Lahaina, HI

mauinow.com

Maui United Way announces its 2023-25 Community Impact Grant

Maui United Way will be opening its new online Community Impact Grant Application on Jan. 24, 2023, for eligible health and human service non-profit agencies to apply for the upcoming funding cycle. Because of pressing mental health crises, proposals that include addressing mental health issues for staff and/or clients may...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Public, private agencies support medical air transport efforts

Medical air transport remains on pause by Hawaii Life Flight after an aircraft with three crew members went missing on Thursday, Dec. 15. The search to find them was unsuccessful, with search and rescue efforts ending over the weekend. Several agencies are now working together to continue uninterrupted air ambulance transportation of patients between the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Water conservation request for Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

Due to heavy rain events, the Department of Water Supply is issuing a water conservation request for Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi. Numerous power outages, have resulted in the loss of the Kualapuʻu well pump which services the Kaunakakai area. The estimated time to assess the situation, restore the well pump...
KAUNAKAKAI, HI
mauinow.com

Tech entrepreneurs hear about funding opportunities at Maui Innovation Summit

A small group of Maui County tech entrepreneurs participated in the Maui Innovation Summit on Dec. 14 to hear about funding opportunities for new innovations. Presented by Maui Economic Development Board in association with Naval Seas Systems Command, presentations from a New Mexico Innovation Summit were live-streamed to the in-person gathering at the Maui Research and Technology Center.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Seabury Hall to host “Common Ground Dance Festival IV”

In its first showing since 2018, Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts program will host its Common Ground Dance Festival IV, Jan. 13-14 at 7 p.m. with performances by Maui’s most prominent dance-makers, dance-educators and young performers. Now in its fourth rendition, Common Ground continues to reach out to bring...
MAKAWAO, HI

