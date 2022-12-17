Read full article on original website
Update On Situation Between WWE And Battleground Championship Wrestling
The owner of Battleground Championship Wrestling is clarifying a recent dispute with WWE over the appearance of D-Von Dudley at its unofficial ECW tribute show last weekend. D-Von, a.k.a. Devon Hughes, was advertised to be part of the BCW's "Tribute to the Extreme" show last weekend but was pulled from the card last minute, with the promotion's owner Tim Embler reportedly telling fans during the show that WWE forced BCW to pull Hughes from the show.
Alexa Bliss Apparently Turns Heel, Teases Bray Wyatt Alliance On WWE Raw
The Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt saga is far from over. A week after she nearly laid out Bianca Belair with a Sister Abigail, Bliss – once again hypnotized by the omnipresent forces of Wyatt – smashed a flower vase over Belair's head during a sitdown interview on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa.
WWE Star Discusses 'Unique Challenge' Of Working With Bray Wyatt
It's been an interesting 2022 for the rising WWE "SmackDown" star, LA Knight. He first appeared on the main roster as the modeling agent, Max Dupri, but eventually made it back to his independent, brash character of Knight. His first feud back in this familiar role is against one of WWE's top superstars – Bray Wyatt – which presents its own set of "unique challenges."
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.
Stephen A Smith Reacts To The Idea Of Becoming A WWE Heel Manager
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A Smith is not averse to the idea of becoming an on-screen heel manager on WWE programming. On Tuesday's episode of "ESPN First Take," the topic of Smith possibly joining WWE was broached by Ric Flair, who revealed he'd heard rumblings of WWE management toying with the idea of the charismatic sportscaster appearing at WrestleMania 39.
Former NXT Star Returns On WWE Raw To Align With The Miz
Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Bronson Reed returned to the promotion on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. Towards the closing stages of The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis ladder match, Lumis had all but secured victory upon climbing the ladder until Reed grabbed for his leg and pulled him down to the mat. Reed would follow it up with thunderous Avalanche and Tsunami top rope splash, before setting up the ladder in the middle of the ring for The Miz, who did the honors and reclaimed his "money" to win the match. After the bout, The Miz and Reed posed together, seemingly confirming their new on-screen alliance.
Rhea Ripley Wrestles Her First Intergender Match On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in the first-ever intergender match of her WWE career on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. The match was set up after Tozawa threw the drink from his solo cup in Dominik Mysterio's face, drawing the ire of Ripley, who proceeded to strike Tozawa with a stiff right hand before challenging him to an impromptu match.
Braun Strowman Reveals Who He'd Wrestle If He Could Wrestle Anyone
Braun Strowman has revealed the one WWE Hall of Famer he'd wrestle in a perfect world. Strowman is a current member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster after making his return to the company on the September 5 episode of "WWE Raw." Strowman had been released by WWE back in June 2021, but was brought back after Vince McMahon retired as the company's Chairman and CEO.
Top Impact Star Comments On Mickie James' 'Last Rodeo'
Mickie James has built a legacy in the wrestling business, and she's on her "Last Rodeo." James has vowed to retire when she loses another match. James will challenge Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13. During an appearance on "Counted Out with Mike & Tyler," Deonna Purrazzo discussed how valuable James has been to her career.
Matt Riddle's Current Whereabouts Seemingly Confirmed
It was recently reported that the reason for Matt Riddle's disappearance from WWE programming – written off with a "six-week" recovery period for a storyline injury at the hands of Solo Sikoa — was for him to enter an inpatient drug rehab program after failing at least two drug tests. That was followed up by additional information that WWE wasn't denying it.
Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Feud With Top WWE Star
Fans were recently treated to an intergender match on "WWE Raw" between Rhea Ripley and Akira Tozawa, which is something that rarely takes place in WWE. However, Alexa Bliss got the chance to compete in one during her partnership with Bray Wyatt, feuding against Randy Orton. That brought a lot of supernatural elements, including Bliss throwing a fireball at his face, and she admitted to "BT Sport" that she was "surprised he had eyebrows after that."
Dakota Kai Names WWE Stars She Wants To Face
Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April when Vince McMahon was still in power. Just about a week after McMahon's retirement, Kai became the first of many previously released stars to return to WWE as Triple H became the head of creative and talent relations. Kai had spent many years in "WWE NXT" and had held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez.
Backstage News On WWE's Interest In Alberto Del Rio
Over the past year or so, Alberto Del Rio has made it clear he's deserving of a WWE Hall of Fame induction, not to mention one more run as a top superstar in WWE. However, wrestling promoters across the world — even in his home country of Mexico — have seemingly distanced themselves from the controversial Del Rio to the point where AAA pulled his scheduled match at TripleMania XXX in April citing undisclosed reasons.
Tony Schiavone Explains Why He Has So Many Post-Show Farts On Wednesdays
Tony Schiavone is one of the most recognizable faces in all of professional wrestling after dedicating nearly 40 years to announcing for companies like WWE, WCW, and currently, AEW. But like any job, doing commentary comes with its own set of challenges that Tony is learning to handle off-screen. On a new episode of "What Happened When," Schiavone revealed to host Conrad Thompson that using his voice for such long periods is causing him to be extra gassy at the end of "Dynamite" each week. "I have what I call post-show farts, and I've discovered why I have a lot of post-show farts. When you talk, and when you talk at a high level as I have been talking, and you inhale a lot of air that you have to exhale," Schiavone explained.
Bronson Reed Gets Reward From The Miz After WWE Return
Despite the Christmas holiday approaching, The Miz wasn't exactly in the giving mood, but a new friend in Bronson Reed changed that. Reed made his return to the company on "WWE Raw" to help The Miz win his "Winner Take All" ladder match against Dexter Lumis on Monday. Reed came in to take Lumis off the rungs of the ladder, allowing Miz to climb and pull down the big bags of money. After Raw went off the air, WWE released a social media exclusive of the Miz on cloud nine after the fight and happily introduced Byron Saxton to his new friend Reed. Reed's demeanor wasn't vibing with the two-time WWE Champion as he had intentions in mind: securing his cut of the money. Miz assured Reed that he would receive payment, but Reed made clear that the winner didn't exactly "take all." The former JONAH dipped into Miz's bag and took two stacks of cash. After that, he made clear to Miz that they were even, creating suspicion as to how friendly the two really are with one another.
Doudrop Provides Status Update After Weeks Away From WWE TV
Doudrop has not been heavily featured on WWE programming following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since Triple H became Chief Content Officer in July, Doudrop has only wrestled seven times, only picking up two wins in those seven matches. Her most recent contest saw her and former tag team partner Nikki ASH, now known as Nikki Cross, defeat Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne — a victory that came on the September 6, 2022, edition of "WWE NXT." This unexplained absence has left many fans concerned, but Doudrop recently posted an update on Twitter with a photo of her flexing and stated: "Not dead, don't worry."
CJ Perry Says Miro Will Return To WWE 'At Some Point'
The wrestling world was taken aback when WWE announced the release of Miro in April 2020 due to budget cuts. While he is currently signed with AEW, he has expressed frustrations with the way he has been utilized in the company over the past few months, leaving many to wonder if he has any desire to return to WWE under its new management. Now, it seems as if his wife, CJ Perry has provided an answer to that question.
Athena Opens Up About Her WWE Release
Current AEW and Ring of Honor star Athena is flourishing in her new role as a heel, with her victory over Mercedes Martinez at Ring of Honor Final Battle netting her the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship. Prior to making the move over to AEW and ROH, however, many fans will remember Athena as Ember Moon in WWE. Appearing on the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Athena detailed the events leading up to her WWE release, sharing her thoughts on the transition to "WWE NXT 2.0," which brand she preferred to compete on in the company, and much more.
Matt Hardy Reveals Accolade Jeff Hardy Should Have Won In WWE
Jeff Hardy won his first singles world championship in December 2008, defeating Edge and Triple H at WWE Armageddon in a high-stakes triple-threat match for the WWE Championship. However, it's possible Hardy would've won the championship even sooner, had his WrestleMania 24 plans not been derailed. In a recent episode...
Triple H Takes 'Overdue' Picture With Newly-Minted WWE Champions
On Tuesday night, WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally got their due: a photo with Triple H pointing at them. The historic tag team took their long-coveted photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and current company leader after last night's taping of "NXT," where The New Day were recently crowned tag team champions. Triple H has commonly taken photos with the up-and-coming stars of "NXT" by pointing in approval at them during the shot.
