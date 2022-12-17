Read full article on original website
Long layoff is no problem for Easton wrestling in win over Emmaus
With its match against Parkland postponed due to weather last week, the Easton wrestling team had to spend 11 days waiting to compete in what should be the heart of the dual meet season. The Rovers didn’t show any signs of rust Wednesday night, winning 11 of 13 bouts to...
Phillipsburg’s big tribute to Tom Fisher fits the man perfectly
To generations of local fans, athletes and observers, Tom Fisher stood for Phillipsburg. Whether as boys basketball coach or athletic director, Fisher ruled over Stateliners sports – quite literally, in many cases, due to his height – in a way few coaches or administrators ever will.
Ward’s big finish propels Bangor wrestlers past Wilson
When it was determined Bangor’s Colonial League East Division wrestling match at Wilson would start at 172 pounds, Slaters coach Richie Smith acted like he had hit the lottery. “When I knew we were starting at 172, I told Kody (Ward) there wasn’t anyone I would want out there...
An interesting piece of history about Nazareth’s first cemetery | Letter
Congratulations on the fine piece “Stronger than Steel” in The Express-Times last month. I found it very informative and interesting. One item that really caught my attention was a piece in the section about every Lehigh Valley town. That piece included a mention of Homer’s Cemetery in East Allen Township dating back to 1745.
Eagles send league-high 8 players to Pro Bowl Games | Who was snubbed?
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are still in the midst of their preparations for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, looking to win an NFC East title for the first time since 2019. However, eight players on the team will have the title of Pro Bowler when they take the field, with several others serving as alternates.
Eagles make roster decision on Dallas Goedert: What it means for Cowboys game, tight end depth chart
Entering the latter part of the season, the Eagles have seen several impact players miss games because of injuries. Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ availability for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys is in question after he sprained his shoulder in Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears, and the Eagles have seen safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship, defensive end Robert Quinn, and punter Arryn Siposs all go down with injuries.
Will Eagles start Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew Saturday vs. Cowboys? (PHOTOS)
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has a tough one to make as Philadelphia gets ready to head to Arlington, Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium. Does he go with MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who’s recovering from a shoulder injury?. Or does he play...
Hellertown library will split with Lower Saucon at the start of the year (again)
The Hellertown Area Library’s agreement with Lower Saucon Township will end as of Jan. 1. Library Board President Ken Solt sent a letter Tuesday saying a funding dispute will end the partnership. “This was a decision made with great difficulty, but for the financial stability of the library now...
Props for Eagles, Jets in latest ranking of NFL’s top defensive backs
The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets have some defensive talent. Their units have been impressive, and that is further confirmed by ESPN’s Matt Bowen’s ranking of the best NFL defensive backs. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He awards the Eagles with the best...
Eagles reward Jaguars for beating Cowboys by sending Doug Pederson Philly’s finest
This is a pretty good gift of gratitude. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 40-34. In turn, the Philadelphia Eagles get a little breathing room in the race for the division title. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles...
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued due to possible ‘excessive rainfall’
Ahead of a powerful storm system forecast to the hit the Lehigh Valley and surrounding region, the National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a flood watch for eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,”...
Eagles’ plan: Pressure Cowboys’ Dak Prescott so that he keeps self-destructing
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams grew up in Crowley, Texas — 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. But on Saturday, when the Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Williams is returning as the enemy, even with a slew of family members coming to the game.
Nearly a year after fire, Fiamma Italian Grill readying to reopen in Bethlehem area
A popular Italian eatery ravaged by fire damage just before Valentine’s Day 2022 is readying to reopen its doors outside Bethlehem. Fiamma Italian Grill, 2118 Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Northampton County, hopes to reopen sometime in mid-January and in time for Valentine’s Day. Owner Joseph Jurkivo told lehighvalleylive.com there were some construction and renovation setbacks that delayed plans to open sooner.
Landmark Phillipsburg hot dog stand closed as owner recovers from surgery
Jimmy’s Doggie Stand, the Phillipsburg hot dog shop with the iconic blue sign at the entrance of the free bridge, will be closed until the end of January, the owners announced via Facebook. Co-owner Nick Malatos underwent surgery last week and will take the next month and a half...
Why Eagles aren’t worried about starting Gardner Minshew vs. Cowboys | Nick Sirianni: ‘He can ball’
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remained on the frozen ground at Soldier Field for longer than usual after Chicago Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson had driven him to the ground after a 3-yard run late in the third quarter on Sunday. For a moment, a sense of dread filled the Eagles and their fans.
Newspaper’s revamped business section is a skeleton of previous one | Letter
As a long time subscriber to The Express-Times, I am extremely miffed by your elimination of the former business section with the adoption of the new one. The previous section, which ran for many years until recently, was extremely informative and well-researched. It included local and national stocks, market trends, commodity prices, etc. The new business section is a skeleton of the previous one in terms of information. Yes, it has some articles, but is no comparison to the breath and depth of the former one. I’m finding that as the price of the paper rises, the quality and quantity of the paper declines.
Winter solstice 2022: How short is the shortest day of the year? Sunrise and sunset times for the first day of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
As the 2022 winter solstice arrives, nights in the Lehigh Valley — and the rest of the northern hemisphere — are as long as they’re going to get. The solstice on Wednesday marks the first day of winter, and the sun will be up for just a little longer than a standard workday.
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
After antisemitism at Christkindlmarkt, Bethlehem menorah ceremony shines light against hate
Rabbi Steve Nathan sighed. Some years, he says, are harder than others when lighting the menorah. This unfortunately felt like one of the harder ones. The specter of antisemitism arose just a day earlier in Bethlehem — in the Christmas City’s famed Christkindlmarkt holiday bazaar of all places. On Sunday, the day Hanukkah began, a group of people were seen wearing T-shirts with white supremacist slogans and heard spreading conspiracies and hateful stereotypes about Jewish people.
Palmer Township man allegedly stabbed by son dies months later, coroner says
A 61-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed Aug. 27 by his son in Palmer Township has died, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Joseph S. Rizzolino was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Speciality Hospital in Bethlehem, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. After an...
