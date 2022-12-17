Read full article on original website
East Palestine man sentenced for emailing death threat to Gov. DeWine
A Columbiana County man who threatened the life of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine because he was unhappy with the state of the economy has been sentenced to fifteen days in jail. Anthony Kelly, 34, of East Palestine, was given the sentence in Columbiana County Municipal Court on Tuesday after pleading no contest to telecommunications harassment.
Fire in Youngstown leaves two homeless
Investigators are looking for the cause of fire on Youngstown's East Side that left two people homeless. An alarm came in after 11 a.m. Wednesday that there was an occupied house fire on the 100 block of South Jackson Street. The first firefighter to arrive reported smoke on the first...
Youngstown woman sentenced for running down 66-year-old man
A Youngstown woman is going to prison after pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for running over a man, and killing him. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney on Tuesday gave 26-year-old Kasodah Davenport a prison sentence of 7 to 10-and-a-half years after Davenport pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.
Authorities ID body of woman found in burning Youngstown home
The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman whose body was found in her burning Youngstown home two weeks ago. According to a media release, 70-year-old Victoria Houk was the victim of the fatal house fire on the evening of December 7, 2022. Investigators say...
Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene
Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
Retiring Trumbull Co. Commissioner Fuda attends final meeting
Wednesday morning was Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda's last meeting as he retires at the end of his term. Fuda stood up and made his final speech as a commissioner, a position he held for the last 15 years. "Each election I made promises to Trumbull County. For the whole...
Youngstown patrolman loses appeal of jail sentence for not wearing mask
The Seventh District Court of Appeals has upheld a ten-day jail sentence handed to Youngstown police officer Thomas Wisener for not wearing a mask in the courtroom of Youngstown Municipal Judge Carla Baldwin earlier this year. Judge Baldwin found Wisener in contempt of court when he refused to wear a...
Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins
A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
Elderly Leavittsburg woman found safe
Lordstown police have located a senior citizen who had been missing since Monday night. According to the release, 95-year-old Althea Sanzenbacher drove away from her home on Eagle Creek Road in Leavittsburg around 5:30 p.m. Monday and did not return home. Sanzenbacher suffers from dementia, and officers were concerned for...
Want to see Christmas displays in the Valley? Here's where you can go
Christmas is less than a week away, with families across the Mahoning Valley getting into the Christmas spirit. And what better way to do that than a light show? 21 News has compiled some places you can visit to see festive displays. If you're looking for community events, multiple Valley...
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
UPDATE: Mastiff found emaciated in Mahoning County now in foster home
The people of Animal Charity of Ohio call the story of Henderson the Mastiff “a true Christmas miracle.”. The dog found in Mahoning County in an emaciated and anemic condition earlier this month is now in a foster home following two weeks of intensive veterinary care. Henderson was taken...
Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend
Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
Youngstown facade program offering grants to businesses
Youngstown Council members approved $1 million to go towards the new Facade Grant program. This program provides grants to businesses to improve the appearance of their property. The program will match any funds the business pays for facade improvements. Councilman Julius Oliver says the amount will help dozens of businesses in need of a fixer-upper but knows it can't reach every property.
Mahoning Green Team prepares for holiday recycling onslaught
The most wonderful time of the year is probably the busiest time of the year for recyclers, including the Mahoning County Solid Waste District's Green Team. Recycling sites are becoming a holiday destination for people getting rid of the boxes shipped to their homes by Amazon and other online retailers.
Niles man sentenced for chasing GetGo employees
A man with a long history of arrests for trespassing, assault, disorderly conduct, and theft will spend the next 118 days in jail after allegedly chasing employees around a convenience store in Niles. Gabriel Morris, 29, of Niles, appeared in Niles Municipal Court on Tuesday, where he was sentenced after...
ACTION Mobile Grocery gives healthy food to people in Youngstown
It's the time of year when we like to eat lots of holiday goodies and treats but that's not stopping Youngstown's Mobile Grocery store from offering healthy meals this holiday. The ACTION Mahoning Mobile Truck was handing out food on Fifth Avenue in downtown Youngstown Wednesday. They were there giving...
Chipotle opening location in Liberty Wednesday
Fans of burritos, tacos, and quesadillas will have another dining spot to choose from in the Mahoning Valley. A new Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Liberty Wednesday. The new location is 4100 Belmont Avenue, about two miles from Liberty High School. The Liberty restaurant will be the second in...
January sentencings set for two accused of scrawling bomb threats at Hermitage Walmart
Sentencing dates have been set for next month for two former Subway restaurant employees who police say wrote bomb threats on the restroom walls in the Hermitage Walmart because they wanted to leave work early. Peter Pope, 43, of West Middlesex, pleaded guilty in September to making terroristic threats causing...
Firefighters rescue child from house fire in Struthers, one flown to hospital with burns
A number of fire departments fought a house fire in Struthers Wednesday night. First calls went out around 9 p.m. for the occupied house fire in the 500 block of Edison Street. Fire crews had to rescue a young girl from the second floor in the back of the home...
