Albany Herald

Hawks president Travis Schlenk moves to advisory role

Travis Schlenk stepped down as the Atlanta Hawks’ president of basketball operations on Wednesday and moved into a senior advisory role. Schlenk, 46, will report directly to principal owner Tony Ressler, the team announced.
The Knicks Have a Chance to Prove Critics Wrong

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ lopsided win over the Warriors on Tuesday night, Julius Randle glanced over at his sideline. What he saw astonished him. Tom Thibodeau, New York’s hot-blooded coach, sitting down. “That was crazy,” said Randle. “Three years with Thibs, I’ve never seen that.”
NBA All-Stars: Early Picks for the Western Conference

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, Feb. 19, in Salt Lake City. With voting officially open, The Crossover staff weighs in on potential starters and first-time All-Stars in the West. (Eastern Conference picks are here.)

