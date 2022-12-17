ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be successful this year with a SMART goal

By By Kathryn Hickok
 5 days ago

With 2023 quickly approaching, it is hard not to be hopeful for new experiences, new routines, or establishing new goals. This time of year, advertisements focus on selling expensive weight-loss meals or plans to convince you that 2023 might be the year you will reach your goal weight. Losing weight is complicated and can be very difficult for some people. Many health professionals are shifting their focus away from weight loss and refocusing on healthy diet and lifestyle changes. Changing routines can be more straightforward to sustain than starting the year with strict rules.

Focusing on weight loss as the primary goal for a resolution can lead to feelings of guilt (or failure) if you don’t start losing weight in January. These feelings are not productive or inspiring, are they?

By cutting out favorite foods or restricting calories, you will probably start craving the foods you have been avoiding. Thinking about foods you cannot have can derail you from your health goals and may lead to overeating this food later. Then the guilt and frustration bubble up. It can be a vicious cycle. These emotions or actions are not productive, right?

This approach is difficult to maintain because it lacks structure. Some folks enjoy having a workout buddy, whereas others think when they invest money into a membership or supplement, it will help keep them on track. Many will keep paying for the gym membership but never go or will start a supplement and discontinue once the first bottle is gone. Improving your life and achieving success starts with a bit of planning. Using the SMART goal approach is an excellent place to start.

SPECIFIC

Start by writing down a goal. Write down responses to questions like “Why do you want to do this?” “What motivates you?” “What are the benefits of achieving this goal?” Doing this first will establish your purpose.

MEASUREABLE

How will you measure progress? For example, it could be the number of daily steps you take or how quickly you catch your breath after going up a flight of stairs.

ATTAINABLE

Questions to ponder are “How likely am I to make this goal happen?” “What are the steps involved?” “What challenges can you anticipate while working toward this goal?” “If there are obstacles, what or who will keep me on track?” “What obstacles have derailed me in the past when I tried to do this?” Answering these questions in advance will help you avoid pitfalls and stay vigilant.

REALISTIC

Are there special skills, knowledge or resources necessary to reach your goal? Do you need new sneakers? Socks? Ear warmers? Would meeting a personal trainer or gym associate to learn how to use the gym equipment be enough?

TIMELINE

Set a reasonable time for you and your life. Is this a long-term or short-term goal? Set up action steps or small steps that will get you started in the right direction.

The next step that is not included in SMART goals is: TAKE ACTION! You have the plan in place; now go for it. Try it for a few weeks, then come back to it and see how it works. Adjust your plan. Were you unrealistic with the timeline? Did an unexpected challenge come up? When you take a moment to check back in with the goal you set for yourself, you can explore the challenge and how you will overcome it.

As you change your routine, reflect on a time when you achieved a significant goal or persevered through a challenging situation. How did you feel? Did you feel proud? Excited? On top of the world? These are the feelings to carry with you through this new experience. Reach out to a health coach, registered dietitian, or health care provider for continued support.

Article resource: www.ucop.edu.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

