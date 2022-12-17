ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pediatrician says lack of COVID restrictions and low immunity is leading to more sick kids

HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools are facing one of the worst flu seasons in years.After avoiding major flu outbreaks for two years, they're now seeing the virus spread early and fast with COVID restrictions gone and student immunity low.Some districts are going as far as moving to remote learning to minimize the spread of the virus among students, teachers and staff.Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County has moved to remote instruction this week. The superintendent said via email to KDKA-TV that 20 students left throughout the day on Thursday with symptoms similar to stomach flu. On Friday, about 130 were absent and...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/21/22

Ginny was brought to us as a stray so we do not know anything about her background. Our vets estimated Ginny to be around 10 years old. She is extremely friendly with people and really likes to spend time in the presence of them. Don’t let her age fool you, Ginny still has lots of energy to run and sniff around outside. Ginny likes meal time and squeaky toys! She seems to do well with other dogs, but would like to meet any potential doggy siblings before she goes home. If you can give this gorgeous girl the perfect forever home, apply today! Visit Ginny at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Animal welfare organizations issue stern warning ahead of punishing winter temperatures

PITTSBURGH — As subfreezing temperatures draw closer, two organizations offer strong advice to pet owners, especially those with dogs who frequently stay outdoors. "When we're talking about below-freezing temperatures, the American Veterinary Association recommends having those animals inside," said Erin Cassidy, with Heal Animal Rescue. "It's a painful way to suffer."
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mars 4th-grade student crowned Petite Miss Dance of Pennsylvania

Mars Area Elementary School fourth-grader Rebecca Miller won the 2023 title of Petite Miss Dance of Pennsylvania at the Dance Masters of Pennsylvania Chapter 10 Titles Competition Nov. 11 through 13 in Monroeville. Miller interviewed before a panel of judges, performed for a solo dance competition and completed a dance...
MARS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Recent Seneca Valley grads return to talk STEM

JACKSON TWP — Students at Seneca Valley Senior High School on Wednesday learned from young adults just a few years older than them that education and careers in science, technology, engineering and math-based fields can be fun, adventurous, challenging and profitable. Of the 53 Seneca graduates who returned to...
SENECA, PA
wccsradio.com

GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN

The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
INDIANA, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Eatery Gives Back To Residents In Need

A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season through an annual event open to the Butler community. When Pigs Fly BBQ restaurant will again feed local homeless and needy veterans and community members on Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m. at their restaurant located at 248 Pillow Street in Butler.
BUTLER, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Local auditor challenges tax exemptions for UPMC parking lots

A local municipal auditor says UPMC should be paying real estate taxes on parking facilities valued at $32 million for which it is currently exempt. O’Hara Township auditor Darwin Leuba recently presented an audit report to Pittsburgh City Council that identified ten UPMC parcels he says do not meet the legal requirements for their tax-exempt status.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Which State Is Pittsburgh In?

Pittsburgh is known for its history, steel industry, and bridges. It is nicknamed Steel City and is home to three major league sports teams. The city has a variety of cultural activities and attractions. In the early days, Pittsburgh was part of the British colonial empire. It was one of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Britaney R. Dunkle

Britaney R. Dunkle, 30, of Shippenville, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Good Samaritan Hospice Care Center in Cabot following an undiagnosed illness. She was born May 12, 1992 in Titusville to Randolph Hawkins of New Jersey and Jill Dunkle Bailey originally from Nickleville, PA.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

House fire forces family to find a new place to stay

SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Just days before Christmas, a fire in Mercer County is forcing a family to find a new place to stay. Crews were called out this morning to a home on Oak Street. Sources say the flames were contained to the kitchen, but the house has...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy