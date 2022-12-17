ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Minnesota Twins help clean up debris on Picnic Island

By Alex Howard
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, 16 players and staff from the Minnesota Baseball Team flew down to Southwest Florida, even though Spring Training isn’t until February. They came to lend a hand in Hurricane cleanup, with so much debris clogging up islands and waterways around coastal Lee County.

“They are going to get about 10 below here next week, so they were excited to come to the warm weather, but once they get into the cleanup, they’ll probably rethink that,” said Mark Weber, Director of Florida Business Operations for the Minnesota Twins.

Straight off a plane from chilly Minneapolis, volunteers from the Minnesota Twins met at Jonathan Harbor, where Captains for Clean Water were waiting for them.

“Obviously, to see the beaches and the community devastated like it was, it’s hard for us… but we want to be part of the healing process,” Weber said.

Their ride to Picnic Island came from Captain Jack Butcher, a fisherman now getting back to work helping clean up, instead of reeling in a big catch.

“You know its put a lot of guys out of business, but we are resilient. We’ll come back. Programs like this help out, get us out of the house, off the couch.” Butcher said.

On Picnic Island, we found no shortage of trash, everything from bottles, bags, to doors and even a refrigerator! Some were so big they had to be left behind for another day. Even though Spring Training is still two months away, the Twins President and CEO said they wanted to show Lee County their commitment to its recovery.

“Before we get back to baseball, we take a step back and lean into the recovery effort here and help the people, the people who have supported us for so long,” said Dave St. Peter, President and CEO of the Minnesota Twins.

