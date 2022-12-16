Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Mets pitcher didn’t need to be sold on signing with Yankees’ AL East rival
Chris Bassitt is a quick study. As a result, when the Blue Jays came calling this offseason, the former New York Mets pitcher knew his answer. That’s according to the right-hander, who met the Toronto media on Monday. Per the Toronto Sun:. “I told them you don’t need to...
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Rangers could steal another key player from Mets?
Despite already signing away Jacob deGrom earlier this offseason, the Texas Rangers may not be done raiding the New York Mets’ pantry. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports this week that the Rangers are among the teams interested in veteran outfielder Michael Conforto. The career-long Met Conforto remains available as a free agent. Conforto... The post Rangers could steal another key player from Mets? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
After Mets' reported Carlos Correa signing, here's how much owner Steve Cohen could pay in luxury tax
Wow. What an offseason for the New York Mets. We knew owner Steve Cohen had deep pockets and wanted to spend this offseason to help a playoff team get much better. But we didn’t know he’d spend THIS much. Reports broke early Wednesday morning that after a physical...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training
Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Former National League MVP Could Provide Red Sox Needed Outfield Depth
Should the Red Sox make a move?
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
Report: Cubs Among Possible Suitors for Mancini
The Chicago Cubs are a possible landing spot for first baseman Trey Mancini according to a new report.
What's left on Houston Astros offseason to-do list?
Jim Crane didn't shy away from spending during the hot-stove portion of the baseball calendar.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox certainly are going to look a little different in 2023. After losing out on longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts, another prominent member of the club reportedly is on the way out of town after designated hitter J.D. Martinez inked a one-year deal worth roughly $10 million to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
New York Mets Trade James McCann to Baltimore Orioles
The New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
John Henry, Sox ownership drawing criticism for state of team
BOSTON -- The person in charge of executing contracts and trades is typically the person in the spotlight. For the Red Sox, that person is Chaim Bloom, a man with a fair share of critics following a few years' worth of unimpressive decisions.But in a not-quite-scathing-but-nevertheless-pointed column for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal directed a large amount of that blame toward the ownership group, led by John Henry."The Red Sox under owners John Henry, Tom Werner and Co.? They've failed to react to a changing marketplace, one in which stars are getting decade-long deals," Rosenthal wrote. "Dating back to Mookie Betts,...
Yardbarker
Mets' payroll balloons to staggering number following latest signing
It was a big day for the New York Mets on Tuesday as they officially introduced Justin Verlander, their top offseason addition, and also re-signed relief pitcher Adam Ottavino to a two-year, $14.5 million contract. That deal includes an opt-out after the first year. But the real news here is...
Yardbarker
Giants issue laughably brief statement about Carlos Correa fiasco
The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through. Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement did not expand on what the issue was, citing the inability to disclose confidential medical information.
Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'
Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.
Yardbarker
Rangers reportedly interested in one-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The Texas Rangers are reportedly still searching the MLB free agency market for another impact hitter and are kicking the tires on a former All-Star slugger still up for grabs. Heading into free agency, the Rangers were expected to be movers and shakers in the market. Just like they were...
Comments / 0