FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is responsible for that day’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday issued a terse response to the House Jan. 6 select committee’s decision to refer criminal charges against former President Trump to the Justice Department. “The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day. Beyond that, I don’t have any immediate observations,” McConnell said in a […]
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report concluding Trump plotted to flip election
An 800-page report set to be released by House investigators as soon as Wednesday will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud. The resulting Jan. 6,...
Zelenskyy thanks ‘every American,’ sees ‘turning point’
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked “every American” for their support of Ukraine as he delivered an address to Congress on Wednesday aimed at sustaining U.S. and allied support for his country’s defense against Russia’s brutal invasion. Zelenskyy called U.S. support vital to Ukraine’s...
