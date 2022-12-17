ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Park pulls off win against Beaver

By Joe Sager
Beaver County Times
 5 days ago
MIDLAND – Lincoln Park is a known commodity.

Annual WPIAL contenders, the Leopards are favored by many to contend for section and district titles once again.

Don’t overlook Beaver, though. The Bobcats made a strong run Friday night, but Lincoln Park pulled out a 78-76 win in the Section 2-4A opener for both teams.

“Beaver is very good and very well-coached. They gave us their best shot. They have great guard play and they just grind at you,” Lincoln Park coach Mike Bariski said. “There were a lot of things that we did poorly and there were a lot of things that they did well.”

The Leopards (4-0 overall, 1-0 section) struggled to get separation from the Bobcats (5-1, 0-1). They needed Brandin Cummings to convert two free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining to secure the win.

“Close games are what you live for. At every level of basketball, you’ll have games like this. The strong survive and we have a really strong team,” Cummings said. “We had a rough game, but we knew we had to overcome adversity and that’s what it was all about.”

Lincoln Park had a 19-16 lead after one quarter and a 37-35 halftime edge. Beaver made its move to begin the third quarter. The Bobcats scored the first eight points and, eventually, grabbed a 45-39 edge. The Leopards countered with a 9-1 run and built a 58-48 advantage at the buzzer, though.

Undaunted, Beaver battled back throughout the fourth quarter and whittled away at Lincoln Park’s lead. The Bobcats finally caught the Leopards at 74-all when Brady Mayo drained a 3-pointer with 12.7 seconds left.

The teams traded fouls, with Cummings and Mayo swishing their respective pair to make it a 76-all game with 2.5 seconds remaining. Cummings drew a foul on an inbounds play with 1.7 seconds left and calmly cashed in both freebies for the win.

“We needed that tough matchup,” Cummings said. “It’s going to prepare us for tough games in this section.”

Cummings, a junior, and sophomore Meleek Thomas carried the Leopards for a majority of the second half. Thomas finished with 30 points, while Cummings had 26 ― in total, 33 of their points came in the final two quarters.

“Meleek and I are the leaders of the team,” Cummings said. “If the team is down, it’s on us to pick things up and bring the energy.”

The Bobcats leaned heavily on their young talent as well. Sophomores Ty Butler and Mayo were key figures in the squad’s comeback. Mayo (28 points) and Butler (23) combined for 20 points in the fourth quarter.

“They were fearless. They don’t act like sophomores,” Beaver coach Casey Kaiser said. “We run seven or eight guys out there and no one dropped a beat.”

“In college basketball, at any level, you have to be able to play. They had some college players on the floor,” Bariski said. “They might not all be going to Duke, but those kids can flat-out play.”

The defeat stung for the Bobcats, but Kaiser hopes the team can grow from the experience.

“It shows these guys we are who we say we are and puts the section on notice as well, which we were trying to do,” he said. “They did what I asked them to do. We played the basketball game how we wanted to play and we’ll live with the result.

“We preached all season that mental toughness will carry you a long way. We had a tough game Wednesday against South Fayette where we came back, too, and won. We’ve been here and shown we can do it. It’s tough in the moment, but I can’t be more proud of these guys.

Comments / 0

 

