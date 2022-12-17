Read full article on original website
Jason Lohr
4d ago
This is my neighbor and this isn’t the first company he’s scammed for money. Smh some people never learn from past mistakes.
cranberryeagle.com
3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
Two Home Depot employees accused of filing fraudulent work orders
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two employees from the Home Depot in Cranberry Township are accused of conspiring to make more than $210,000 in fraudulent work orders.Chaz McAnallen and Jeremy Nixon are each charged with four felonies, including theft and conspiracy.The Butler Eagle reports that Cranberry Township Police claim the two fabricated 214 work orders while McAnallen was a branch installation manager and Nixon was a contract window installer.
explore venango
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
wdadradio.com
TWO DISPLACED BY FIRE ON SCHOOL STREET
Two people were displaced due to a fire on School Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported that the call went out at 9:18 last night for a structure fire at 219 School Street. Indiana, Creekside and Homer City fire departments along with Indiana Borough Police, the HazMat team and citizens ambulance were initially dispatched. Plumville and Blacklick fire departments were called in for standby detail within the hour, and 40 minutes after the first call, the Coral-Graceton fire department was called to provide assistance on scene.
explore venango
Police Searching for Witnesses of Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a repossession incident that ended up with a local man chasing down two people with a firearm in Rouseville Borough.. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Oil City Police Department...
Woman charged with aggravated burglary in Youngstown
Youngstown police say Taylor Greer broke out the victim's front windows and began climbing through.
WFMJ.com
Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins
A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
venangoextra.com
OC man facing aggravated assault, stalking charges
An Oil City man is facing aggravated assault and stalking charges. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called to a Vo-Tech Drive address at about 2:50 p.m. Monday for a report that Antonya Campbell, 42, was stalking his ex-girlfriend at her workplace. Police had also been...
Former Southwest Greensburg cop convicted for illegal traffic stop
A former part-time Southwest Greensburg police officer was convicted Tuesday of official oppression for a traffic stop while off duty and in an other jurisdiction. Prosecutors contended James Shaw, 56, of Mt. Pleasant Township initiated a traffic stop in East Huntingdon in October 2020 then followed the same vehicle for more than 10 miles before state police intervened.
Homeless woman scooped up by city heavy equipment operator during cleanup
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has confirmed that work crews clearing out a homeless encampment on the North Side last week didn’t realize that a homeless woman was still in a tent when they began the operation. According to multiple sources, a front loader operator began scooping up the...
WFMJ.com
Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend
Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
Elected Uniontown city treasurer charged for allegedly stealing over $100K in taxpayer funds
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office filed charges against the elected treasurer of the city of Uniontown for allegedly stealing $106,000 in taxpayer money while she was in office. According to the attorney general’s office, the Uniontown City Council launched an investigation in early 2021 after...
Local men plead guilty in drug trafficking ring
A Farrell man and a New Castle man pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a multi-state drug trafficking scheme.
Person killed in head-on car crash in Washington County
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was killed in a head-on car crash in Washington County on Wednesday morning. According to the Washington County Office of the Coroner, the crash happened near the intersection of Thomas Road and Springdale Road in North Strabane Township at around 8:46 p.m.
2 more arrests made in Allegheny County Jail contraband investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two additional arrests have been made in a contraband investigation that lead to a former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer being charged. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former corrections officer facing charges after allegedly bringing drugs into Allegheny County Jail. According to a news release, Allegheny County...
wtae.com
Arrest made in 2013 deadly bank robbery at Washington County Giant Eagle
WASHINGTON, Pa. — More than nine years after Vincent Kelley was killed while trying to stop a bank robbery in Washington County, authorities have announced an arrest in the case. Victim's family reacts to news of arrest: Watch the report above. Keith Wilk, 39, of Pittsburgh, was taken into...
Company raising money for little boy accused of misusing funds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The positive mission behind a local cupcake company has allegedly turned sour.Several years ago, KDKA-TV first introduced you to Cupcakes for Cohen, a company that sells sweets and raises money for a local little boy as he battles a brain tumor.Recently, the company posted a statement on its Facebook page that read, in part:"At this time I ask that everyone stop placing orders and anyone that has an order that was paid for please contact us for a refund."It goes on to accuse Jason Muhl, the boy's stepfather, of taking orders under the guise of needing to...
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
Boardman Police Department was called to a hotel on the 7000 block of South Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend, Running Her Vehicle Off Road in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars with bail denied for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend and running her car off the road on Monday. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Antonya Jerome Campbell, of Oil City, on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Cupcakes for Cohen closes abruptly; police investigating
A West View cupcake business launched in 2017 by a family trying to raise money to cover the medical expenses for their gravely ill son has abruptly closed. A message posted on the Facebook page for Cupcakes for Cohen on Sunday outlined the problems they are experiencing and asked customers who have already placed orders to call to arrange for a refund.
