Ginny was brought to us as a stray so we do not know anything about her background. Our vets estimated Ginny to be around 10 years old. She is extremely friendly with people and really likes to spend time in the presence of them. Don’t let her age fool you, Ginny still has lots of energy to run and sniff around outside. Ginny likes meal time and squeaky toys! She seems to do well with other dogs, but would like to meet any potential doggy siblings before she goes home. If you can give this gorgeous girl the perfect forever home, apply today! Visit Ginny at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO