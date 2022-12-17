ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police make arrest in nearly $6,000 theft from Rutter's store

Police have identified a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 from inside a manager's office at a Rutter's store in Springettsbury Township, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and court records. Meanwhile, York City Police allege the same man committed a theft at a different Rutter's store about a week later.
