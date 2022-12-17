Man dies after West Chester house fire

A man is dead after a house fire in West Chester, according to a report from the Hamilton County coroner.

Firefighters responded to the 9000 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road for a fire Friday night. Officials said an adult male was taken to West Chester Hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

According to the coroner, 65-year-old Dennis Bradbury, spent about a day in the hospital before he died.

Cincinnati-Dayton Road was closed in both directions between West Chester Road and Seminary as crews worked on the fire.

READ MORE

West Chester police: Woman in custody after barricading herself in stranger's home with knife

Father dies weeks after Thanksgiving fire that killed wife, daughter

'It sounded like warfare': Xavier groundskeeper who saved 2 women from house fire describes scene