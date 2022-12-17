ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO. * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills. as low as 10 to 15 below zero may be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma and. northeast Texas. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
SFGate

3 Earthquakes Hit Northern California

Northern California (BCN) A 6.37 magnitude earthquake struck the Northern California coast Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That quake was followed by a 4.6-magnitude and a 3.9-magnitude aftershock. The first earthquake's epicenter was 12 km west/southwest of Ferndale. The first quake struck at 2:34 a.m. at a...
FERNDALE, CA
SFGate

Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
OREGON STATE

