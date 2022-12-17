Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
New Maui park closures following kona low storm, landfill reopens, trash collection delays
The County of Maui issued an after storm assessment, providing an updated list of park closures, adjustments to trash collection schedules, and the reopening of the Central Maui Landfill and other facilities. Cleanup continues across Maui County as crews work to restore regular operations following this week’s kona low storm.
mauinow.com
Maui United Way announces its 2023-25 Community Impact Grant
Maui United Way will be opening its new online Community Impact Grant Application on Jan. 24, 2023, for eligible health and human service non-profit agencies to apply for the upcoming funding cycle. Because of pressing mental health crises, proposals that include addressing mental health issues for staff and/or clients may...
mauinow.com
New Year’s Eve firework displays in Wailea and Lānaʻi; permit sales begin Monday
There will be two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County for New Year’s Eve–one offshore of the Grand Wailea Resort, and the other at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay. Both displays begin at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The...
Public, private agencies support medical air transport efforts
Medical air transport remains on pause by Hawaii Life Flight after an aircraft with three crew members went missing on Thursday, Dec. 15. The search to find them was unsuccessful, with search and rescue efforts ending over the weekend. Several agencies are now working together to continue uninterrupted air ambulance transportation of patients between the islands.
mauinow.com
Water conservation request for Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi
Due to heavy rain events, the Department of Water Supply is issuing a water conservation request for Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi. Numerous power outages, have resulted in the loss of the Kualapuʻu well pump which services the Kaunakakai area. The estimated time to assess the situation, restore the well pump...
mauinow.com
Tech entrepreneurs hear about funding opportunities at Maui Innovation Summit
A small group of Maui County tech entrepreneurs participated in the Maui Innovation Summit on Dec. 14 to hear about funding opportunities for new innovations. Presented by Maui Economic Development Board in association with Naval Seas Systems Command, presentations from a New Mexico Innovation Summit were live-streamed to the in-person gathering at the Maui Research and Technology Center.
mauinow.com
Seabury Hall to host “Common Ground Dance Festival IV”
In its first showing since 2018, Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts program will host its Common Ground Dance Festival IV, Jan. 13-14 at 7 p.m. with performances by Maui’s most prominent dance-makers, dance-educators and young performers. Now in its fourth rendition, Common Ground continues to reach out to bring...
S. Kīhei Road is covered in mud, closed
Maui County Officials announced that Kīhei Road is closed because it is covered in mud. This is effective as of 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Hawaii DLNR Criticizes Social Media Posts About Maui Shark Attack
Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is now encouraging social media users to resist posting and making comments before facts are known following a Maui shark attack. According to Kaua’i Now News, Hawai’i’s DLNR is making the request to the public after the disappearance of a 60-year-old...
