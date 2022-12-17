ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Prep Basketball: Gabbert’s 3 lifts Greenbrier East past Beckley

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a15Jl_0jljhYkj00

Gallery by Karen Akers

Friday night the Goose was loose in Beckley and Woodrow Wilson could not contain him.

Scoring a game-high 23 points, Goose Gabbert sent Greenbrier East home a 59-58 winner drilling the game-winning 3-pointer with 9.1 seconds to play in the game.

“(Woodrow) missed the free-throw, so I ran down the court and Adam (Seams) always finds open people,” Gabbert said. “I saw we were down by two and they were all over Adam. I just ran and got the ball, let it go and it went in. It felt good. I started back-peddling after the shot. I felt like it was going in.”

Just over 40 seconds earlier, there looked to be no heroics available for the Spartans. After a 3-pointer from Beckley’s Elijah Redfern and two made free throws from Zyon Hawthorne, the Flying Eagles led 58-52 with just 50 seconds left in the contest.

A strong drive to the basket by Seams resulted in a pair of made fouls shots from the senior standout.

Still down four points, Greenbrier East was forced to foul again to send Beckley to the line for a 1-plus-1 opportunity.

Two times in a row, the Flying Eagles missed the first free throw to open the door for the Spartans who came crashing through.

“If we make some foul shots, the game is over. You have to want to go up to the foul line and make a shot,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd said. “Just make one of them. If you play for Beckley, you have to be ready to step to the line and make a foul shot. That was our game. Our kids can make foul shots. You have to step to the line with the mindset, thank you for fouling me. That is a free point for me.”

After the first miss, Beckley still had a chance to secure the game, but could not haul down the missed shot attempt by East. Kaiden Huffman secured the rebound and put it in with 28 seconds.

Following the second missed free-throw, East attacked looking for a tie or the go ahead 3-pointer.

“The way he shoots, he has the green light whenever,” Greenbrier East head coach Jared Patton said about Gabbert. “We work on those shots all the time. In the first quarter, when we were 0-for-7 from three, I told them they were settling. We started attacking and I think that is what got us into the game. (Goose) executed perfect at the end.”

“It was a heck of a shot. We knew it would be him or Seams,” Kidd said. “(Gabbert) shot it like he was shooting the ball to win the ball game.”

With 9.1 seconds on the clock, the home team still had one last chance to score, but Redfern’s attempt at a game-winning runner could not find the mark.

“It could have went either way at the end. They had a nice shot at the end, but our seniors stepped up today and played really well,” Patton said. “Down the stretch we had a handful of guys hits shots.”

After feeling the sting of numerous last second game-winners last year, Gabbert was hoping for some better fortune to start the season.

“Out of the timeout I was thinking please get a stop. Redfern is a really good player and I saw him take it up and I was thinking, no, not again,” Gabbert said. “Adam tipped it out and I ran and got it. That was the game.”

While a win looked bleak late, it also looked rough after the first quarter of play when Beckley raced out to a 22-10 lead.

“Coming over here, you have to be ready to play. They jumped on us early (and) we were down (12) at the end of the first quarter,” Patton said. “We won the second, third and fourth quarter and that was what we talked about. We try to win each quarter. (Woodrow) was ready for us and it took us a while to match the intensity.”

“I thought we slowed down,” Kidd said about his team’s lack of scoring over the final three quarters. “I want us to get out and run. It seemed like we paced ourselves. If we get out and go, we are going to get more shots with the shooters we have.”

Although Gabbert had eight points in the opening half, he had yet to hit a long ball. In the second half he nailed three bombs with two coming in the decisive fourth quarter.

“I get a lot of shots up and put a lot of work in. I wasn’t going to let missing some shots phase me,” Gabbert said. “I kept looking for the next shot. I had a couple of free throws go in and a layup. That got my confidence going.”

The win for East was the first time in school history that the Spartans had beat Beckley three consecutive times in the famed Armory.

“They got us the first game last year on a buzzer-beater at our place. It is nice to win one,” Patton said. “I enjoy coming over here and playing these guys. I have respect for the coaches and I know a lot of these kids. It is a fun environment to play in.”

Coming off a tough season last year, Kidd saw some good things from his team Friday night. However, it still ended in a loss and that is not the expectation for the Flying Eagles.

“We have some kids that are basketball players. That is the difference between this year and last year, but at crunch time, you have to prove you can play by making your foul shots,” Kidd said.

Seams finished with 13 points, but crucial 3-pointers from Gabe Patton, Jude Libby and two from Bryson Brammer were keys in the win for East.

Redfern led Beckley with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while freshman Coby Dillon scored 12, all from behind the arc. Jaylon Walton added 11 points and had 11 rebounds.

Beckley (0-1) hosts regional rival George Washington Tuesday, while Greenbrier East (2-1) travels to Princeton Tuesday.

GE: 10 15 16 18 – 59

WW: 22 9 13 14 – 58

Greenbrier East

Adam Seams 13, Monquelle Davis 3, Goose Gabbert 23, Gabe Patton 3, Chris Sinclair 4, Kaiden Huffman 4, Jude Libby 3, Bryson Brammer 6. Totals: 22 7-8 59.

Woodrow Wilson

Coby Dillon 12, Elijah Redfern 17, Zyon Hawthorne 10, Preston Clary 2, Brayden Hawthorne 6, Jaylen Walton 11. Totals: 22 7-13 58.

3-pointers – GE: 8 (Gabbert 3, Seams, Patton, Libby, Brammer 2); WW: 7 (Dillon 4, Redfern, Z. Hawthorne 2).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Girls Basketball: Princeton wins duel with PikeView

Princeton – Neither Princeton nor PikeView have been accustomed to offensive success this season. That trend held Wednesday when the two teams matched up, though the one that took more shots proved victorious. The home-standing Tigers attempted 18 more shots than county foe PikeView, pulling away late for a...
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Prep basketball: Experienced Patriots oust Beckley

Tuesday night inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center the story was the youth versus experience. Experience made all of the difference. Senior Brendan Hoffman exploded for 33 points and fellow senior Ben Nichol added 13 to push Class AAAA No. 3 George Washington past regional rival Woodrow Wilson 70-57. “I...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: James Monroe thrashes Montcalm

Lindside – Class A No. 1 James Monroe placed four players in double figures to roll past Montcalm 93-34 Tuesday. The win was the 100th career victory for James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage who became the first head coach to reach that milestone in school history. Eli Allen...
MONTCALM, WV
Lootpress

Prep Basketball Roundup: Webster County tops Greater Beckley

Webster County built a 10-point halftime lead and went on to defeat Greater Beckley Christian 70-57 Monday night. Riley Clevenger led the Highlanders with a game-high 25 points and Dakota Blankenship added 15. Logan Leichliter and Rayden Triplett scored nine points apiece for Webster County (4-0). The Crusaders placed three...
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Bluefield native Mookie Collier shines on big stage at the Celebration Bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Followers of high school football in West Virginia were well-acquainted with Bluefield High School graduate Mookie Collier five years ago. In 2017, Collier rushed for 2,235 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Beavers to the Class AA state championship. He won the MetroNews Player of the Year and Kennedy Award honors.
BLUEFIELD, WV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Leadership program eye-opening experience for BSU administrator

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “Bluefield State University administrator Timothy McKenzie recently completed a seven-month ‘Leadership West Virginia’ program that prepares and mobilizes leaders to move West Virginia forward. Forty West Virginians were selected to take part in the program, whose focus is developing a cross-section of...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Part of I-64 bridge history comes down

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Interstate 64 history in West Virginia came down Wednesday, as the main span of the old Nitro-St. Albans Bridge was lowered onto a barge. According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the section of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, which...
NITRO, WV
WTRF- 7News

Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

WesBanco invests in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WesBanco Bank says it’s made a significant investment into downtown Charleston with its new financial center at 900 Lee Street. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday afternoon. WesBanco said the center “a perfect combination of the historic elements of the half-century old building and...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:16 p.m. 12/19/22. Kanawha County’s chief deputy released the names of two suspects who were arrested after a shooting and a pursuit and the name of the man who was wounded in the incident. Richard Dangoot, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan “Baby...
CROSS LANES, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy