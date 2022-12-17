Read full article on original website
Belpre beats Fort Frye in 53-51 thriller
BEVERLY — It’s not officially Christmas and already the Belpre boys basketball team has matched its win total from last season. Wednesday night at Fort Frye High School, the Golden Eagles recovered from a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter and defeated the Cadets 53-51 while improving to 5-4.
Parkersburg South too much for rival Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg missed its first 10 field goal attempts and never led here Tuesday night inside the Rod Oldham Athletic Center as host Parkersburg South rolled to an 85-54 triumph. Head coach Mike Fallon’s Patriots, who were ranked No. 2 in the Class AAAA preseason poll, only led...
Parkersburg South matmen excel in home opener
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg South wrestling team had a more than solid home opener here Wednesday night inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center as head coach Shaun Smith’s Patriots dominated a quadrangular. Herbert Hoover, which lost 44-33 to Ripley and handed Clay County a 66-18 setback, was first up...
Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Announcements
Both the Parkersburg South at Parkersburg High School girls basketball game and the Parkersburg South wrestling meet in Huntington originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled. The Parkersburg South at Parkesburg girls basketball game is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 at PHS. Junior varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m....
Ritchie County’s Marissa Jeffrey inks with Salem softball
ELLENBORO — Ritchie County’s Marissa Jeffrey made it official last week that she will continue her career as a student-athlete at Salem University for head softball coach Steve Potts. The middle infielder is set to earn her third letter for the Rebels of head coach Dave Mossor, who...
South teammates sign with West Liberty soccer
PARKERSBURG — Anytime Erin Riesbeck and Mia Miller are the topic of conversation, it’s a package deal. Since they began playing rec soccer together at the age of 4, where there is one there is the other. They are like members of each other’s families. Tuesday inside...
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Laurels of Walden Park, Columbus. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dennison family.
Chordables return for 60th reunion
PARKERSBURG — Four friends in a quartet 60 years ago at Parkersburg High School held a reunion this week. Roger Blackburn of St. Louis, Larry McKinley of Great Falls, Va., and Bill Warfield and David Kesselring of Parkersburg were the Chordables, a quartet that once played numerous gigs with local civic groups, clubs and other organizations in the area.
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp
Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp, 87 of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, at Henrietta, Calhoun County, the eldest daughter of Willis W. and Eva M. Bower Owens. Wannetta is survived by her husband, James H....
Cecil Flanagan
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV, August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service, and was a Korean war veteran. He enjoyed...
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
Ruff day? Therapy dog joins ranks of Marietta Police Department
MARIETTA — When a Marietta school student is having a really rough day, there’s a new friend in town who might be able to help. The Marietta Police Department has purchased a working companion for School Resource Officer Patrolman Rob Sury, a Bernedoodle puppy who is literally going to grow into the role of being the city’s first police therapy dog.
John Edgar Biddle Jr.
John Edgar Biddle Jr., 66, of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Per John’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time, however a memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Biddle family.
Kevin Britton
Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, Knights of Columbus schedule Christmas dinners
PARKERSBURG — Several local churches and organizations will be offering Christmas Day meals. * The First Presbyterian Church, at 1341 Juliana St. in Parkersburg, has been hosting a Christmas Day dinner in its fellowship hall annually and will continue the tradition this year from noon to 1:30 p.m. The...
David Royce Kyle
David Royce Kyle, 81, was called home to be with his Lord Sunday, after an extended illness. Funeral, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Daniel McClung officiating. Burial, Harper-Hunt Cemetery near Harmony. Visitation, one hour before the service.
Gregory Horner
Gregory Alan Horner, 40, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Wednesday Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Gordy Deere officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to service Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Amy Jo Huss
Amy Jo Huss, 35, of Harrisville, passed away Dec. 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness. A private cremation has been arranged by Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Lloyd R. Beardsley
Lloyd R. Beardsley, 91, of Marietta, passed away on Friday at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Funeral services, 11 a.m. Friday, First Congregational Church. Visitation, McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to Lankfordfh.com.
City Park hosts candlelight vigil for missing Vienna woman
PARKERSBURG — Christmas Eve is Gretchen Fleming’s 28th birthday. “What a Christmas miracle to see her come home, even that day or before,” Vienna Baptist Church Pastor Dwight Brohard said during a candlelight vigil Monday evening at City Park. Fleming, of Vienna, was reported missing by her...
