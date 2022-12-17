ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School gets grant for equipment purchases

The Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School will gain much-needed welding equipment, thanks to a $20,000 Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant from the state Department of Education. A news release on Wednesday from the education department said more than $1.2 million was awarded to 33 career and technical centers and...
Mars 4th-grade student crowned Petite Miss Dance of Pennsylvania

Mars Area Elementary School fourth-grader Rebecca Miller won the 2023 title of Petite Miss Dance of Pennsylvania at the Dance Masters of Pennsylvania Chapter 10 Titles Competition Nov. 11 through 13 in Monroeville. Miller interviewed before a panel of judges, performed for a solo dance competition and completed a dance...
MARS, PA
Recent Seneca Valley grads return to talk STEM

JACKSON TWP — Students at Seneca Valley Senior High School on Wednesday learned from young adults just a few years older than them that education and careers in science, technology, engineering and math-based fields can be fun, adventurous, challenging and profitable. Of the 53 Seneca graduates who returned to...
SENECA, PA
Hopewell Elementary moves to remote learning amid absenteeism, illness

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students at Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County have been moved to remote instruction from Dec. 19 through Dec. 22. There are two concerns at Hopewell Elementary. One is an illness going around that had a lot of kids out sick. The other is a rodent issue inside some walls of the building that created an odor problem. It's the illnesses that prompted the Hopewell Area Schhol District to go to remote learning at the elementary school this week.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Historic Harmony accepting heritage award nominations

Historic Harmony is seeking candidates for its Heritage Awards, which recognitizes completed preservation, restoration or renovation projects in and around Harmony. These projects encourage appreciation of history. Anyone can nominate candidates through Jan. 31. To nominate a candidate, write down the worthiness of the candidate’s building project or activity, including...
HARMONY, PA
Upper St. Clair middle schools named Schools to Watch

Boyce and Fort Couch middle schools in the Upper St. Clair School District have earned the Pennsylvania Don Eichhorn Schools to Watch (STW) designation for the fifth time. Only two other Pennsylvania schools have achieved this accomplishment since the program’s inception in 1999. STW is an initiative of the...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
Butler Brew Works expands into Middlesex Crossing

Butler Brew Works has expanded its business with a new taproom at Middlesex Crossing. The new location, Butler Brew Works-Middlesex, is open at 5031 Adair Avenue in Middlesex Township. The 3,750-square-foot space will be a taproom only, and all of Butler Brew Works’ beer production will remain at its downtown...
BUTLER, PA
Butler Eatery Gives Back To Residents In Need

A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season through an annual event open to the Butler community. When Pigs Fly BBQ restaurant will again feed local homeless and needy veterans and community members on Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m. at their restaurant located at 248 Pillow Street in Butler.
BUTLER, PA
Schools announce early dismissals Thursday

Knoch, Seneca Valley and Freeport Area school districts have announced early dismissals for Thursday, Dec. 22. Students of Knoch High School and Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., and elementary school students will dismiss at 1:25 p.m. The kindergarten schedule will be as follows: morning session, 8:55 a.m. to...
7 AMAZING National Parks Near Pittsburgh You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)

National Parks Near Pittsburgh. There’s more to this incredible place than Pirates and Steelers and Penguins. Oh My!. In this article, I’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of downtown Pittsburgh. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Salem's Market & Grill: Pittsburgh's People of the Year in Business

Massaud Salem opened Salem’s Market and Grill 40 years ago to make high quality halal produce accessible and affordable at a time when Pittsburgh offered few other options. Today, his son Abdullah says nothing has changed. “I’ve always been with him, I’ve always been his understudy,” Salem says. “The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
$100K abandoned high school transformed into 31-unit apartment building, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When you’re a kid, living at school sounds like a nightmare. But for dozens of Pennsylvania residents, it’s become a pleasant reality. In 2019, Jesse Wig, a 34-year-old real estate agent, purchased an abandoned high school in Homestead, Pa., for $100,000 and has since transformed the space into a sprawling 31-unit apartment building, according to a CNBC report.
HOMESTEAD, PA
Why You May Not Recognize Italian Village Pizza At The Waterworks

It takes a village to reinvent a restaurant. The owner of Italian Village Pizza, a local chain founded in 1980, partnered with Derek Ott of Derivative Mixology to overhaul three of their fast-casual spots, expand the menu and launch a full-service bar program in them. The first Italian Village Trattoria...
ASPINWALL, PA

