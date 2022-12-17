Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Legendary Steelers Player Dies Just Days Before Jersey RetirementOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pediatrician says lack of COVID restrictions and low immunity is leading to more sick kids
HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools are facing one of the worst flu seasons in years.After avoiding major flu outbreaks for two years, they're now seeing the virus spread early and fast with COVID restrictions gone and student immunity low.Some districts are going as far as moving to remote learning to minimize the spread of the virus among students, teachers and staff.Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County has moved to remote instruction this week. The superintendent said via email to KDKA-TV that 20 students left throughout the day on Thursday with symptoms similar to stomach flu. On Friday, about 130 were absent and...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/21/22
Ginny was brought to us as a stray so we do not know anything about her background. Our vets estimated Ginny to be around 10 years old. She is extremely friendly with people and really likes to spend time in the presence of them. Don’t let her age fool you, Ginny still has lots of energy to run and sniff around outside. Ginny likes meal time and squeaky toys! She seems to do well with other dogs, but would like to meet any potential doggy siblings before she goes home. If you can give this gorgeous girl the perfect forever home, apply today! Visit Ginny at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
wtae.com
Animal welfare organizations issue stern warning ahead of punishing winter temperatures
PITTSBURGH — As subfreezing temperatures draw closer, two organizations offer strong advice to pet owners, especially those with dogs who frequently stay outdoors. "When we're talking about below-freezing temperatures, the American Veterinary Association recommends having those animals inside," said Erin Cassidy, with Heal Animal Rescue. "It's a painful way to suffer."
‘It’s just terrible’: Family member of victims killed in Brighton Heights fire speaks out
PITTSBURGH — It was a phone call Saturday morning that changed Sherry Bowra’s life and that of her large, tightknit family. Her niece’s house on McClure Avenue in Pittsburgh was on fire, and three of her family members didn’t make it out. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 2...
Beaver County school goes virtual as at least 50 students ill with similar symptoms
Some Beaver County school students will work remotely this week after at least 50 students fell ill last week. Hopewell Elementary School students will receive virtual instruction Monday through Thursday ahead of the holiday break. Dr. Jeff Beltz, Hopewell Area School District superintendent, said the incident started Thursday when about...
cranberryeagle.com
Mars 4th-grade student crowned Petite Miss Dance of Pennsylvania
Mars Area Elementary School fourth-grader Rebecca Miller won the 2023 title of Petite Miss Dance of Pennsylvania at the Dance Masters of Pennsylvania Chapter 10 Titles Competition Nov. 11 through 13 in Monroeville. Miller interviewed before a panel of judges, performed for a solo dance competition and completed a dance...
cranberryeagle.com
Recent Seneca Valley grads return to talk STEM
JACKSON TWP — Students at Seneca Valley Senior High School on Wednesday learned from young adults just a few years older than them that education and careers in science, technology, engineering and math-based fields can be fun, adventurous, challenging and profitable. Of the 53 Seneca graduates who returned to...
Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled
A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County.
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Mastiff found emaciated in Mahoning County now in foster home
The people of Animal Charity of Ohio call the story of Henderson the Mastiff “a true Christmas miracle.”. The dog found in Mahoning County in an emaciated and anemic condition earlier this month is now in a foster home following two weeks of intensive veterinary care. Henderson was taken...
WGAL
Pennsylvania restaurant to offer free meals on Christmas Day, no questions asked
ELIZABETH, Pa. — Wagner's Restaurant in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, will offer free meals on Christmas Day, no questions asked, to anyone in need this holiday season. Glenn Wagner says he felt called to do this as a way to give back to his community. Glenn and his wife,...
Pennsylvania seeing highest number of flu cases in years
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity. Pennsylvania is just on the cusp of being classified as Very High flu activity state,
Pittsburgh grocery store cited by health department after inspector finds dead mice, droppings
PITTSBURGH — Many shoppers were shocked and disturbed when they learned the Shop N Save along Butler Street in Lawrenceville was reported for high-risk violations by the Allegheny County Health Department. In an inspection report on Dec. 15, the health department said they found six dead mice in the...
wccsradio.com
GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN
The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
2 adults found deceased inside home in Duquesne, police investigating
DUQUESNE, Pa. — 11 News has learned two people were found dead in a home in Duquesne. Duquesne city police are now investigating after being called to a home on Herman Avenue Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. When Channel 11 News arrived, emergency crews along with People’s Gas Company...
butlerradio.com
Butler Eatery Gives Back To Residents In Need
A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season through an annual event open to the Butler community. When Pigs Fly BBQ restaurant will again feed local homeless and needy veterans and community members on Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m. at their restaurant located at 248 Pillow Street in Butler.
pghcitypaper.com
Local auditor challenges tax exemptions for UPMC parking lots
A local municipal auditor says UPMC should be paying real estate taxes on parking facilities valued at $32 million for which it is currently exempt. O’Hara Township auditor Darwin Leuba recently presented an audit report to Pittsburgh City Council that identified ten UPMC parcels he says do not meet the legal requirements for their tax-exempt status.
PhillyBite
Which State Is Pittsburgh In?
Pittsburgh is known for its history, steel industry, and bridges. It is nicknamed Steel City and is home to three major league sports teams. The city has a variety of cultural activities and attractions. In the early days, Pittsburgh was part of the British colonial empire. It was one of...
explore venango
Britaney R. Dunkle
Britaney R. Dunkle, 30, of Shippenville, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Good Samaritan Hospice Care Center in Cabot following an undiagnosed illness. She was born May 12, 1992 in Titusville to Randolph Hawkins of New Jersey and Jill Dunkle Bailey originally from Nickleville, PA.
WYTV.com
House fire forces family to find a new place to stay
SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Just days before Christmas, a fire in Mercer County is forcing a family to find a new place to stay. Crews were called out this morning to a home on Oak Street. Sources say the flames were contained to the kitchen, but the house has...
Hundreds of bags of food given out to families in need
Families in Youngstown got a little extra help for Christmas.
