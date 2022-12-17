ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks at Wild: Hawks can’t tame the Wild in 4-1 loss

By Jack Heinrich
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMjlE_0jljv83m00

Kevin Powell recaps the Blackhawks 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Kevin and Troy Murray breakdown goalie Petr Mrazek’s solid performance in the losing effort and Troy shares what the Hawks need to do to get back in the win column. Later on, hear from Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as they share their thoughts on their upcoming 1,000th game together, this Sunday against the New York Rangers.

The Blackhawks will head back home on Sunday, December 18th to take on the New York Rangers. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:30pm.

