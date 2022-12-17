Midway through the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ lopsided win over the Warriors on Tuesday night, Julius Randle glanced over at his sideline. What he saw astonished him. Tom Thibodeau, New York’s hot-blooded coach, sitting down. “That was crazy,” said Randle. “Three years with Thibs, I’ve never seen that.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO