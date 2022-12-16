ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Rangers could steal another key player from Mets?

Despite already signing away Jacob deGrom earlier this offseason, the Texas Rangers may not be done raiding the New York Mets’ pantry. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports this week that the Rangers are among the teams interested in veteran outfielder Michael Conforto. The career-long Met Conforto remains available as a free agent. Conforto... The post Rangers could steal another key player from Mets? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training

Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox certainly are going to look a little different in 2023. After losing out on longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts, another prominent member of the club reportedly is on the way out of town after designated hitter J.D. Martinez inked a one-year deal worth roughly $10 million to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
CBS Boston

John Henry, Sox ownership drawing criticism for state of team

BOSTON -- The person in charge of executing contracts and trades is typically the person in the spotlight. For the Red Sox, that person is Chaim Bloom, a man with a fair share of critics following a few years' worth of unimpressive decisions.But in a not-quite-scathing-but-nevertheless-pointed column for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal directed a large amount of that blame toward the ownership group, led by John Henry."The Red Sox under owners John Henry, Tom Werner and Co.? They've failed to react to a changing marketplace, one in which stars are getting decade-long deals," Rosenthal wrote. "Dating back to Mookie Betts,...
Yardbarker

Giants issue laughably brief statement about Carlos Correa fiasco

The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through. Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement did not expand on what the issue was, citing the inability to disclose confidential medical information.
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'

Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.

