Sondra Wyman Submits Only Letter Of Interest Received For Vacant School Board Seat
Longtime Los Alamos resident Sondra Wyman submitted her letter of interest to fill the Los Alamos Public Schools board vacancy in District 5 caused by the recent resignation of School Board member Erin Green. District 5 which includes Mountain Elementary School. Mrs. Wyman’s three children attended Los Alamos Public Schools,...
County Provides Clarification On Biennial Community Survey
Los Alamos County, in partnership with its contractor National Research Center (NRC), mailed in early December its biennial Community Survey to 2,500 randomly selected households throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. The survey aims to provide a comprehensive picture of citizen perspectives on community livability. County officials offer the following clarification regarding the survey.
Waste Authority Shuts Out City
North Central Solid Waste Authority decided to no longer allow the Española Sanitations Department access to the Alcalde Transfer Station on Mondays after the Authority sent the city a letter on Dec. 8. The Alcalde Transfer Station was purchased by Española and the Rio Arriba County, and the city...
LAPS Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy Announces District Leadership Changes For The New Year
Los Alamos Public Schools Acting Supt. Jennifer Guy on Tuesday announced several personnel changes in an email to parents and staff. Los Alamos High School Principal will move to the district office in January as Assistant Superintendent. LAHS Asst. Principal Renee Dunwoody will take the LAHS Principal position. Dean of Students Suzanne Montoya will take the Asst. Principal’s position. Mike Johnson will continue in his role as Topper Freshman Academy Principal.
City of RR announces Christmas closures
City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a listing of other observed city government holidays, visit www.rrnm.gov.
Community Asset Awards Nominations Extended To Dec. 26
Champions of Youth Ambitions understands this is a very busy time of year, so they have extended the deadline for Community Asset Award nominations until Monday, Dec. 26. You can visit them online at www.cya-nm.org for a very quick nomination form. If you have trouble online, call or text them at (505) 695-9139.
Kiwanis Hears Presentation From Los Alamos Family Council Director Jordan Redmond
Los Alamos Family Council executive director Jordan Redmond speaks at December 14 Kiwanis meeting. Photo by Brooke Davis. Photo by Brooke Davis. Jordan Redmond, executive director of the Los Alamos Family Council, spoke at the December 13 Kiwanis meeting, bringing the club up to date on their work. Redmond said...
‘It’s Housing Driven’: LANL, Hiring And Local Housing
In the last election cycle, one issue that dominated local news and social-media discussion was housing: the lack of it, the need for it, and where (if anywhere) it should go. A lot of conflicting assertions were made. I wondered, where can people go to find out the facts?. This...
DPU Remains Vigilant Of Winter Storm Elliott Impact
As Winter Storm Elliott promises to drive temperatures down across the western United States, combined with already increasing gas pricing, officials with the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) would like to remind natural gas customers to be cognizant of their gas usage this holiday season. “Dropping temperatures mean...
City of Albuquerque wants problem property resident in jail after probation violation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The battle to fix a problem property in an Albuquerque neighborhood is escalating. City fire and code enforcement descended on the property Tuesday afternoon. Now the city wants the resident to go to jail. For years, people living in the Inez neighborhood near Menaul and Pennsylvania have been trying to get […]
Rio Rancho man found guilty in Social Security scheme
United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, Alexander M.M. Uballez, announced that James Anthony Sandoval, 57, of Rio Rancho, was found guilty on Dec. 16 by a Federal jury. He was convicted on 33 counts of theft of government property and one count each of making false statements...
Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
Homeless man sues City of Albuquerque over Coronado Park removal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four months since the city officials closed Coronado Park, a homeless man is suing the City of Albuquerque, with the help of the ACLU, for forcing him out. He claims the city’s actions have left him and others even more vulnerable. They’re asking a judge to force the city to stop tearing […]
LAPS: Update On August Cyber Attack
Over the next few days, some of you may receive a letter in the mail with the notification that some of your personal information was involved when we had the cyber security incident on August 8, 2022. The letters were mailed to anyone whose information was identified in any of the files that may have been accessed. Each letter has the information specific to you that may have been involved, specific information about what you steps you can take to protect your information, a telephone number to call for support, and a personalized activation code for credit monitoring.
Woman arrested for multiple DWI’s accepts plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Whitey, who has been arrested multiple times for DWI took a plea deal Wednesday. Whitey pleaded guilty to three separate DWI offences and admitted her identity to two prior DWI’s. A judge ordered Whitey to take part in the DWI court program. If she completes the program, she will get credit […]
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
KRQE Newsfeed: Belen PD Facebook post, Homeless man sues city, Christmas decorations destroyed, Student boost
[1] Belen Police Facebook post stirs up mixed reactions – A Facebook post from the Belen Police Department is causing controversy. The post has been shared hundreds of times so far. The Belen Police Department says it was meant to bring humor to a drug arrest this weekend. It reads, “Welcome to the premier episode of ‘To Bust A Drug Dealer’ let’s meet today’s contestants.” It pokes fun at two suspects, Pete Chavez and Brittany Ann Williams. After an operation in Belen, police found drugs and $13,000 in cash. Chief James Harris says the intent was not to offend anyone. Even after negative feedback, he says he will not apologize for the content. Belen’s mayor also released a statement saying he supports the police department’s continued and innovative efforts to combat the drug problem.
New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
LAPS: Planning To Imbibe? Know The Trends, Have The Talk, Secure Substances
According to the 2019 New Mexico Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey, nearly 30% of Los Alamos High School students reported being current alcohol users and answered that the most common place to drink alcohol was in private homes. Nearly 47% had vaped and 30% had used marijuana. All of these products are readily available and the alcohol, vape, and cannabis industries have had great success using colorful designs, fruity flavors, high alcohol or THC (the main psychoactive compound in cannabis products) content, sleek packaging, and targeted advertising to attract young consumers.
Details for new Sawmill District development released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Designs for a new hotel in the Sawmill District have been revealed. The five-story hotel would be located on Bellamah, just east of the Sawmill Market and across from Hotel Albuquerque and Hotel Chaco. The plans are currently up for consideration with the city’s development review board. Sawmill Bellamah Properties is seeking […]
