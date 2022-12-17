After a three-year pause, the Playhouse Guild board has many to thank for helping make our 2022 Carousel Tour of Homes successful in raising money to benefit the North Platte Community Playhouse. Laura Lynn Horst, Diane and Kirk Livingston, Kathi and Brendan Moore, and Amber and Brock Swedberg beautifully decorated and welcomed us into their homes for many pre-Christmas delights. We can’t thank our homes enough for the hours spent organizing, decorating and making each house a memory for every ticket holder to enjoy.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO