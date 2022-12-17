Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Walmart pays for local moms Christmas gifts
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The gift of Christmas cheer can make anyone smile from ear to ear. Two lucky moms at Walmart checked off their Christmas wishlists at no cost on Wednesday, but it was all a surprise. Bailey and Brittney told NewsChannel 7 they were last-minute Christmas...
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - McKinlee Williams is a sophomore at Arnold High School Panama City Beach. She says the staff at Arnold make it easy to come to school. “Arnold is really, it just feels like a home kind of environment,” Williams said. “And I feel like all of the faculty and everyone here really supports me. I feel so at home whenever I’m here.”
Comments / 0