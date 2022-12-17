Read full article on original website
2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax.
Thousands of Pennsylvanians with Christmas-themed names owed $12 million in unclaimed property
Thousands of Pennsylvanians may be in for a holiday season surprise!. According to Treasurer Stacy Garrity, over 140,000 Pennsylvanians (including those with businesses) will receive a collective $12 million for having Christmas-themed names like “Santa, Kris, Kringle, and Nicholas.”. People and businesses in Pa. with reindeer-themed names will also...
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
wdiy.org
Coterra Will Still Be Allowed to Frack for Gas on Off-Limits Land in NE Pennsylvania Around Dimock
A major natural gas producer will be allowed to extract natural gas from a previously off-limits section of land in Northeast Pennsylvania, which was featured in the HBO documentary Gasland. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Susan Phillips reports the change is part of a deal that held the company responsible for polluting water supplies.
therecord-online.com
The deadline to apply for a property tax rebate or rent rebate is Dec. 31. Here’s how
HARRISBURG, PA – The deadline to apply for Pennsylvania’s rent and property tax rebate program is right around the corner, offering financial assistance to eligible residents. The program, which saw a one-time increase from lawmakers with the most recent state budget, aims to help older and disabled Pennsylvanians...
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,000 Stimulus Checks Are Out For Pennsylvania Residents
Tom Wolf had two terms and eight years including COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus has finally come to the end with his term as Pennsylvania’s Governor. $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Pennsylvania Resident. In the mids of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania residents are hoping for the...
abc23.com
Infrastructure Interview with PA Sec. of Transportation
In other State Headlines, Infrastructure has been in the spotlight this year. Samantha York sat down in an exclusive one-on-one interview with the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation to discuss what developments we saw this year and a look ahead. Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Yassmin Gramian saying: “The...
butlerradio.com
Dept. Of Agriculture Looking For Farm Census Responses
The Department of Agriculture is reaching out to farmers in order to complete a census of the industry in Pennsylvania. The “Farmer Census” is taken every five years in the Commonwealth. The department is looking to identify anyone who makes at least $1,000 a year growing food or other crops.
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
All-time snow records in northeast and central PA
(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
Questions remain about money in Pennsylvania legislative accounts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Just before relinquishing the Speaker’s gavel, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved tens of millions of dollars out of the Legislative Data Processing Center. Millions of more dollars were also moved out of the Speaker’s account. More than $52 million ended up in the Republican Leadership Account, which Cutler now controls. “We […]
‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory
Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3.Photo byFreda R. Savana. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Approves Grants to Protect Lake Erie's Coastal Zone
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced that seven projects received Coastal Zone Grants totaling more than $280,077. The grants are aimed at protecting and restoring the Lake Erie Coastal Zone. The funding will be used toward projects that will benefit this critical habitat and ecosystem of Erie's Coastal Zone.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks lawmakers announce $5.8 million in grants through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency
Lawmakers representing districts in Bucks County announced $5.8 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren joined Sen. Steve Santarsiero in announcing the following grants:. $70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY, Inc. for safety and...
Republican State Rep. Gaydos running for Pennsylvania House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Allegheny County State Representative Valerie Gaydos (R) is throwing her hat in the ring for House Speaker. Gaydos released a letter saying “I strongly believe I am uniquely positioned to serve as Speaker of the House.” Gaydos is in her fourth term in the State House but says her 25 years […]
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE
A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
therecord-online.com
Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations
HARRISBURG, PA – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program.
Best selling spirits in Pa. in 2021-22 fiscal year: Is your favorite on the list?
Pennsylvania residents spent $1.66 billion on spirits in the last fiscal year. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently published its Fiscal Year 2021-22 Annual Report, which details agency operations, sales trends, popular products, and financial results. Here’s the list of the top 25 liquors sold during the 2021-22 fiscal...
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. ...
