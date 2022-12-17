ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ktoo.org

In Juneau, Haa Tóoch Lichéesh solstice celebration offers a chance to heal

Wednesday is the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. For some in Juneau, it’s an opportunity to work toward healing from the colonial legacy of the Christian holiday season. Haa Tóoch Lichéesh Coalition, a violence prevention organization, will celebrate the solstice Wednesday afternoon with a potluck, gift-making,...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Birth rate data shows kindergarten enrollment likely to remain low in Juneau

The Juneau School District has more than a hundred fewer kindergarteners than expected this year, and birth rate data shows the trend is likely to continue. The district projected 390 kindergarteners would start this fall. Instead, just 282 did. Cassee Olin, the district’s administrative services director, said district leaders thought enrollment would be closer to pre-pandemic levels this year.
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

City asks Juneau residents for input on Marine Park renovations

Juneau’s parks and recreation department is planning renovations for Marine Park, and residents are invited to submit ideas. An online survey is open through Jan. 10. It asks park-goers and nearby business owners how they use the space, and what they’d like to see there in the future.
JUNEAU, AK

