ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karns City, PA

Boys Hoops: Defense Leads C-L Past Karns City into First Place in KSAC Large School; Hartle Career-high 36 Paces North Clarion

By Chris Rossetti
d9and10sports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

Kelly Helps Moniteau Girls Explode in Fourth Quarter for Win over Karns City; Brockway Boys Get First Win Dec. 21

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – After spending three quarters struggling on offense, Moniteau exploded for 18 fourth-quarter points on its way to a 40-37 home win over rival Karns City. The Lady Warriors trailed by seven 29-22, going to the fourth quarter but Catherine Kelly hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the quarter to lead the comeback.
KARNS CITY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Babington’s Hot Outside Shooting Lifts Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley

CLARION, Pa. – Sophie Babington knocked down four 3-pointers, including three in the first half, to lift Clarion to a 46-22 win over visiting A-C Valley. “We were really passing the ball well,” Babington, who was named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game, said. “It was leading to open shots.”
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: A-C Valley at Clarion Girls’ Basketball

CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as A-C Valley travels to Clarion in KSAC girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call of the game from Clarion High School. The game can be watched above or below or on all of the YDL Sports Network...
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Clarion Golden Eagles Give Cooper His First Two Wins

CLARION, Pa. – First-year Pennwest-Clarion head coach Jermaine Cooper picked up his first two wins at the school Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, the Golden Eagles gave Cooper his first victory, 70-59, over Millersville before coming back Monday and beating Shepherd, 67-48. Both games were played at Clarion’s Tippin Gym.
CLARION, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy