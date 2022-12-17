ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Eagles make roster decision on Dallas Goedert: What it means for Cowboys game, tight end depth chart

Entering the latter part of the season, the Eagles have seen several impact players miss games because of injuries. Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ availability for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys is in question after he sprained his shoulder in Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears, and the Eagles have seen safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship, defensive end Robert Quinn, and punter Arryn Siposs all go down with injuries.
DALLAS, PA
Nearly a year after fire, Fiamma Italian Grill readying to reopen in Bethlehem area

A popular Italian eatery ravaged by fire damage just before Valentine’s Day 2022 is readying to reopen its doors outside Bethlehem. Fiamma Italian Grill, 2118 Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Northampton County, hopes to reopen sometime in mid-January and in time for Valentine’s Day. Owner Joseph Jurkivo told lehighvalleylive.com there were some construction and renovation setbacks that delayed plans to open sooner.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newspaper’s revamped business section is a skeleton of previous one | Letter

As a long time subscriber to The Express-Times, I am extremely miffed by your elimination of the former business section with the adoption of the new one. The previous section, which ran for many years until recently, was extremely informative and well-researched. It included local and national stocks, market trends, commodity prices, etc. The new business section is a skeleton of the previous one in terms of information. Yes, it has some articles, but is no comparison to the breath and depth of the former one. I’m finding that as the price of the paper rises, the quality and quantity of the paper declines.
EASTON, PA
After antisemitism at Christkindlmarkt, Bethlehem menorah ceremony shines light against hate

Rabbi Steve Nathan sighed. Some years, he says, are harder than others when lighting the menorah. This unfortunately felt like one of the harder ones. The specter of antisemitism arose just a day earlier in Bethlehem — in the Christmas City’s famed Christkindlmarkt holiday bazaar of all places. On Sunday, the day Hanukkah began, a group of people were seen wearing T-shirts with white supremacist slogans and heard spreading conspiracies and hateful stereotypes about Jewish people.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Easton, PA
