwood; Colt McCord, Lewistown; Riley Osborne, Libby. 113: Elizah Nose, Laurel; Isaac...
Comments / 0