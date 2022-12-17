Boys Hoops: Defense Leads C-L Past Karns City into First Place in KSAC Large School; Hartle Career-high 36 Paces North Clarion

Read full article on original website
Kelly Helps Moniteau Girls Explode in Fourth Quarter for Win over Karns City; Brockway Boys Get First Win Dec. 21
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – After spending three quarters struggling on offense, Moniteau exploded for 18 fourth-quarter points on its way to a 40-37 home win over rival Karns City. The Lady Warriors trailed by seven 29-22, going to the fourth quarter but Catherine Kelly hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the quarter to lead the comeback.
Glunt Helps Lift Clearfield Girls to Comeback Win; ECC, C-L, Redbank, Ridgway Dominate in Wins Dec. 20
HYDE, Pa. – Down one going to the fourth quarter, Clearfield got seven points from Hannah Glunt to rally past visiting Bald Eagle Area, 42-35. Also: Babington Leads Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley • D9 Boys Recaps. The Lady Bison trailed 30-29 after the third quarter but Glunt...
What a Night in D9 Boys Hoops: OT Winners, Buzzer Beaters, Late Steals, Big Runs Highlight Dec. 20 Action
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Taite Beighley scored 31 points to lead Karns City to a 68-62 double-overtime victory over rival and visiting Moniteau. Also: Babington Leads Clarion Girls to victory • D9 Girls Recaps. Beighley was at his best in the fourth quarter and the two overtimes scoring...
Babington’s Hot Outside Shooting Lifts Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley
CLARION, Pa. – Sophie Babington knocked down four 3-pointers, including three in the first half, to lift Clarion to a 46-22 win over visiting A-C Valley. “We were really passing the ball well,” Babington, who was named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game, said. “It was leading to open shots.”
Watch Live: A-C Valley at Clarion Girls’ Basketball
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as A-C Valley travels to Clarion in KSAC girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call of the game from Clarion High School. The game can be watched above or below or on all of the YDL Sports Network...
Dec. 21, 2022 D10 Hoops: Ike Girls Roll; Greenville Girls Stay Unbeaten; Prep, Farrell Boys Still Perfect
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. – Freshman Clara Steinberg scored 15 of her 24 points in the first half as Eisenhower earned a 56-27 win over Rocky Grove. Steinberg knocked down a pair of 3’s for Eisenhower, while Bella Marino tallied 11 points and Laney Font and Mackenzie Dunn added eight points each.
Pizza Hut Scoreboard Dec. 20, 2022: D9/10 Basketball
Babington Leads Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley • D9 Boys Recaps • D9 Girls Recaps. KSA TOURNAMENT (Kissimmee, Fla.) KSA TOURNAMENT (Kissimmee, Fla.)
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Warren/Ike Wrestling, Clarion/A-C Valley Girls’ Hoops Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting both wrestling and girls’ basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Wrestling has Eisenhower traveling to Warren, while A-C Valley is at Clarion in girls’ basketball. Wrestling is slated to begin at approximately 7 p.m., with airtime approximately 15...
Clarion Golden Eagles Give Cooper His First Two Wins
CLARION, Pa. – First-year Pennwest-Clarion head coach Jermaine Cooper picked up his first two wins at the school Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, the Golden Eagles gave Cooper his first victory, 70-59, over Millersville before coming back Monday and beating Shepherd, 67-48. Both games were played at Clarion’s Tippin Gym.
Dec. 20, 2022 D10 Hoops: Hickory, Farrell Boys Get Impressive Wins; Eisenhower, Titusville Offenses Erupt
HERMITAGE, Pa. – Hickory built a 9-point halftime lead on its way to a 54-42 win over Meadville. Tyson Djakovich had a big game for Hickory, scoring 17 of his 22 points in the second half and knockng down six 3’s. Rylan Dye added 15 points for Hickory...
Sponsored Content: Tionesta Builders Supply has you Covered for Last-Minute Christmas Gifts and Ideas
TIONESTA, Pa. – Christmas is Sunday, and if you are looking for that last-minute gift or stocking stuffer for that handyman or handywoman in your life, Tionesta Builders Supply Home Improvement Center with locations in Tionesta and Shippenville. From power tools to chalk boxes, Exacto knives, screwdrivers, and hammers,...
