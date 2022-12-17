Read full article on original website
Related
cranberryeagle.com
Running Away
BUFFALO TWP — It’s the kind of run North Catholic’s opponents have been on the wrong end of many, many times. In the latest case, it turned a tight Section 1 4-A girls basketball game into a runaway for the Trojanettes. Trailing host Freeport 9-5 midway through...
cranberryeagle.com
Recent Seneca Valley grads return to talk STEM
JACKSON TWP — Students at Seneca Valley Senior High School on Wednesday learned from young adults just a few years older than them that education and careers in science, technology, engineering and math-based fields can be fun, adventurous, challenging and profitable. Of the 53 Seneca graduates who returned to...
cranberryeagle.com
Schools announce early dismissals Thursday
Knoch, Seneca Valley and Freeport Area school districts have announced early dismissals for Thursday, Dec. 22. Students of Knoch High School and Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., and elementary school students will dismiss at 1:25 p.m. The kindergarten schedule will be as follows: morning session, 8:55 a.m. to...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Emily W. Friedline, 95, of Richland Township, passed away on Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, 2022, at Shelbourne Assisted Living. Jack (John) Marak, 88, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital. ——— James M. Marburger, 78, of...
cranberryeagle.com
Mars 4th-grade student crowned Petite Miss Dance of Pennsylvania
Mars Area Elementary School fourth-grader Rebecca Miller won the 2023 title of Petite Miss Dance of Pennsylvania at the Dance Masters of Pennsylvania Chapter 10 Titles Competition Nov. 11 through 13 in Monroeville. Miller interviewed before a panel of judges, performed for a solo dance competition and completed a dance...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Brew Works expands into Middlesex Crossing
Butler Brew Works has expanded its business with a new taproom at Middlesex Crossing. The new location, Butler Brew Works-Middlesex, is open at 5031 Adair Avenue in Middlesex Township. The 3,750-square-foot space will be a taproom only, and all of Butler Brew Works’ beer production will remain at its downtown...
cranberryeagle.com
3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
cranberryeagle.com
Historic Harmony to usher in the coming year with pork dinner, 5K race
Historic Harmony president Rodney Gasch talks about the good luck blessings of the pork dinner in Historic Harmony drom 2019. “It’s a German tradition that having pork and sauerkraut is good luck,” Gasch said. “I don’t think anybody thinks 2020 was a good year.”. He laughed.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School gets grant for equipment purchases
The Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School will gain much-needed welding equipment, thanks to a $20,000 Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant from the state Department of Education. A news release on Wednesday from the education department said more than $1.2 million was awarded to 33 career and technical centers and...
cranberryeagle.com
Former Armstrong County elections director sues county
A former Armstrong County director of elections is alleging a civil rights violation, age discrimination and interference with her job in a lawsuit against the county and a contractor. Marybeth Kuznik, of Penn Township, Westmoreland County, filed suit against Armstrong County and an independent contractor hired by the county to...
cranberryeagle.com
County commissioners approve budget with no tax increase
County commissioners Wednesday adopted a $244 million budget for 2023 that does not raise taxes. They also approved several tax resolutions related to the budget. No public comments were submitted about the budget since it was introduced Nov. 30, said Leslie Osche, chairwoman of the board of commissioners. The real...
cranberryeagle.com
Historic Harmony accepting heritage award nominations
Historic Harmony is seeking candidates for its Heritage Awards, which recognitizes completed preservation, restoration or renovation projects in and around Harmony. These projects encourage appreciation of history. Anyone can nominate candidates through Jan. 31. To nominate a candidate, write down the worthiness of the candidate’s building project or activity, including...
Comments / 0