Maine Man Charged With Shooting His Brother
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his brother. The press release explains that just before 6:30 on Monday evening, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 2 in Rumford.
YAHOO!
Suspect from Sabattus standoff arrested in Waterville after more than a month of searching
Dec. 20—Diego Martinez, the subject of a manhunt involving a multitude of police agencies over the past month and a half, has been captured in Waterville. Police had been searching for Martinez on a variety of charges since Nov. 11 when a car crashed through a garage door while state police surrounded a Sabattus home. The suspect led pursuers on three chases over the next 12 hours.
wabi.tv
Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
Massachusetts man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, kidnapping, found in Maine attic
A Massachusetts man who escaped a police standoff in November was found and arrested in an attic in Waterville, Maine on Monday, according to Maine State Police. As they were executing a search warrant at 224 County Road in Waterville, a crisis negotiation team from the Maine State Police attempted to contact Diego Martinez, 31, for hours on Dec. 19.
YAHOO!
With sentencing over, family of murdered toddler plans to take on DHHS
Dec. 20—It was a tragedy that brought Maddox Williams' family together in Belfast on Tuesday, less than a week before Christmas. But instead of gathering to celebrate the holidays, the family sat bunched together in the front row of a courtroom at the Waldo County Courthouse, passing around a box of tissues as Maddox's mother was sentenced to 47 years in state prison for his murder.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
wabi.tv
Police investigating shooting in Hallowell
HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
WMTW
Florida man in critical condition after apparent hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police in Old Orchard Beach are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run that left a Florida man critically hurt Saturday night. Officers responded to Cascade Road a report of a man lying unconscious in the street just after 9:30 p.m., where it appeared he had been hit by a vehicle.
Woman, man face charges following alleged mail theft incident in Casco
CASCO, Maine — A man from South Paris and a woman from Gray are facing charges after police said they received a tip from a witness about a ‘suspicious’ car near the postal service mailboxes in Casco Saturday afternoon. Police said witness called dispatch around 1:00 p.m....
Falmouth Man, Who Spent 25 Years In Federal Jail For Trafficking Drugs, Busted Again
62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell of Falmouth could be heading back to prison, after being arrested last Thursday evening on alleged drug trafficking charges. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says Hunnewell has already spent a quarter of a century in Federal Prison after being found guilty of trafficking cocaine in 1989. This past week, during a traffic stop and subsequent warrant execution on his home, authorities say they found almost 2 pounds of Fentanyl, among other items of interest.
WMTW
Police say missing Maine teen has been located
WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
YAHOO!
Mark LaFlamme: Lewiston-Auburn police radios remain silent -- for us
Dec. 21—On a nice early evening in the late summer of 2021, Lewiston and Auburn police hosted one of their summer nights out. Live music, a bouncy house, police officers everywhere mingling with the public and smiling over the good time. One police official said brightly that these kinds...
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
WMTW
Woman flown to hospital after head-on crash with tractor trailer in Oxford County
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — A head-on crash involving a sedan and a tractor trailer sent a woman to a hospital Wednesday afternoon. Oxford County Deputies say two vehicles were involved in a crash in the area of 201 South Main Street in Woodstock on Wednesday. According to reports, a...
newscentermaine.com
Update: Police find body believed to be a missing 21-year-old Lewiston man
WALES, Maine — The body believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston was found Sunday afternoon in a wooded area in Wales, Maine. According to an email by the Lewiston Police Department, officers and Maine Game Wardens believe they found the body of Abdullahi Adbi.
YAHOO!
Gray woman charged with theft after stolen mail found in stolen vehicle
Dec. 18—A Gray woman has been charged with theft after stolen mail was recovered in the stolen vehicle she was driving, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. Heather Smith, 38, of was also charged with not having an active driver's license. A passenger in the vehicle, Christopher Willey, 37, of South Paris, was charged with possession of scheduled drugs.
Union nurses at Maine Medical Center stripped of paid-leave benefits
PORTLAND, Maine — In a holiday-themed showing of disapproval, nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland compared hospital president Jeff Sanders and other management officials to "Scrooges" on Wednesday. Outside the south entrance of the hospital, nurses held a press conference, speaking out against their employer after their paid-leave...
WMTW
Buxton police chief placed on paid administrative leave
BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline was placed on paid administrative leave last week. According to the town's board of selectmen chair Frank Pulsoni, the decision was made during an executive session last Thursday. Pulsoni would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the decision, describing it only...
Lewiston passes restrictions on where unhoused people can stay overnight
LEWISTON, Maine — On Tuesday evening, the city of Lewiston decided to implement further restrictions on where people experiencing homelessness can stay overnight in the city. The new ordinance bans camping, sleeping, or being on the grounds of any municipal building or property between the hours of 9 p.m....
wiscassetnewspaper.com
No one hurt in crash that damages Cook’s Landing sign
An improper turn resulted in a two-car accident Dec. 15 near Cooks Landing in Edgecomb, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department reported. According to the department, around 6:03 p.m., Matthew Schmall, 62, of Edgecomb was driving a 2012 Lincoln MKZ northbound on Boothbay Road and tried to make a left-hand turn into Cook’s Landing; he struck a 2021 GMC Acadia driven by Susan Philbrick, 64, of Boothbay, who was traveling southbound.
