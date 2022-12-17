Read full article on original website
Related
High school science class unveils potentially toxic water levels at brand new school
A science project by chemistry students at one of Northern Colorado's newest schools has possibly unveiled toxic levels of copper in drinking water. High school chemistry students at the brand-new Wellington Middle-High School, located north of Fort Collins, recently discovered drinking water from two school water fountains tested higher than Environmental Protection Agency recommended levels. Poudre School District confirmed to CBS News Colorado that the Larimer County Health Department is now intervening, and as a precautionary measure a third party is conducting independent studies into the high levels of copper in the water. At this time the district is telling parents that students...
DougCo school counselors nominated for life changer of the year
Jill Bull, left, and Lori Qui.Photo byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Cimarron Middle School counselor Jill Bull and Rocky Heights Middle School counselor Lori Qui are National Life Group's Life Changer of the Year Award nominees. The award recognizes educators and staff for significantly impacting their students' lives by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Christian University Is ‘Safest’ Campus in CO Because ‘We’re Committed to Jesus,’ Claims University Leader
Colorado Christian University (CCU) is “honestly, the safest campus in Colorado because we’re deeply committed to Jesus,” said Jeff Hunt, a CCU leader on his podcast last month. “There’s not a lot of craziness going on.”. Hunt didn’t respond to an email seeking data to...
City approves 22-unit annexation in southern Longmont
Longmont City Council approved the annexation of a proposed 22-unit property in southern Longmont on Tuesday. Council voted in favor of the ordinance for annexation, concept plan and zoning as residential single-family unanimously. Conditions for approval include landscape buffering and privacy fencing. The 7.6 acre annexation, known as Westview Acres,...
commercecitysentinel.com
Weather worries closing Brighton schools
With weather forecasts calling for sub-zero weather Thursday, Brighton's 27J School District has decided to let students start their winter break a few days early. The district announced Dec. 20 that it would close its schools Dec. 22 and 23. Students were scheduled to finish classes this week, with their winter break beginning on Dec. 26.
Summit Daily News
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
This Colorado Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Colorado.
denverite.com
Denver’s staffing shortage means most city workers are getting a $600 bonus this year
If you work for the city, you could be getting a $600 bonus at the end of the month. On Monday, City Council approved the one-time bonuses for eligible staff. According to the bill, the bonuses are “in appreciation for their dedication and service in 2022, when staffing shortages continued to impact departments and agencies across the city, often at the expense of the city workforce.”
Inflation, threat of recession continue to impact Colorado economic outlook
State economic forecasters told Colorado lawmakers Tuesday that they are expecting positive — but slow — economic growth that will continue to be heavily impacted by inflation through 2023. Analysts with the nonpartisan Legislative Council Staff expect a national 2% growth overall for 2022 and a 1.2% growth in 2023. “Really, the No. 1 story […] The post Inflation, threat of recession continue to impact Colorado economic outlook appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Denver scrambling for plan for homeless and migrant populations
With a historic cold snap on its way, many Denverites are wondering how the city of Denver is caring for two of its most vulnerable populations: its homeless population and the hundreds of migrants continuing to show up in the city.The city has been scrambling to put together a cold weather plan for the freezing temperatures fast approaching. On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is expected to have a briefing on migrant sheltering and cold weather operations."It's going to be awful for a lot of folks who are unhoused," said Anaya Robinson, a senior policy strategist at the ACLU...
Arctic air causes closures across metro Denver, rest of Colorado
City and county governments, schools and other metro Denver area facilities will close on Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. A good rule of thumb would be to check any business, or government, for its status Thursday before heading out. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools in Brighton, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. ...
kunc.org
Colorado lawmakers who created a new office to stop gun violence are frustrated by its lack of progress
The expectations were clear. In year one, lawmakers expected the Office of Gun Violence Prevention to distribute at least $50,000 in grants to help communities curb gun deaths, according to budget reports at the state Capitol. But 18 months after the office was created and given a $3 million annual...
Denver nears 'breaking point' trying to deal with influx of immigrants
Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said his city is nearing a breaking point after spending roughly $2 million in response to the influx of immigrants who have traveled from South and Central America since the beginning of the month. Officials yesterday submitted an application to the state to be reimbursed...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Marshall Fire exposes gaps in rental laws
Improper fire remediation statutes lead to improper fire remediation cleanings in homes, as many renters discovered when they found themselves in ash-filled houses after the Marshall Fire. The East County Housing Opportunity Coalition said the Marshall Fire exposed gaps in rental laws in Colorado. Thus, ECHO is sending reports to legislators to show how those gaps left renters vulnerable and recommends changes to the law.
KDVR.com
How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold
With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on Thursday, ranchers rusedh Wednesday to prepare cattle and livestock for the potentially deadly drop in degrees. Alex Rose reports. How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold. With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on...
LIVE UPDATES: Temperature plunges into single digits in metro Denver; over 600 flights delayed at DIA
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an artic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. Denver International Airport has delayed 619 flights, according to FlightAware. Over 40% of the delayed flights are from Southwest Airlines and 30% are from SkyWest. FlightAware also reports that 153 flights have been canceled.
washparkprofile.com
At Warren Village, two moms find hope for building new lives as Americans
It was a toddler’s bed that provided Kim Duby with the life’s path she is traveling today. When her son outgrew the bed, she put it up for sale on Facebook. A family advocate at Warren Village responded, asking Duby if she would donate it instead to help a mother in need.
Update: Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft Hotel
Aloft Hotel, downtown DenverPhoto byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) After housing people experiencing homelessness since April 2020 at a cost of more than $16 million, Aloft Hotel downtown likely will cease operation as a non-congregant homeless shelter by the end of April.
coloradopolitics.com
A new twist for an old favorite | NONPROFIT REGISTER
News: Twenty-nine “brilliant, kind and funny” seniors from nine area high schools were presented at the Belle and Beautillion, a formal dinner and dance hosted by the Denver and South Suburban chapters of Jack and Jill of America. June Johnson and Winnie Johnson started what was formerly the...
Comments / 0