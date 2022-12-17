Over the next few days, some of you may receive a letter in the mail with the notification that some of your personal information was involved when we had the cyber security incident on August 8, 2022. The letters were mailed to anyone whose information was identified in any of the files that may have been accessed. Each letter has the information specific to you that may have been involved, specific information about what you steps you can take to protect your information, a telephone number to call for support, and a personalized activation code for credit monitoring.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO