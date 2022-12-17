ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Montana State signs California high school DB Michael D'Amato

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program announced 25 signees on Wednesday, the first day of the 2022-23 early signing period. All but one recruit had previously committed publicly. That outlier was Michael D'Amato, a three-star defensive back who attends Mission Viejo (California) High School. His signing comes after...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from JUCO transfer DB Blake Stillwell

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program's second transfer of the 2023 recruiting cycle is former junior college defensive back Blake Stillwell. Stillwell announced his commitment on Monday, two days prior to the start of the early signing period. He comes to the Bobcats after playing for Southern Shreveport (Louisiana) in 2021 and both Navarro College (Texas) and New Mexico Military Institute in 2022. The West Orange High (Florida) 2020 graduate maintains four years of eligibility, he said.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy