The Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the creation of the John Di Paolo, C’92, G’92, W’92 Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Endowment Fund. The purpose of the fund is to provide ongoing financial support to the women’s basketball program and will name one of the assistant coach positions. The fund was made possible by a gift from Penn Basketball Board member John Di Paolo.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO