Read full article on original website
Related
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School gets grant for equipment purchases
The Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School will gain much-needed welding equipment, thanks to a $20,000 Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant from the state Department of Education. A news release on Wednesday from the education department said more than $1.2 million was awarded to 33 career and technical centers and...
cranberryeagle.com
Mars 4th-grade student crowned Petite Miss Dance of Pennsylvania
Mars Area Elementary School fourth-grader Rebecca Miller won the 2023 title of Petite Miss Dance of Pennsylvania at the Dance Masters of Pennsylvania Chapter 10 Titles Competition Nov. 11 through 13 in Monroeville. Miller interviewed before a panel of judges, performed for a solo dance competition and completed a dance...
cranberryeagle.com
Recent Seneca Valley grads return to talk STEM
JACKSON TWP — Students at Seneca Valley Senior High School on Wednesday learned from young adults just a few years older than them that education and careers in science, technology, engineering and math-based fields can be fun, adventurous, challenging and profitable. Of the 53 Seneca graduates who returned to...
wtae.com
Hopewell Elementary moves to remote learning amid absenteeism, illness
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students at Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County have been moved to remote instruction from Dec. 19 through Dec. 22. There are two concerns at Hopewell Elementary. One is an illness going around that had a lot of kids out sick. The other is a rodent issue inside some walls of the building that created an odor problem. It's the illnesses that prompted the Hopewell Area Schhol District to go to remote learning at the elementary school this week.
cranberryeagle.com
Historic Harmony accepting heritage award nominations
Historic Harmony is seeking candidates for its Heritage Awards, which recognitizes completed preservation, restoration or renovation projects in and around Harmony. These projects encourage appreciation of history. Anyone can nominate candidates through Jan. 31. To nominate a candidate, write down the worthiness of the candidate’s building project or activity, including...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair middle schools named Schools to Watch
Boyce and Fort Couch middle schools in the Upper St. Clair School District have earned the Pennsylvania Don Eichhorn Schools to Watch (STW) designation for the fifth time. Only two other Pennsylvania schools have achieved this accomplishment since the program’s inception in 1999. STW is an initiative of the...
Pitt committee approves up to $10M for land deal in BioForge project
A panel of University of Pittsburgh trustees on Wednesday authorized spending up to $10 million to acquire a piece of property in Hazelwood Green to develop a cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility. The three-acre property known as Lot 18 would become home to BioForge. “BioForge will be designed to...
Pittsburgh Regional Transit limiting hours of Smithfield Street Service Center for health concerns
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit calls it a destructive, dangerous and disgusting problem. People are treating the Smithfield Street Service Center like a bathroom. Now, PRT is closing it during off-hours because of what it says is a public health concern of defecation and drug use inside the vestibule.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
One of Franco Harris' last public appearances was at North Allegheny's Ingomar Middle School
Just moments before Franco Harris’s surprise appearance to students at Ingomar Middle School on Dec. 12, as he walked toward the doors of the auditorium, he was warm, approachable and genuine with the few who were waiting in the lobby. Harris was vibrant and enthusiastic. And it clearly generated...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Brew Works expands into Middlesex Crossing
Butler Brew Works has expanded its business with a new taproom at Middlesex Crossing. The new location, Butler Brew Works-Middlesex, is open at 5031 Adair Avenue in Middlesex Township. The 3,750-square-foot space will be a taproom only, and all of Butler Brew Works’ beer production will remain at its downtown...
Homeless woman scooped up by city heavy equipment operator during cleanup
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has confirmed that work crews clearing out a homeless encampment on the North Side last week didn’t realize that a homeless woman was still in a tent when they began the operation. According to multiple sources, a front loader operator began scooping up the...
butlerradio.com
Butler Eatery Gives Back To Residents In Need
A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season through an annual event open to the Butler community. When Pigs Fly BBQ restaurant will again feed local homeless and needy veterans and community members on Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m. at their restaurant located at 248 Pillow Street in Butler.
cranberryeagle.com
Schools announce early dismissals Thursday
Knoch, Seneca Valley and Freeport Area school districts have announced early dismissals for Thursday, Dec. 22. Students of Knoch High School and Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., and elementary school students will dismiss at 1:25 p.m. The kindergarten schedule will be as follows: morning session, 8:55 a.m. to...
morethanjustparks.com
7 AMAZING National Parks Near Pittsburgh You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks Near Pittsburgh. There’s more to this incredible place than Pirates and Steelers and Penguins. Oh My!. In this article, I’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of downtown Pittsburgh. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places...
pghcitypaper.com
Salem's Market & Grill: Pittsburgh's People of the Year in Business
Massaud Salem opened Salem’s Market and Grill 40 years ago to make high quality halal produce accessible and affordable at a time when Pittsburgh offered few other options. Today, his son Abdullah says nothing has changed. “I’ve always been with him, I’ve always been his understudy,” Salem says. “The...
$100K abandoned high school transformed into 31-unit apartment building, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When you’re a kid, living at school sounds like a nightmare. But for dozens of Pennsylvania residents, it’s become a pleasant reality. In 2019, Jesse Wig, a 34-year-old real estate agent, purchased an abandoned high school in Homestead, Pa., for $100,000 and has since transformed the space into a sprawling 31-unit apartment building, according to a CNBC report.
'Destructive, disgusting' acts force Pittsburgh Regional Transit to alter fare vending machine hours
Pittsburgh Regional Transit on Tuesday announced that the fare vending machines at its Downtown Service Center will be closed outside of regular weekday business hours because of problematic behavior at the site. Starting Wednesday, the fare vending machines at the Downtown Service Center at 623 Smithfield St. will be open...
Beaver County school goes virtual as at least 50 students ill with similar symptoms
Some Beaver County school students will work remotely this week after at least 50 students fell ill last week. Hopewell Elementary School students will receive virtual instruction Monday through Thursday ahead of the holiday break. Dr. Jeff Beltz, Hopewell Area School District superintendent, said the incident started Thursday when about...
Some South Hills residents frustrated by snow response
PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in some South Hills communities are frustrated about the coating of ice and snow on their roads, making it difficult to get to work or school or wherever they needed to go. Folks in Brookline say there’s a major problem and it’s a dangerous one that needs to be addressed.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why You May Not Recognize Italian Village Pizza At The Waterworks
It takes a village to reinvent a restaurant. The owner of Italian Village Pizza, a local chain founded in 1980, partnered with Derek Ott of Derivative Mixology to overhaul three of their fast-casual spots, expand the menu and launch a full-service bar program in them. The first Italian Village Trattoria...
Comments / 0