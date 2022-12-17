Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO. * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills. as low as 10 to 15 below zero may be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma and. northeast Texas. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to...
SFGate
Calmatters: Buried Treasure: California Politicians Stash $35 Million In Leftover Campaign Cash
It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics -- Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer -- before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
SFGate
3 Earthquakes Hit Northern California
Northern California (BCN) A 6.37 magnitude earthquake struck the Northern California coast Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That quake was followed by a 4.6-magnitude and a 3.9-magnitude aftershock. The first earthquake's epicenter was 12 km west/southwest of Ferndale. The first quake struck at 2:34 a.m. at a...
2 people reported dead following California earthquake
Widespread damage to homes and roads was reported, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Why big earthquakes keep hammering California's 'Mendocino Triple Junction'
In the past 100 years, at least 40 other earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger have occurred there.
SFGate
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
10 places you need to visit in California in 2023
These hidden gems span the desert to the mountains.
How to eat like a local in Lake Tahoe
Here's where to experience the best of Lake Tahoe's food scene.
Comments / 0