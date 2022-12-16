Roundup: Lady Scots’ two field goals in 4th quarter enough to top Southern Lee 46-39

Lady Scots guard Madison Dixon (20) goes up for a layup during the first quarter of Friday night’s game against Southern Lee. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — After leading by as many as 14 points in the third quarter of their match-up against the Southern Lee Cavaliers (3-6, 0-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) Friday night, the Lady Scots (3-3, 2-0 SAC) would struggle in the fourth quarter and allow the Cavaliers to creep back into the game, despite winning 46-39.

With a 37-23 lead in the third quarter after a Morgan Thompson (22 points) made floater, the Lady Scots began to see their lead fade away, as the Cavaliers would lead 41-31 at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the offensive struggles began for the Lady Scots. Shot-making became an issue and the only field goals they would make would be an Alicia McClain layup (seven points) and a layup from Thompson that would send her to the free throw line for a three-point play opportunity, which she would convert.

The performance wasn’t one that Lady Scots head coach Roshein McClain was pleased about, which he believed was caused by mental errors.

“The mental part of the game, like the mental…(part of) basketball has to be 100% focus,” McClain said. “I don’t know if it was the half day of school, too much free time; I don’t know. But, your (the team) mind has to be on basketball. Once you walk into the gym, it should be basketball; It shouldn’t be nothing else. You shouldn’t have to worry about nothing else; nothing else on your mind unless you’ve got a death in the family or something. Other than that, it’s strictly basketball.”

Roshein McClain only played seven players throughout the game; something that he also said was because of mental lapses.

“That’s why the bench was short tonight,” Roshein McClain said. “Like, I shortened everything. I’ve got to prove a point to people. Like, if you’re not ready, I’m not gonna put you out there. Like, you’ve got to be ready. We’ve just got to keep working and everybody has to be…a complete unit. A complete unit has to be out there at all times, whether its practice, warm-ups, getting together; we have to be ready.”

The Lady Scots opened up the first quarter with a 3-point basket by Alicia McClain and would roll to a 15-4 lead at the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter, however, the Lady Scots would struggle on offense and defense. Two layups by Madison Dixon (six points), a layup by Nyasia McQueen (four points), and a free throw by Thompson would be the only buckets of the quarter. Even worse though, the Lady Scots managed to let the Cavaliers get back into the game, as the, once, 11-point lead had shrunk to a 22-20 lead at halftime.

Although it was a lackluster showing by his team, Roshein McClain does know his team is undefeated in the SAC, which he’s glad about.

“Undefeated in conference, back to .500; that’s all good,” Roshein McCain said.

The Lady Scots will be in action once more before their Christmas tournament at Grays Creek High School next week, against the Marlboro County Bulldogs on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at Scotland High School. The match-up will be a rematch of the two teams from Dec. 10, where the Bulldogs defeated the Lady Scots 61-48 in Bennettsville.

Scots win back-and-forth showing against Southern Lee 73-61

The Scotland men’s basketball team (5-1, 2-0 SAC) used an 11-point run by senior guard Isaac Ferguson (30 points) in the beginning of the third quarter Friday night to pull away from the Southern Lee Cavaliers (6-4, 0-2 SAC) and win 73-61.

The first quarter saw the Scots struggle defensively, as Southern Lee’s Jaequan Williams would score eight points in the period and help the Cavaliers take a 15-12 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Scots started to find traction in the second quarter, however, and tied the game at 18-apiece after a Lamonte’ Cousar (23 points) made free throw. The game would remain deadlocked until it was 24-24, but Ferguson would hit two 3-pointers and begin a 10-1 run to give the Scots a 34-25 halftime lead.

Despite the halftime lead, the Cavaliers would trek back in the third quarter and tie the game at 38-all, before Ferguson’s run.

It was from there, where the Scots would take a 50-47 lead at the end of the third quarter and never look back. The Scots scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, including 12 points from Cousar, and remained undefeated in conference play.

Although the Scots won, it was one where they could never pull away until the end. Scotland assistant coach Walter Steele* said it was “a struggle tonight.”

We couldn’t put them (Southern Lee) away,” Steele said. “I think the guys came out a little flat tonight. We were a little (flat) on offense and defense. It’s been a long day; the kids got out early and we were trying to find stuff for them to do. (But), once they got in the groove, grooved back in and hustled, we finally found ourselves better on offense and defense, and then made some adjustments, and we got to playing a little bit better.”

During the third quarter, Scotland guard Tashad Russell (zero points) would be ejected from the game and was visibly upset on the bench afterwards.

Steele explained why Russell was tossed.

“I think the referee said he used profanity,” Steele said. “They have to do some stuff online now and it used to be that the coach had to do the stuff (online), but now the player has to…do some stuff online.”

Russell will serve a one-game suspension and miss the Scots’ next game against Marlboro County due to the ejection.

With Scotland’s win, they’ll look to close out the week 4-0 and dish out some payback to the Marlboro County Bulldogs on Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. from Scotland High School, after the Bulldogs defeated the Scots on Dec. 10 in Bennettsville 67-64.

“That’s all they’ve been doing,” Steele said, in regards to talking about defeating the Bulldogs. “We came in today, we had pregame, and, then, we sat around and we talked. Then, we walked through and we did our different things, but now that the game is over (against Southern Lee), now we’re talking ‘redeem, redeem, redeem’… from Marlboro. They (Scotland) are ready to play Marlboro and looking for a very exciting time tomorrow (Saturday); got to play better on offense and defense, and we’re looking to take it to them tomorrow (Saturday).”

*=Scotland head coach Michael Malpass was unavailable to the media after the game.