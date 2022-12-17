ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Documentary explores origins, spread of “shaka” sign, interviews kupuna

Organizers of a feature-length documentary are developing a movie about the evolution of the “shaka” sign and are seeking people who might know of its origins. The documentary, “Shaka: A Story Of Aloha,” will be filming on Maui next week Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29. A Maui Community Shaka Party takes place Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. at Nalu’s South Shore Grill in Kīhei.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers

Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Samantha turned 3 years old...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
BELLINGHAM, WA
GreenMatters

Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Video shows snow atop Haleakalā; Summit reopens

Update: The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park reopened at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet remained open until 4 p.m. The Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet remains closed however the parking lot and restrooms are open. Details about the reopening are posted here.
KHON2

Air travel delays continue in Hawaii

For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Repairs continue to restore power to areas with pocket outages on Maui and Molokaʻi

As of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Hawaiian Electric crews are working on repairs through this evening and overnight before restoring power to customers experiencing outages in pocket areas of Hāna, Olinda, Piʻiholo, Kula, Haʻikū, Mākena, Kīhei, Kanaio and Molokaʻi. To report an outage, call 808-871-7777.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Karma? Hawaii’s Infamous Go! Airlines’ Parent Hits Skids

Widespread rumors that the parent of Hawaii’s defunct Go! Airlines is near destitute and may enter bankruptcy. That after being accused of helping create the same bankruptcy result it now seeks for Hawaii’s still-beloved Aloha Airlines. This topic has been swirling around for a couple of months, but...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui island-wide water conservation urged for 48 hours

The Maui Department of Water Supply issued a notice today asking for island-wide water conservation for the next 48 hours. The department reports that numerous power outages, downed power lines, trees and main line breaks continue to hamper recovery efforts from heavy rain and high wind events from yesterdayʻs storm.

