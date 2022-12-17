Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
South Loup boys, girls defeat Maxwell to win Maxwell Tournament
MAXWELL – Cache Gracey scored a game-high 16 points as the South Loup boys basketball team defeated Maxwell 50-26 Tuesday to win the Maxwell Tournament. “I thought the boys played with a great deal of composure and a lot more under control than what we did last night,” South Loup coach Jeff Cole said.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte, region brace for Arctic's chilly breath on winter solstice
If western Nebraskans must go out Wednesday, weather forecasters say, it’s best to do so in the morning before temperatures and wind chills plummet and snow ushers in the winter solstice. The National Weather Service has placed all of west central Nebraska and the Panhandle under a wind chill...
North Platte Telegraph
Revisited: A few true tales of blizzards and cold snaps in west central Nebraska
Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the spring 2018 edition of The Telegraph’s former Revisited magazine. It has been updated to include subsequent notable weather events, including the four-day Panhandle and Sandhills blizzard of Dec. 13-16, 2022. ***. If you put away your snow shovels out here...
North Platte Telegraph
'Kiss the pig' delights students at North Platte High School
The pig puckered up for three school administrators, but North Platte Principal Cory Spotanski worked hard to get his kiss. The North Platte High School Bulldogs far exceeded their goal at the annual food drive last month. Their reward was watching Spotanski, Assistant Principals Jami Allen and John Byrn, and Kevin Mills, director of human resources for the school district, smooch with Turbo the pig.
North Platte Telegraph
Residents near Lake Maloney, Hershey will receive broadband upgrades
CAMBRIDGE — Pinpoint Communications has received nearly $1.25 million from the Nebraska Public Service Commission to extend high-speed broadband wireless service south of Lake Maloney near North Platte. The Cambridge-based firm also received Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program funds to improve broadband delivery to four rural areas in southeast Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3. A -12-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Wind chills close Cody Park holiday displays; concessions done for year
Dangerous wind chills in North Platte’s weather forecast are bringing an early end to Cody Park Concessions’ holiday hours. Parks Supervisor Lyle Minshull said both the concession stand and the Santa’s Workshop display will be closed at least Wednesday and Thursday due to stiff winds and expected wind chills between 40 and 50 below zero.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 22
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Playhouse Guild says 'thank you'
After a three-year pause, the Playhouse Guild board has many to thank for helping make our 2022 Carousel Tour of Homes successful in raising money to benefit the North Platte Community Playhouse. Laura Lynn Horst, Diane and Kirk Livingston, Kathi and Brendan Moore, and Amber and Brock Swedberg beautifully decorated and welcomed us into their homes for many pre-Christmas delights. We can’t thank our homes enough for the hours spent organizing, decorating and making each house a memory for every ticket holder to enjoy.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte City Council endorses BMX track at failed dog-park site
North Platte City Council members wrote a happy ending Tuesday to 308 BMX’s long quest to establish a bicycle motocross racetrack in the city. They voted 8-0 after a 28-minute executive session to grant the group a lease option for the city’s north-side Happy Hound Retreat Dog Park, which never caught on due to sandburs that resisted eradication.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte man charged with murder makes short court appearance
A 22-year-old North Platte man charged with first-degree murder made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court Monday, his first in more than three months. Logan J. Divine appeared by video as he remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center. During the brief status hearing, his attorney, Martin Troshynski, focused on depositions, which he said are still being taken for the case.
