HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students at Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County have been moved to remote instruction from Dec. 19 through Dec. 22. There are two concerns at Hopewell Elementary. One is an illness going around that had a lot of kids out sick. The other is a rodent issue inside some walls of the building that created an odor problem. It's the illnesses that prompted the Hopewell Area Schhol District to go to remote learning at the elementary school this week.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO