Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Documentary explores origins, spread of “shaka” sign, interviews kupuna
Organizers of a feature-length documentary are developing a movie about the evolution of the “shaka” sign and are seeking people who might know of its origins. The documentary, “Shaka: A Story Of Aloha,” will be filming on Maui next week Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29. A Maui Community Shaka Party takes place Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. at Nalu’s South Shore Grill in Kīhei.
Comedian Bill Maher coming to Oahu, Maui
KHON spoke to Maher and he said that he makes New Year's Eve in Hawaii a tradition for the past 12 years because it's one of his favorite places to perform.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Samantha turned 3 years old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
They buried a time capsule in Hawaii as newlyweds. 23 years later, they came back to find it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule. The high school sweethearts buried it 23 years ago while they were stationed here with the Marines. David and Alison Proulx, and their family, searched for six hours to find it using old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and loved ones are remembering one of the victims of the medical transport plane crash off Maui. Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. Parry and two others were on the plane that went missing last Thursday while enroute to a patient...
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Sakada Day, a recognition of first Filipino immigrants to Hawaii who paved way for others
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — Tuesday marks Sakada Day in Hawaii, a time to recognize the contributions of the first Filipinos who immigrated to Hawaii more than 116 years ago. Sakada is a Filipino term for farm laborer and is used to refer to the plantation workers brought to Hawaii by the Hawaiian Sugar Planters’ Association from 1906 to 1946.
KITV.com
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii to receive over $530M in federal funding for nonprofits, local projects
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Senator Brian Schatz announced Wednesday that he helped secure over $530 million in new congressional directed spending in this year’s government funding bill. This is more than double of last fiscal year’s amount. “We are bringing home more than a half a billion dollars...
mauinow.com
Video shows snow atop Haleakalā; Summit reopens
Update: The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park reopened at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet remained open until 4 p.m. The Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet remains closed however the parking lot and restrooms are open. Details about the reopening are posted here.
Air travel delays continue in Hawaii
For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
mauinow.com
Repairs continue to restore power to areas with pocket outages on Maui and Molokaʻi
As of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Hawaiian Electric crews are working on repairs through this evening and overnight before restoring power to customers experiencing outages in pocket areas of Hāna, Olinda, Piʻiholo, Kula, Haʻikū, Mākena, Kīhei, Kanaio and Molokaʻi. To report an outage, call 808-871-7777.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Karma? Hawaii’s Infamous Go! Airlines’ Parent Hits Skids
Widespread rumors that the parent of Hawaii’s defunct Go! Airlines is near destitute and may enter bankruptcy. That after being accused of helping create the same bankruptcy result it now seeks for Hawaii’s still-beloved Aloha Airlines. This topic has been swirling around for a couple of months, but...
More fireworks in Hawaii brings pet anxiety
"We are hearing more incidents of fireworks happening not just around New Year's Eve and 4th of July which you would normally think about," Hawaiian Humane Society communications manager Brandy Shimabukuro said.
Severe weather pounds Maui, Hawaii counties
From delayed flights to downed trees and flooding, major impacts are being felt in the eastern part of the state Monday night.
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
mauinow.com
Maui island-wide water conservation urged for 48 hours
The Maui Department of Water Supply issued a notice today asking for island-wide water conservation for the next 48 hours. The department reports that numerous power outages, downed power lines, trees and main line breaks continue to hamper recovery efforts from heavy rain and high wind events from yesterdayʻs storm.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The state plans to manage nearshore waters — and local fishermen want a 'seat at the table'
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has a plan to manage more than a quarter of Hawaiʻi's nearshore waters — but some local fishermen fear it will add more restrictions to gathering rights. Local fishermen such as Randy Cates worries the DLNR’s initiative, Holomua Marine 30x30,...
mauinow.com
New Year’s Eve firework displays in Wailea and Lānaʻi; permit sales begin Monday
There will be two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County for New Year’s Eve–one offshore of the Grand Wailea Resort, and the other at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay. Both displays begin at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The...
Comments / 0