Unselfishness lifts Onaway boys to Ski Valley win over Forest Area

ONAWAY – Over a week later, Eddy Szymoniak basically admitted the season-opening loss at Mackinaw City crushed his team’s spirit just a little bit.

After that game, the Onaway boys basketball coach and his players vowed to quickly return to their roots that allowed them to win a Ski Valley championship last season.

Unselfish play and defense.

On Friday night, the defending Ski Valley champion Cardinals did a lot of both as they cruised to a 78-44 victory over Forest Area in a home conference matchup.

“We’ve been talking about (unselfish play) a lot, especially after the Mackinaw (City) game,” said Szymoniak. “We’re too good of a team to be forcing up shots and trying to penetrate with two to three guys on us. What we’ve been really stressing is if you don’t have it, you’ve got to be able to kick it out. We’ve got too many guys that can score to be forcing up shots. I thought we did a good job against Pellston (on Wednesday), but I thought what really stood out was the unselfishness of this team.

“When they move the ball, man, it really shows how good they really can be.”

It didn’t take long for the fast-paced Cardinals (2-1, 2-0 Ski Valley) to get going, as they opened up the contest with a 6-0 run in 43 seconds of action. While the Warriors (0-3, 0-1) hung tough and cut the deficit to two at one point, the Cardinals went on an 8-0 spurt to take a 20-10 lead. After one quarter, they held a 32-16 lead over Forest Area.

The offense slowed down for most of the Cardinals in the second quarter, but not junior guard Austin Veal, who connected on back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers during one stretch to increase Onaway’s lead to 41-22.

“Austin’s been working his butt off – I think (last Sunday) he came in and shot 400 threes,” Szymoniak said of Veal, who scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. “He hasn’t really gotten it going yet from the outside, and we stressed that we really wanted to get our outside game going and start hitting some outside shots. He takes it as well to the basket as strong as anybody in the league as far as I’m concerned. When he gets hot from the outside, it’s fun to watch because people don’t know what to do. People will get up in his face and he’ll go right by you, and if you back off, he’s going to hit a three.

“Austin’s really stepping up his game right now, finding his groove, and that’s exactly what we want to see right now.”

Despite not being as offensively efficient compared to the first quarter, the Cardinals still held a commanding 46-23 advantage at halftime.

The Cardinals maintained their solid play for the next two quarters and finished off what was a second conference win this past week.

Joining Veal in double figures was Jadin Mix, who finished with 13 points, while Xavier Santiago tallied 11, Jackson Chaskey and Mason Beebe each scored eight, Cole Selke netted six, Justin Kramer-St. Germain had four, and John Holly chipped in with two.

“It’s not about how many points they have or whatever, they’re having fun and you could see that tonight,” Szymoniak said. “That extra pass when somebody scores, they’re having fun with it.”

Though his team was on the losing end Friday night, Forest Area coach Brandon Deike praised his players' ability to keep battling against one of the most talented teams in the league.

“I think it’s all about understanding hustle first,” said Deike. “Let everything take care of itself, but hustle first. Sometimes you’ve just got to work harder. Today, we weren’t on the right end of the table, but we worked hard. Let’s just work harder, next time, and next time.

“I’m really proud of them, they kept their composure, even right to the end. They were still pushing, still working hard, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Even Szymoniak had some encouraging words for the Warriors, who are looking to turn their program around after what was a disappointing 2021 campaign.

“(Forest Area) battled until the end, I thought they moved the ball extremely well,” Szymoniak said. “We put on a lot of pressure and can really intimidate teams, but they didn’t get intimidated. They did a nice job of moving the ball, they shot it well there from the outside. They're obviously in a rebuilding part of their program and I think they’re going to be OK, but it was actually nice to see that they could come in and compete for the most part with us.”

Cameron Patton scored 12 points to lead Forest Area. Blake Spoor helped out with eight.

After wins over both Pellston and Forest Area this week, the Cardinals appear to be rounding into form as they’ll look to defend their title in what could be a wide-open Ski Valley this winter.

“Right now, it’s really starting to kick in after these two wins here,” Szymoniak said. “After that Mackinaw game, it’s not a conference game, but it was kind of deflating for them. I think you’re starting to see the excitement, the crowd, especially early in the game when it was back and forth. Every game they’re just going to get hungrier and hungrier, and we know the talk around about other teams coming after us, but these guys are up for the challenge and they’re hungry, especially a couple of these guys – they want it pretty bad. It’s going to be fun.”

Onaway will get a strong non-conference test when it hosts Presque Isle rival Posen on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

