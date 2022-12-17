Read full article on original website
WAFF
How Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center is making an impact in local education
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center and Academy is a school helping children around the area excel. Small classes and caring teachers provide an intentional education with high standards. The private Christian school aims to honor God, exemplify Christian values and provide a Christian-based, college preparatory curriculum that solidifies their spiritual, mental, physical and social well-being.
WAFF
Monte Sano residents seek to reverse lawsuit dismissal
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The fight over The Summit of Monte Sano development continues. We’ve been following this story about a group of neighbors fighting to stop a new development at the foot of the mountain. It’s set to be near Heritage of Monte Sano, across the Bankhead Parkway,...
themadisonrecord.com
Huntsville annexes 1,220 acres in Limestone County near Athens
ATHENS — The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the...
WAFF
Google awards $57,000 grant to Jackson County initiative
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - At the annual membership banquet for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Google announced a grant to fund a joint initiative for three years. Leaders from Jackson County Schools and Scottsboro City Schools along with the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce teamed up to provide all seventh through 12th-grade students access to YouScience Career Aptitude Software.
WAFF
Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Hands Across Decatur is opening its doors for those seeking shelter from the cold on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits. This warming center is Decatur’s only warming center since the Salvation Army closed its shelter last August. “We didn’t have...
Applications will open Monday for new Huntsville rental assistance program
Starting Monday, December 19, applications will be open for a new rental assistance program.
WAFF
Class action suit alleges Oakwood University responsible for massive data breach
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A class action suit against Oakwood University claims officials were responsible for a massive and preventable data breach, which may have given hackers access to Social Security information, driver’s license information, and financial information. The plaintiff’s lawyer and a cyber crime expert both said it...
Commission approves $800,000 for first-ever office for Marshall County Coroner
For the first time in the history of the Marshall County Coroner's Office, the coroner will actually have an office.
WAFF
Madison City Council strikes down medical cannabis dispensaries
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Council members voted during a city council meeting on Monday on whether medical cannabis dispensaries would be allowed in city limits. The vote ended in 2-4 meaning the city of Madison will not adopt medical marijuana dispensaries. Only council members Connie Spears and Maura...
WAFF
City of Huntsville preparing for below-freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cold weather is approaching in North Alabama and Public Works is preparing for the worst. The problem is they are not sure on exactly what they are preparing for. Crews from the Alabama Department of Transportation began putting brine on portions of the interstate on Wednesday...
WAFF
Huntsville, Decatur warming centers to open this week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Temperatures are expected to drop later this week and local warming centers will be opening for the community. According to WAFF 48 meteorologists, temperatures are expected to have a high of 22 degrees on Friday, Dec. 23 and a high of 25 degrees on Saturday, Dec, 24.
256today.com
North Alabama churches drop UMC affiliation
BIRMINGHAM — Nearly 200 United Methodist churches voted to leave the denomination as left the denomination as differing views on LGBTQ topics have shaken the church. The exodus came following a recent North Alabama Conference meeting in Birminghan. Of the North Alabama Conference’s 638 member churches, 198 voted to leave. To “disaffiliate,” churches had to receive a vote of 66.7% of their congregations in favor of leaving.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
The 100 BlackMen of GreaterHuntsville
Story by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, senior staff writer (courtesy photo) The 100 Black Men ofGreater Huntsville (100 BMOGH), a Huntsville charitable organization, held its black tie/ formal dress annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 17th, at the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. As a non-profit 501 (c) (3), the organization’s main purpose is to empower youth to reach their full potential. Proceeds from the Holiday Gala will support academic scholarships and the organization’s “Four for the Future” overall mission.
256today.com
Meta pause: Social media giant delays Huntsville expansion
HUNTSVILLE — Just six months ago, Meta excitedly announced expansion plans for its data center in Huntsville. But, in a sudden change in the company’s strategy and a new design, Meta has paused construction on the center here and other projects elsewhere – even canceling some. “In...
WAFF
Drueke Family weighs in on Griner's release
WAFF
Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville
Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. The latest on a Monte Sano housing development. Updated: 10 hours ago. The fight over a Monte Sano development continues. New updates on the...
WAFF
Douglas Fire Department asking for donations for family that lost house to fire
DOUGLAS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Douglas Fire department is asking for assistance from the community for a family that lost its house to a Monday morning fire. According to a Facebook post from the Douglas Fire Department, a call came in around 1 a.m. Monday morning regarding a house fire on Glassco Road. The Douglas Fire Department, Nixon Chapel Fire Department and the Grove Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the house fire and battled for four hours.
WAFF
WAFF
Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers and responders with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. responded to a shooting on Tuesday night, according to Don Webster. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim...
