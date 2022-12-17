ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

B98.5

Maine Man Charged With Shooting His Brother

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his brother. The press release explains that just before 6:30 on Monday evening, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 2 in Rumford.
RUMFORD, ME
YAHOO!

Suspect from Sabattus standoff arrested in Waterville after more than a month of searching

Dec. 20—Diego Martinez, the subject of a manhunt involving a multitude of police agencies over the past month and a half, has been captured in Waterville. Police had been searching for Martinez on a variety of charges since Nov. 11 when a car crashed through a garage door while state police surrounded a Sabattus home. The suspect led pursuers on three chases over the next 12 hours.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
RUMFORD, ME
YAHOO!

With sentencing over, family of murdered toddler plans to take on DHHS

Dec. 20—It was a tragedy that brought Maddox Williams' family together in Belfast on Tuesday, less than a week before Christmas. But instead of gathering to celebrate the holidays, the family sat bunched together in the front row of a courtroom at the Waldo County Courthouse, passing around a box of tissues as Maddox's mother was sentenced to 47 years in state prison for his murder.
BELFAST, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Police investigating shooting in Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
HALLOWELL, ME
Q106.5

Falmouth Man, Who Spent 25 Years In Federal Jail For Trafficking Drugs, Busted Again

62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell of Falmouth could be heading back to prison, after being arrested last Thursday evening on alleged drug trafficking charges. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says Hunnewell has already spent a quarter of a century in Federal Prison after being found guilty of trafficking cocaine in 1989. This past week, during a traffic stop and subsequent warrant execution on his home, authorities say they found almost 2 pounds of Fentanyl, among other items of interest.
FALMOUTH, ME
WMTW

Police say missing Maine teen has been located

WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WEST PARIS, ME
VTDigger

Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured

Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
BARRE, VT
YAHOO!

Gray woman charged with theft after stolen mail found in stolen vehicle

Dec. 18—A Gray woman has been charged with theft after stolen mail was recovered in the stolen vehicle she was driving, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. Heather Smith, 38, of was also charged with not having an active driver's license. A passenger in the vehicle, Christopher Willey, 37, of South Paris, was charged with possession of scheduled drugs.
GRAY, ME
WMTW

Buxton police chief placed on paid administrative leave

BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline was placed on paid administrative leave last week. According to the town's board of selectmen chair Frank Pulsoni, the decision was made during an executive session last Thursday. Pulsoni would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the decision, describing it only...
BUXTON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

No one hurt in crash that damages Cook’s Landing sign

An improper turn resulted in a two-car accident Dec. 15 near Cooks Landing in Edgecomb, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department reported. According to the department, around 6:03 p.m., Matthew Schmall, 62, of Edgecomb was driving a 2012 Lincoln MKZ northbound on Boothbay Road and tried to make a left-hand turn into Cook’s Landing; he struck a 2021 GMC Acadia driven by Susan Philbrick, 64, of Boothbay, who was traveling southbound.
EDGECOMB, ME

Community Policy